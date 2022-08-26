Read full article on original website
The Lightning Round With StevieSats: 2022 Noonies Nominee Interview - Internet Heroes
I’m Stevie and I’m a crypto editor and co-founder of Womxn In Crypto, an educational community that’s obsessed with Bitcoin and blockchain tech. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award! Y’all are the realest.
What the Blockchain Minimalist thinks but Doesn't Know
For some persons, it could be challenging to understand the blockchain’s technology processes and their impact on finance and the economy. Blockchain minimalists, on the other hand, have the perception that the cost of transactions (i.e. micro-payment system) and scalability are major hindrances to blockchain adoption. Arguably, you can...
Why Ethereum is Good for the Sustainability of NFT Platforms and Web3
We are happy to reiterate that the Oases platform is finally live on Ethereum mainnet after a successful time on testnet. The mainnet launch is clearly a significant milestone, but it is also a point where we have to allocate more of the focus on the future path of the project and its community. Therefore, it's a good time to continue our opinion series where we started to explore digital ownership which is one of the main valuable properties of NFTs and a big reason to work with the technology. Now it's time to look up from NFTs, see the bigger picture, and explore the concept and its use in society and our common environment.
Data Ownership & Non Custodial DeFi - Not your keys, Not Your Tokens! With Madalin Muraretiu
I’m Madalin, co-founder @Sphynx Network and @Coinsiglieri. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the Startups of the Year by City 2021 and won. Now being nominated for “hackernoon contributor of the year - cryptocurrency edition” hosted by noonies.tech. Please do check out these award pages.
How One Feature From a Failed Startup Can Become a Billion Dollar Idea
I will go through a summarized story of a well-known startup and share my notes from this lesson. You can read this blog post with a piece of smooth jazz:. I will go through a summarized story of a well-known startup and share my notes from this lesson. First Attempt:...
5 Crypto Launchpads Not to Skip in Q3 2022
Crypto is here to stay and so are these widely popular and populated crypto launchpads. The choice boils down to your project type and which launchpad will be the best fit for your project’s launch. The list helps you make an informed decision with all the pros and cons listed above.
Why the Metaverse is so Attractive
The term “metaverse” is becoming more and more popular. It is a relatively new technology that many tech giants are putting huge investments in. However many still have not understood it and wondered why is it so attractive and how can it become the future of the Internet.
SEO Analysis: How to Improve JavaScript Module for "Related Stories" & HackerNoon's Internal Linking
For those impatient SEOs, HackerNoon should be generating much more organic traffic than it is. After deep diving on the site, despite the huge number of great links, the top quality content, and great branding, HackerNoon is struggling to increase online visibility due to poor internal linking and a reliance on a JavaScript Module, "Related Stories", which (probably) doesn't fire for Googlebot. If you find this beneficial and have an open-source or commercial project you want me to take a look at, connect with me, Murrough Foley, on Linkedin.
The Crucial Role of the Metaverse in the Long-term Success of NFTs
Recently, Juniper Research conducted an analysis of the future of the market for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) over the next five years. The analysis estimates that by 2027 there would have been around 40 million NFT transactions globally. In comparison to 2022's 24 million, this is a significant increase. According to...
Teamwork, Humor and Fintech: Interview with 2022 Noonies Nominee Valerie Ejegi
I’m Valerie and I’m in Business Operations @ Squad, a payment company in Nigeria. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!. I’ve been nominated for the following categories...
5 Best Games Like Monster Hunter for MMORPG Fans
The 5 best games like Monster Hunter for MMORPG fans are recommended in no specific order: 1) Sword of Legends Online 2) Black Desert 3) Dauntless 4) Albion Online 5) Diablo. Those who can’t get enough of the Monster Hunter games, and perhaps have played every available title, are probably looking for other titles to fulfill that void. No doubt, the popularity of Capcom’s favorite monster slaying franchise has increased interest in the MMORPG gaming genre. I was surprised by how many similar games there are, with all offering unique twists, stories, and overall gaming styles.
Maritime Service and Full Stack JS: Interview with 2022 Noonies Nominee, Serhii Rubets
I’m Serhii Rubets and I’m the Senior Fullstack JS Engineer at AllStars-IT. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!. I’ve been nominated for the following categories and if...
Optimizing Your Cloud Costs
Cloud cost optimization is a practice any organization should adopt to ensure they spend right on the cloud. Let’s see how to plan the same. Every cloud stakeholder should be armed with documents, tutorials, training, guidance, and tools to effectively handle the cloud environment. FinOps products should have the ability to provide graphical representation and reports on cloud usage. Reports should facilitate the stakeholders to dive deep into granular pod level, node level, business unit level, tag level usage, associated cost details, etc.
ApeCoin: Vote, Govern, and Transact Throughout the BAYC Ecosystem
It’s a BAYC world; we’re just living in it. And the ApeCoin is the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s ever-growing universe. The creators of the second most popular and successful NFT collection released a governance and utility token… Or did they?. It’s a...
How to Build Your Own Observability Platform on Kubernettes
In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
How to Get Started with Website Test Automation
Bonus: if you like our content and this “Web automation test” article, you can join our web browser automation Slack community. The software development ecosystem is in a constant state of movement. This is especially true when it comes to building websites and other applications. Not only is the technology that you are using changing, but so are the requirements and acceptance criteria. This is where technologies like headless architecture can help with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD).
The World of Customer Acquisition 3.0
The advent of new algorithms, faster processing, and massive, cloud-based data sets makes it possible for all major digital media providers. They sell advertising to experiment with artificial intelligence to help drive better performance for their advertisers. And while all areas of marketing are particularly ripe for transformation, I will focus on the areas of new customer acquisition and revenue growth because that is where most startups usually spend the most discretionary money. These areas—collectively called Customer Acquisition 3.0—have the most significant impact on scaling growth in your business and the power to unlock future rounds of funding.
What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Interstitial Ads?
With the rapid changes in digital advertising, publishers and advertisers are now searching for reliability and convenience. Since the advancements in digital advertising are snowballing, different ad formats or types are becoming prominent, especially in the app monetization industry. Interstitial ads are one such type of ad format that has gained popularity among publishers.
How to Use Git to See Recent Changes in a Specified Time Period
Have you ever gone on a long holiday and wanted to check the updates your team has made since 2 weeks ago? Or maybe even in just the last week. Sure, you could trawl through PRs, but there may be an easier solution. Git has built-in functionality to check just this.
Dash to the New Writer Dashboard
Cheers to the software developers, the life hackers, the life learners, and just about all the people who document their expertise with HackerNoon! You’re what makes us tick, and we’ve spent the better part of a year on this - and are thrilled to share. YOUR NEW WRITER...
