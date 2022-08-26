Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Road Work Coming To Rt. 228 Ramp
Motorists in Cranberry Township should be aware of road work beginning today as construction crews will be working on the ramp from Interstate 79 northbound to Route 228. Starting at 7 a.m. weather permitting, the shoulder and right lane of I-79 off-ramp will be closed. Traffic delays are expected and...
butlerradio.com
Library Readying For Number Of Events
Local residents are invited to attend a free program this week to hear about legal services. The Butler Area Public Library will host an attorney with Neighborhood Legal Services for a Financial Literacy for Victims of Domestic Violence Presentation at 6 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. Registration is required by contacting the library.
butlerradio.com
Entries Now Being Accepted For Christmas Parade
While many are enjoying the final days of summer, it’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays. Entries are now being accepted for the 2022 Spirit of Christmas Parade in Downtown Butler. The theme for this year is “The Magic of Christmas.”. There are a number...
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Home Destroyed By Sunday Night Fire
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Once they learned the house was on fire, Butler Township firefighters were joined by crews from Prospect, Unionville, Evans City, Penn Township, Butler City and Connoquenessing to help.
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
September Events You Won't Want to Miss
West Alexander Fair (September 5-10, 2022) Corks & Kegs (September 9-11, 2022) Pennsylvania Bavarian Oktoberfest (September 16-18, 2022) EQT Washington and Greene Counties' Covered Bridge Festival (September 17-18, 2022) West Alexander Fair (September 5-10, 2022) Back to Top of List. The first West Alexander Fair was held in 1906 and...
WPXI
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival underway in Westmoreland County
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival underway in Westmoreland County The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is underway in Westmoreland County. (WPXI.com News Staff/WPXI)
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Car show, networking events and more in Pine, Richland
Hampton Presbyterian Church is hosting its fourth Car Show 2-6 p.m. Sept. 10. All makes and models are welcome. The grill will be hot, the sodas will be cold and the tunes will be spinning. Feel free to bring your own tables, chairs and EZ-ups for family friendly fun, music by DJ, Denny Dutko, vintage cars and snacks. The church is located at 2942 East Hardies Road in Gibsonia. For details or questions, email at hamptonpresoutreach@gmail.com or call the church office at 724-443-3201. More information can be accessed online at hamptonpresbyterian.net.
Motorcycle Accident Shuts Down Part of Highway in Ross Township
Allegheny County police confirmed that there was a two vehicle crash on Perry Highway in Ross Township at approximately 11:25 a.m. A portion of the highway closed as the scene is processed.
pittsburghmagazine.com
The Front Porch Welcomes You Into This Mt. Lebanon Home
After meeting and marrying in Philadelphia, Brittany and Stephen Glenn set their sights on moving back to Pittsburgh a decade ago — but it didn’t come easily. The pair were living across the state when they fell in love with 60 Cedar Blvd., a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Mt. Lebanon.
butlerradio.com
Gas Prices Drop Once Again
Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by two cents over the past week to settle at $4.24 per gallon.
butlerradio.com
Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash
A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
k on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge Park.
One taken to hospital following early morning car accident
One person was injured in a single vehicle accident in the Strip District in the early hours of Monday morning. A car collided with a pole at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 25th
beavercountyradio.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Saturday Night Accident in Center Twp.
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Police and firefighters from Center Township responded to the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in front of Cactus Lounge late Saturday night, August 27, 2022. Officials say that 40-year-old Christopher Graeser was operating his motorcycle on Center Grange Road in the area of the...
explore venango
Pickup Truck Collides with Motorcycle Stopped on Side of Road
CONCORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash in which a Kennerdell man’s motorcycle was struck while he was stopped on the side of the roadway in Concord Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, August...
2 people hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle, car in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident shut down a portion of a major road in Ross Township and sent two people to the hospital. Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that the crash is at 1140 Perry Highway. Units were dispatched at 11:26 a.m. Ross Township police...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Local Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Clintonville Road
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Rev 'em up car cruise set for Sept. 4
It’s time once again for classic cars to rev ‘em up. The 12th annual Pasta Too Rev ‘Em Up for Kids Mega Car Cruise is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 4 in the South Park VIP and Ice Skating Rink paved parking lots, 30 Corrigan Drive in Bethel Park.
