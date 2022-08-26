ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

butlerradio.com

Road Work Coming To Rt. 228 Ramp

Motorists in Cranberry Township should be aware of road work beginning today as construction crews will be working on the ramp from Interstate 79 northbound to Route 228. Starting at 7 a.m. weather permitting, the shoulder and right lane of I-79 off-ramp will be closed. Traffic delays are expected and...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Library Readying For Number Of Events

Local residents are invited to attend a free program this week to hear about legal services. The Butler Area Public Library will host an attorney with Neighborhood Legal Services for a Financial Literacy for Victims of Domestic Violence Presentation at 6 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. Registration is required by contacting the library.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Entries Now Being Accepted For Christmas Parade

While many are enjoying the final days of summer, it’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays. Entries are now being accepted for the 2022 Spirit of Christmas Parade in Downtown Butler. The theme for this year is “The Magic of Christmas.”. There are a number...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Home Destroyed By Sunday Night Fire

Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Once they learned the house was on fire, Butler Township firefighters were joined by crews from Prospect, Unionville, Evans City, Penn Township, Butler City and Connoquenessing to help.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

September Events You Won't Want to Miss

West Alexander Fair (September 5-10, 2022) Corks & Kegs (September 9-11, 2022) Pennsylvania Bavarian Oktoberfest (September 16-18, 2022) EQT Washington and Greene Counties' Covered Bridge Festival (September 17-18, 2022) West Alexander Fair (September 5-10, 2022) Back to Top of List. The first West Alexander Fair was held in 1906 and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home

Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Car show, networking events and more in Pine, Richland

Hampton Presbyterian Church is hosting its fourth Car Show 2-6 p.m. Sept. 10. All makes and models are welcome. The grill will be hot, the sodas will be cold and the tunes will be spinning. Feel free to bring your own tables, chairs and EZ-ups for family friendly fun, music by DJ, Denny Dutko, vintage cars and snacks. The church is located at 2942 East Hardies Road in Gibsonia. For details or questions, email at hamptonpresoutreach@gmail.com or call the church office at 724-443-3201. More information can be accessed online at hamptonpresbyterian.net.
GIBSONIA, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

The Front Porch Welcomes You Into This Mt. Lebanon Home

After meeting and marrying in Philadelphia, Brittany and Stephen Glenn set their sights on moving back to Pittsburgh a decade ago — but it didn’t come easily. The pair were living across the state when they fell in love with 60 Cedar Blvd., a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Mt. Lebanon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Gas Prices Drop Once Again

Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by two cents over the past week to settle at $4.24 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash

A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
GROVE CITY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Saturday Night Accident in Center Twp.

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Police and firefighters from Center Township responded to the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in front of Cactus Lounge late Saturday night, August 27, 2022. Officials say that 40-year-old Christopher Graeser was operating his motorcycle on Center Grange Road in the area of the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Pickup Truck Collides with Motorcycle Stopped on Side of Road

CONCORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash in which a Kennerdell man’s motorcycle was struck while he was stopped on the side of the roadway in Concord Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, August...
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Rev 'em up car cruise set for Sept. 4

It’s time once again for classic cars to rev ‘em up. The 12th annual Pasta Too Rev ‘Em Up for Kids Mega Car Cruise is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 4 in the South Park VIP and Ice Skating Rink paved parking lots, 30 Corrigan Drive in Bethel Park.
BETHEL PARK, PA

