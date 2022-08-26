Read full article on original website
CRASH REPORTED NEAR WALMART IN MARSHALL
An accident occurred on Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive in Marshall. No other information is available at this time. KMMO will update this story when more information becomes available.
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Man Seriously Injured in Lafayette County Crash Sunday
A Liberty man suffered injuries in a Lafayette County crash Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 4:53 Sunday afternoon on Highway 24 as a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Billy J. Copenhaver headed westbound. Troopers say Copenhaver went off the road and came to a...
I-70 Westbound Down to One Lane On Rocheport Bridge
Daily lane closures are happening on Interstate 70 at the Lance Corporal Leon Dreraps I-70 Missouri River bridge near Rocheport for the next three weeks. According to a post on the MoDOT Central Missouri District Facebook Page, Interstate 70 will have only one lane open westbound on the bridge between the hours of 6:00 AM - 12:00 Noon CDT for approximately the next three weeks. According to the post, this is due to girder delivery at the site. Lane closures will be suspended over the Labor Day holiday starting Friday, September 2, and resuming Tuesday, September 6.
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop on Speeding Vehicle
A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (8/29)
Residential alarm – 1500 blk E. Hwy 7 / verified false. Served civil process in the Montrose area; Served civil process in the Montrose area; Foot patrol – Montrose Public School. Cpl. Dody and Deputy Romi. Bailiff duties in Associate Court. Cpl. Dody. Foot patrol Windsor football game.
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
Sweet Springs Woman Injured After Cobalt Becomes Airborne
A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2007 Chevy Cobalt, driven by 64-year-old Virginia Ulverg of Sweet Springs, was on Buncomb Road, north of Route OO (west of Houstonia) around 5:15 p.m., when she traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert. The Chevy then became airborne and struck a ditch before landing in a creek.
krcgtv.com
Power outage in Columbia affects 1,634 customers
The City of Columbia reported a power outage Monday afternoon. The city's power outage website showed that 1,634 customers were affected. The outage seems to be centered on South Providence Road and Research Park Drive. The city tweeted that crews were headed out to make repairs. Anyone who needs to...
3 children seriously hurt in horse and buggy crash in Holden
Three children were seriously hurt Saturday afternoon in Johnson County, Missouri, after the horse and buggy they were riding in was struck by a car.
KYTV
Patrol: Collision between buggy and car leaves 5 injured in central Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (AP) — Five people were injured when a car struck a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City during the weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A vehicle driven by a 71-year-old man hit the back of the buggy on Saturday afternoon on U.S. 58 near Holden, the patrol said.
Revoked DWI Driver Had Two Juveniles In Car
On Wednesday morning just before 4 a.m., Sedalia Police observed a vehicle traveling on East 16th Street that was drifting back and forth. A traffic stop was conducted at 15th and Ingram. A computer check revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Berenise Carlos, of Sedalia, was driving while revoked. She also...
Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed
Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks. In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
921news.com
Press Release from the Clinton Police Department.
Homicide Investigation in Clinton. Clinton Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday evening, August 27th at about 6:15 pm to a report of a shooting. A 28-year-old female victim was found inside the residence, deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. She was...
Sedalia Police Reports For August 29, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Last Tuesday night, Officers responded to the 800 block of North New York Avenue for a report of an assault. When Officers arrived, a male involved was questioned. The male subject's information was given to Dispatch. Officers were informed the male had an active Failure to Appear warrant out of Pettis County on original charges of Stealing. Seth E. Hull, 34, of Sedalia, was arrested on the warrant pending a $71.50 cash only bond.
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI (Prior Offender), Driving While Suspended
On Aug. 18 at around 9:30 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to East Hardee's, 715 E. Broadway, for a report of an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, the suspected driver was leaving the parking lot. A traffic stop was conducted at 10th and Montgomery. Investigation revealed that the driver, 53-year-old Bruce Jules...
Most power restored after large Columbia Water and Light outage
Most of the more than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers who lost power Monday afternoon had service restored by about 4 p.m., the utility said in social media posts Monday. The post Most power restored after large Columbia Water and Light outage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Police arrest 1 man in deadly shooting in Clinton, Mo.
CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for the shooting death of a woman in Clinton. Ashton Christine Alexander, 28, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Louise Avenue Saturday around 6:15 p.m. Police say Alexander lived with the 27-year-old arrested at the home.
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri.
Sedalia Man Arrested After Brief Chase
Sedalia Police conducted a subject check on a wanted person at 5th and Emmet Avenue Friday at 1:45 p.m. But when contact was made the subject fled on foot, but was caught a short distance away, where methamphetamine was found on his person. 24-year-old Barry C. Rivera of Sedalia was...
