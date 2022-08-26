ATLANTA – Georgia’s average regular gasoline cost is 5 cents less per gallon than a week ago, 44 cents less than a month ago, and 43 cents more than this time last year. Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 44 cents less than a month ago, and 43 cents more than this time last year.

