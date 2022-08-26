Read full article on original website
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Kentucky Restaurant Serves Massively Delicious Pancakes Fit for a King
Dee's Diner in Owensboro serves a full line of breakfast and lunch items that include pancakes big enough to fill up a pizza box. Satisfy your hunger with comfort food like your mother or grandmother once made. Take a look at the food and menu to see why you need to visit this hidden gem!
Friday After 5 Hosting a Totally Rad 80s Party in Downtown Owensboro
The 26th season of Friday After 5 is wrapping up this Friday night in downtown Owensboro with a totally tubular 80s party that will feature some iconic bands from decade. The night will be headlined by The Motels!. The Motels are best known for two hits they landed inside the...
Enter For Tickets to See Daughtry with Special Guests Pop Evil in Evansville Indiana
It has been nearly a decade since Daughtry performed in Evansville, Indiana. On September 23, 2022, the band will make its return along with special guests, Pop Evil and we have your tickets. Keep reading to enter for your chance to win. Daughtry Returns to Evansville. With 16 million singles...
136th Labor Day Celebration in Warrick County
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The 136th Labor Day Celebration will be held at the Warrick County Fairgrounds in Boonville on September 2 through 5. Officials say the 136th Labor Day Celebration will have free carnival rides and free parking/shuttle rides for all events. The 136th Annual Labor Day Parade will be held on September 5 […]
Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding
Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
Evansville Charcuterie Business Hosting Hocus Pocus Themed Charcuterie Classes in September
If you're late to the game and wondering what exactly charcuterie (or in this case the punnier version charBOOTerie) is, in the most basic of terms, it's Lunchables for adults. You take delicious meats, cheeses, and fruit, and lay them out on a wooden board so they look super appetizing. I would eat a charcuterie board for dinner every day if I could!
Community supports Weinbach explosion survivors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over the weekend, the Evansville community came together to support the survivors of the deadly Weinbach explosion. The Weinbach Area Disaster Relief Benefit on N Congress Avenue at STAGEtwo Productions featured live music, food and a silent auction. A ten dollar donation was suggested at the door. Organizers say the money […]
Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
American Heritage Riverboat Announces Return to Evansville Through the Fall
Say what you will about the Ohio River, but we are pretty fortunate to have it as a border to the city we call home. If you're a boater and you want to get out and enjoy a nice summer day on the river, it's right there. You don't have to drive a long way to get to it. Plus, it makes a great backdrop for hosting events on the riverfront like the annual fireworks, Shrinersfest, or any of the other numerous events that take place along the Evansville riverfront over the course of the year. It also provides us opportunities to experience things we would have the chance to if it weren't there. Such as the recent announcement that the American Heritage riverboat will be returning to town to offer more rides throughout the Fall.
Evansville livens up with colorful street rods
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Frog Follies return to town for the 47th year, and so have those classic street rods. Organizers say the event at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds is the largest pre-49′ street rod event in the entire world. It brings in thousands of people and is one of the area’s biggest […]
wevv.com
3rd annual Halloween in the Park happening in Warrick County
Warrick County is having its 3rd annual Halloween in the Park event on October 23rd, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be trick-or-treating with local businesses, a hayride, food trucks, a photo booth, live music, and a costume contest in the amphitheater. The event will take place at...
14news.com
Myriad Coffee House to close
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Myriad Coffee House in Newburgh is closing. The owners made that announcement in a social media post over the weekend. They say they’re going to close September 11. Owners say the coffee house wasn’t busy enough to keep it open. The coffee house...
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home Labor Day Weekend with Logan’s Promise
As hard as it is to believe, summer is coming to an end. Let that soak in for a second. That means it's almost Labor Day, which not only means that we can't wear white pants, but it also means the end of summer parties. It's totally ok to go out with friends and have drinks, but make a plan to get home safely. Logan's Promise offers a Safe Ride Program to help you make the right decision.
Three-Dollar Movies at the Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT This Saturday
Have you, for whatever reason, been putting off seeing a big summer movie until, maybe, the crowds get a little thinner? Well, put those thoughts aside. I say that because the crowds will most definitely NOT be small this Saturday at the Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT. When you're only charging three dollars to see a first-run movie, you get big crowds.
14news.com
Section of N. Burkhardt Rd. restricted due to landscaping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert is coming to North Burkhardt Road this week. Officials with Keep Evansville Beautiful say they will be restricting a section of North Burkhardt between East Waterford Boulevard and East Columbia Street. That’s from Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each...
Can You Believe It? Only Two Weeks Left of Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro
How time flies when you're having fun! The 26th Season of Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro is winding down. Believe it or not, there are just two weeks left. And, before Friday After 5 wraps up the season with an absolutely epic 80s party starring The Motels, When in Rome and Bow Wow Wow, they're welcoming some incredibly fun bands to celebrate the penultimate week of the FREE music festival.
14news.com
‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say there are no updates right now on the cause of the house explosion on N. Weinbach, but they do expect movement soon toward identifying the cause or ruling things out. The explosion earlier this month killed Jessica...
Lions and tigers? Nope, reptiles and exotic animals come to Evansville
Calling all reptile and exotic animal enthusiasts! The Vanderburgh 4-H grounds are hosting an event you will love! Evansville's Reptile and Exotics show will take place on September 17 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
