Newburgh, IN

KISS 106

Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair

The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Halloween in the Park gets a new date

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The annual Halloween in the Park will return to Friedman Park in Warrick County this year, but on a new date. The Warrick Parks Foundation said the event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 23. The Halloween event will feature trick-or-treating with local businesses, a […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding

Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

American Heritage Riverboat Announces Return to Evansville Through the Fall

Say what you will about the Ohio River, but we are pretty fortunate to have it as a border to the city we call home. If you're a boater and you want to get out and enjoy a nice summer day on the river, it's right there. You don't have to drive a long way to get to it. Plus, it makes a great backdrop for hosting events on the riverfront like the annual fireworks, Shrinersfest, or any of the other numerous events that take place along the Evansville riverfront over the course of the year. It also provides us opportunities to experience things we would have the chance to if it weren't there. Such as the recent announcement that the American Heritage riverboat will be returning to town to offer more rides throughout the Fall.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Myriad Coffee House to close

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Myriad Coffee House in Newburgh is closing. The owners made that announcement in a social media post over the weekend. They say they’re going to close September 11. Owners say the coffee house wasn’t busy enough to keep it open. The coffee house...
NEWBURGH, IN
KISS 106

Evansville’s Final Franklin Street Bazaar of the Season Happening This Saturday

Summertime is winding down, and one of the most popular events of the summer is about to be done for the year. One of my favorite things about Saturdays in the summertime is going down to Franklin street and enjoying the Franklin Street Bazaar. If you've never been, you definitely want to check it out! It's one of the coolest events, but it's about to wrap up for the season, so if you haven't been yet, this weekend is your final chance of 2022!
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Area McDonald’s Locations Taking Nominations for Outstanding Educator Awards

I think it's impossible for us to over-recognize the amazing teachers in our communities. Our teachers need all the love we can give them, so whenever there is a chance to do that, I'm gonna tell you about it. While I'm sure teachers appreciate hearing and reading kind words and getting that kind of support, it never ever hurts to give them something a little more tangible - like cash - and several Evansville area McDonald's owners going to do just that...again.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location

Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
99.5 WKDQ

How to See $3 Movies at Evansville Theaters This Weekend

Attention all moviegoers...and bargain hunters, if there's a movie in the theaters that you have wanted to see, this weekend is the time to do it. There was a time, just about two years ago, when we were not allowed to gather in the movie theaters...or anywhere for that matter. The cinemas took a big blow during the pandemic, causing many to speculate if this would be the end of movie theaters. Thankfully, we got over that hill and movies are back in the theaters for moviegoers to enjoy the way they were intended to be seen. As if that alone isn't cause enough to celebrate by watching a movie at the cinema, here's another reason why you might want to hit up the movie theater this weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Museum Hosting Annual Geek and Comic Con This Weekend

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science is hosting its annual Geek and Comic Con this coming weekend. You may be wondering, well, what is the annual Geek & Comic Con? But that's what I'm here for! Each year the Evansville Museum shows appreciation for all things "geek culture" and features it in their convention. There's everything from panels, cosplay contests, board games, vendor room, and more! Oh! Did I mention food? Kim's Chuck Wagon and Jeanne's Gelato on the Go will also be there so you can fill up on delicious food and treats between events.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Can You Believe It? Only Two Weeks Left of Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro

How time flies when you're having fun! The 26th Season of Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro is winding down. Believe it or not, there are just two weeks left. And, before Friday After 5 wraps up the season with an absolutely epic 80s party starring The Motels, When in Rome and Bow Wow Wow, they're welcoming some incredibly fun bands to celebrate the penultimate week of the FREE music festival.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

United Methodist Youth Home in Evansville Invites You to Their First-Ever Block Party

Tucked away on the northeast side of Evansville is an unassuming group of buildings that I think more people need to know about. To anyone driving by, it probably doesn't look like much at all, maybe some random, generic businesses, and maybe somebody's home. There's no sign or flashing lights - nothing that indicates what it is, which is the United Methodist Youth Home (UMYH).
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

