Presidential Declaration of a Major Disaster for the State of Missouri
Small Business Administration. This is a Notice of the Presidential declaration of a major disaster for the State of Missouri (FEMA-4665-DR), dated 08/08/2022. Incident: Severe Storms and Flooding. Incident Period: 07/25/2022 through 07/28/2022. DATES:. Issued on 08/08/2022. Physical Loan Application Deadline Date: 10/07/2022. Economic Injury (EIDL) Loan Application Deadline Date:...
Notice of Public Meeting of the Maryland Advisory Committee
Commission on Civil Rights. Announcement of planning meeting. Notice is hereby given, pursuant to the provisions of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights (Commission), and the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), that a meeting of the Maryland Advisory Committee to the Commission will convene by Zoom virtual platform and conference call on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET, to discuss post-report promotional activity for the Committee's recent publication on water affordability in the state.
Notice of Public Meeting of the West Virginia Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights
U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Announcement of meetings. Notice is hereby given, pursuant to the provisions of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights (Commission) and the Federal Advisory Committee Act, that the West Virginia Advisory Committee (Committee) to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights will hold project planning meetings via Zoom on the following dates and times: Thursday, September 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET; Thursday, October 6 at 1:00 p.m. ET; Thursday, November 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET; Thursday, December 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The purpose of these meetings is to continue discussing the Committee's project on disparate school discipline policies and practices in West Virginia public schools. Each business meeting will last for approximately one hour.
Presidential Declaration of a Major Disaster for Public Assistance Only for the State of Minnesota
Small Business Administration. This is a Notice of the Presidential declaration of a major disaster for Public Assistance Only for the State of Minnesota (FEMA-4666-DR), dated 08/09/2022. Incident: Severe Storms, Straight-line Winds, Tornadoes, and Flooding. Incident Period: 05/29/2022 through 05/30/2022. DATES:. Issued on 08/09/2022. Physical Loan Application Deadline Date: 10/10/2022.
