U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Announcement of meetings. Notice is hereby given, pursuant to the provisions of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights (Commission) and the Federal Advisory Committee Act, that the West Virginia Advisory Committee (Committee) to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights will hold project planning meetings via Zoom on the following dates and times: Thursday, September 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET; Thursday, October 6 at 1:00 p.m. ET; Thursday, November 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET; Thursday, December 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The purpose of these meetings is to continue discussing the Committee's project on disparate school discipline policies and practices in West Virginia public schools. Each business meeting will last for approximately one hour.

