Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Related
federalregister.gov
National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders; Amended Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given of a change in the meeting of the National Deafness and Other Communication Disorders Advisory Council, September 08, 2022, 10:00 a.m. to September 09, 2022, 01:00 p.m., PORTER NEUROSCIENCE RESEARCH CENTER, Building 35A, 35 Convent Drive, Bethesda, MD, 20892 which was published in the Federal Register on July 13, 2022, 87 FR 41732.
federalregister.gov
National Institute on Aging; Notice of Closed Meeting
Pursuant to section 10(d) of the Federal Advisory Committee Act, as amended, notice is hereby given of the following meeting. The meeting will be closed to the public in accordance with the provisions set forth in sections 552b(c)(4) and 552b(c)(6), Title 5 U.S.C., as amended. The grant applications and the discussions could disclose confidential trade secrets or commercial property such as patentable material, and personal information concerning individuals associated with the grant applications, the disclosure of which would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.
federalregister.gov
Sunshine Act Meetings
Monday, September 12, 2022, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Headquarters, 131 M St. NE, Washington, DC 20507. The meeting will be held as a live streamed videoconference, with an option for listen-only audio dial-in by telephone. The public may observe the videoconference or connect to the audio-only dial-in by following the instructions that will be posted on www.eeoc.gov at least 24 hours before the meeting. Closed captioning and ASL services will be available.
federalregister.gov
National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering; Notice of Closed Meeting
Pursuant to section 10(d) of the Federal Advisory Committee Act, as amended, notice is hereby given of the following meeting of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering Special Emphasis Panel. The meetings will be closed to the public in accordance with the provisions set forth in sections 552b(c)(4)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
federalregister.gov
Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans' Illnesses, Notice of Meeting
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) gives notice under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, 5 U.S.C. app. 2, that the Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans' Illnesses will meet at the Department of Veterans Affairs, 810 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20420 in Room 230. The meeting sessions will begin and end as follows: Start Printed Page 53054.
federalregister.gov
Center for Scientific Review; Notice of Closed Meetings
Pursuant to section 10(d) of the Federal Advisory Committee Act, as amended, notice is hereby given of the following meetings. The meetings will be closed to the public in accordance with the provisions set forth in sections 552b(c)(4) and 552b(c)(6), title 5 U.S.C., as amended. The grant applications and the discussions could disclose confidential trade secrets or commercial property such as patentable material, and personal information concerning individuals associated with the grant applications, the disclosure of which would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.
federalregister.gov
Industry Advisory Group: Notice of Open Meeting
The Industry Advisory Group (IAG) of the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO), U.S. Department of State, will meet on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The meeting is open to the public and will be held in-person at the U.S. Start Printed Page 53042 Department of State, located at 2201 C Street NW, Washington, DC.
federalregister.gov
Notice of Final Federal Agency Actions on the I-495 & I-270 Managed Lanes Study, Montgomery and Prince George's Counties, Maryland and Fairfax County, Virginia
Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), Department of Transportation (DOT). Notice of limitation on claims for judicial review of actions by FHWA and other Federal agencies. This notice announces actions taken by FHWA and other Federal agencies that are final. The actions relate to the I-495 and I-270 Managed Lanes Study, in Montgomery and Prince George's Counties, Maryland and Fairfax County, Virginia.
Comments / 0