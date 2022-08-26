(Richmond, IN)--Storms that rolled through the area Monday night knocked out power to lots of Richmond residents for an extended period of time. Many of the outages were in the Fairview area and were caused by tree limbs that came down into wires at around 7 o’clock Monday night. Another extended outage happened in Oak Park when a pole broke. Richmond Power and Light said at 9:15 Monday night that the Oak Park outage would be an extended one. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, there had been no further updates.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO