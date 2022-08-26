Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
UPDATE: Eastern Franklin County boil water advisory lifted
— The Franklin County Water Association has lifted a boil advisory for areas near the Ohio state line. Customers along Riley Pike, Springfield, Merrell, and Stateline roads no longer have to boil their drinking water. (Original story August 26, 2022) — Franklin County, IN — Utility construction has forced the...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Road closed in Hamilton for bridge work along Route 177
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a road closure in Hanover Township this week as part of the dual bridge repair project on State Route 177. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. A single-lane closure will take place...
WRBI Radio
Versailles receives CCMG funds for storm sewer, resurfacing project
Versailles, IN — The Town of Versailles has been awarded a $346,823 Community Crossing Matching Grant from the State of Indiana. The town will use the funds to complete a resurfacing and storm sewer project on South Main Street from US 50 to State Road 129. The contractor for...
WRBI Radio
Early morning swim, injury leads to water rescue
— Several agencies were called early Monday morning to the Laurel Conservation Club to rescue someone who swam across the Whitewater River, broke their arm, and couldn’t swim back. Firefighters from Laurel and Metamora plus Rescue 24 and Franklin County EMS fished the person out around 3:45 am.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Emergency bridge repair to close multiple lanes, entrance ramp to I-275 from Winton Road
FOREST PARK, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced an emergency bridge repair project on Winton Road over I-275. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
WRBI Radio
Hoosier Hills to flush distribution system in October
— The Hoosier Hills Regional Water District plans to flush its distribution system in October. During the first two weeks that month, the district will flush areas north of Milan in Franklin and Ripley counties. In the second two weeks of October, they’ll flush areas south of Milan in Dearborn...
WRBI Radio
Franklin County considering three options for 9-1-1 dispatch center move
Franklin County, IN — Franklin County leaders want to move the 9-1-1 center out of the county jail building (pictured) and are considering three options to house dispatch operations. Those options are using the Town of Brookville administration building; county-owned land next to Franklin County Public Transportation headquarters, and...
WLWT 5
Police respond to Valley Junction Road for an overturned vehicle
CLEVES, Ohio — Police are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle in Whitewater Township, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Hamilton County Dispatch, police responded to Valley Junction Road at about 12:04 p.m....
WRBI Radio
Indiana DNR stocks Brookville Lake with striped bass
— The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife recently completed its annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings around the state. Brookville Lake in Franklin and Union counties was stocked with 15,274 striped bass. Fish were stocked as fingerlings, averaged 1 1/2 inches in length, and should reach...
dayton.com
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns
A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
vincennespbs.org
Person saved from rollover crash
A rollover accident sent one person to the hospital. The Washington Township Fire Department in Daviess County reports they responded on Monday morning to the crash with entrapment. One person was extricated from a vehicle on it’s top in a ditch. They were taken to Daviess Community Hospital. The...
1017thepoint.com
MOTORCYCLIST ESCAPES THREE-COUNTY, 125 MPH CHASE
(Whitewater Valley)--A motorcyclist escaped a three-county, high-speed chase at just after midnight Monday morning. Deputies tried to stop the rider in western Wayne County, but he fled east on U.S. 40 at speeds that, according to scanner traffic, reached 125 miles per hour. He fled mostly through Richmond’s northwest side before getting onto I-70 and heading east. The chase went into Preble County and then north into Darke County before it was terminated.
1017thepoint.com
STORMS KNOCK OUT POWER TO RICHMOND NEIGHBORHOODS
(Richmond, IN)--Storms that rolled through the area Monday night knocked out power to lots of Richmond residents for an extended period of time. Many of the outages were in the Fairview area and were caused by tree limbs that came down into wires at around 7 o’clock Monday night. Another extended outage happened in Oak Park when a pole broke. Richmond Power and Light said at 9:15 Monday night that the Oak Park outage would be an extended one. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, there had been no further updates.
WLWT 5
Police block State Route 48 following crash in South Lebanon
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — First responders have blocked off a road in South Lebanon following a crash, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. State Route 48 is closed at Corwin Nixon Boulevard due to a crash. Authorities advise motorists...
WRBI Radio
Tammie Ann Lock, 54, Cleves, Ohio (Updated Arrangements)
Tammie Ann Lock, 54, of Cleves, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Drake Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tammie was born on Thursday, July 18, 1968 in Dearborn County, Indiana; daughter of Charles and Cathy (nee Grammer) Lock. She was an outdoor person who loved camping. She also enjoyed crafting.
linknky.com
Suspicious package detonated near Covington church
The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
WLWT 5
Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday
LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
msn.com
Deadly crash and fire shuts down I-70 in Hancock County
A deadly motorcycle crash in a construction zone shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 in Hancock County early Sunday morning. According to State Police investigating the crash, the motorcycle hit a trailer that a pickup was pulling east of Mt. Comfort Road just before midnight. Police said the truck and trailer were broken down in the construction zone, where there are no emergency shoulders.
WLWT 5
Local farmer says new grocery store policy has forced her to close her small business
CINCINNATI — A Northern Kentucky woman is closing her tomato farm after she said a change in policy at large grocery chains now impacts direct delivery from local farmers. For the last nine years, local farmer Linda Fritz has picked her organic cherry tomatoes and delivered them directly to Kroger stores to sell across Greater Cincinnati.
953wiki.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Jackson County Crash
August 25, 2022, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County where a Franklin County, Indiana motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicates that, shortly...
