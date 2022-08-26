Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Synthetic turf temperatures get stupid hot on August afternoons
Billy Goat Gruff - I am not trolling the operators of the trash-sucking Billy Goat machines in Rehoboth at morning's first light. A decade ago, I listened to a city manager-type person yelling so loudly at the Billy Goat operator that I was going to intervene because it was a public setting and the collective ”we” didn’t need to hear it. On Sunday, it came full circle. The second Billy Goat Gruff shrouded by fog was sucking up trash at the Bandstand where the Seashore Striders had set up registration tables for the 13th annual Sun Festival 5K, an event that benefits CAMP Rehoboth. The operator got on Tim because nobody told him about the race, and Tim honestly didn’t know Billy Goat protocol; he figured permission from the town was good enough. “Snip, snap, snout. This tale is out.” - Norwegian folk tale, 1841.
Cape Gazette
Fire clears Thompson Island Brewing restaurant
A fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company near Rehoboth Beach emptied the restaurant Aug. 28. The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. at the Route 1 restaurant, prompting the evacuation of customers and staff, said Capt. Kent Swarts of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. When firefighters from Rehoboth Beach...
Cape Gazette
Millsboro Lions Fritter Shack to open Sept. 9
The Millsboro Lions Fritter Shack will be open for a new season from Friday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Dec.10. Oyster fritters, soft-shell crab sandwiches and crab cake sandwiches are sold for $10 each. Hot dogs are $1 each. Soda and water are also available. Shack hours are 10 a.m. to...
Cape Gazette
John David Matthews Sr., enjoyed nature, cooking
John David Matthews Sr., 67, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. He was born Jan. 4, 1955, in Boston, Mass., to Phoebe Ann (Hardwick) Matthews and John Belfield Matthews Jr. John attended high school at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, and upon graduation attended...
Cape Gazette
NEW! Back-to-School Cake Pops and more at Lewes Coffee!
Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes, made-to-order Breakfast Sandwiches and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal • Also available for Online Order n’ Pick up • order.lewescoffee.com/. ⇒ Lewes Coffee co. Morning Checklist. Wake up. Grab an Icy...
Cape Gazette
Autumn container garden workshop set Sept. 10
In partnership with the Delaware Botanic Gardens, the Inland Bays Garden Center in Frankford will offer a fall container garden workshop from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10. Jan Poli will lead the session. An experienced designer, Poli has been instrumental in creating and maintaining the Folly Garden...
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian powwow to include 9/11 tribute Sept. 11
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Entrance fees are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and...
US News and World Report
Hollywood Homecoming: New Owners Reopen Dover Diner
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.
Cape Gazette
Milton celebrates sesquicentennial in August 1957
The Town of Milton celebrated its sesquicentennial in August of 1957. Shown in this photograph are Sesquicentennial Celebration officials (l-r) William Crinch, Howard Carey, Milton Mustard, E. Scott and Thomas Hughes. According to an article in the Wilmington Morning News, an estimated 30,000 people attended the sesquicentennial parade that featured ancient fire equipment, horse-drawn pioneer wagons, antiquated autos, “beautiful floats and girls” and a 105-year-old resident. Mayor Charles S. Barker was accompanied by Gov. J. Caleb Boggs in the lead car. Also attending the event was Mayor J. M. Ledwith of Milton, Ontario, Canada. It was noted in the article that Ledwith was met at the Rehoboth airport by more than 100 people dressed in 1807 costumes. The parade also featured many other VIPs from throughout the state. On Sunday of the weekend celebration, a time capsule was buried beneath the water tower. It’s supposed to be opened in 2057.
Cape Gazette
Maria Rebecca Goldstein, proud veteran
Maria Rebecca "Becky " Goldstein, 93 of Lewes, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1929, in Taft, Texas, daughter of the late Felipe and Guadalupe (Garza) Vasquez. Becky was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman First Class. She...
Cape Gazette
Ella Mae Rayne Wescott, loved to cook, sew
Ella Mae Rayne Wescott, 86, of Selbyville, passed away at home Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Born on April 15, 1936, in Showell, Md., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Helen Rayne Pitts. Ella was married to V. Floyd Wescott in 1954 in Berlin, Md. This union was...
msn.com
People Drive From All Over Delaware To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Crab Shack
Everyone has their own favorite crab shack in Delaware, and it’s a subject that locals are truly passionate about. There’s one waterfront crab shack in Delaware that seems to have captured the hearts of just about everyone who dines there, though – Sambo’s Tavern in Leipsic, near Dover.
Cape Gazette
Marion L. Burke, farmer, poultry grower
Marion L. ‘Bunkie’ Burke, 85, of Seaford, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at Beebe Healthcare. Bunkie was born May 14, 1937, in Hebron, Md., son of the late Lloyd W. and Helen M. (White) Burke. In addition to his parents, he was...
Cape Gazette
Jean M. Zerhusen, devout Catholic
Jean M. Zerhusen, 92 of Magnolia, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at home. She was born July 21, 1930, in Brockton, Mass., daughter of the late Leon and Helen Thuotte. Jean was a devout Catholic, a faithful member of St. Edmond Church in Rehoboth Beach,...
WBOC
Thompson Island Brewing Company Catches Fire
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A fire broke out Sunday morning at the Thompson Island Brewing Company on Coastal Hwy in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says fire was coming from the roof of the building around 11:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
Cape Gazette
Beebe patient becomes part of the One Beebe family
A few weeks ago, I participated in a local 5K, and at that race, I was introduced to Robert “RJ” Willoughby Jr. RJ looked like all the rest of us in his T-shirt, shorts and running shoes, but there was something special about RJ. He told me that this was his first race with his “new knees.”
Cape Gazette
Sylvia Vessels DuRoss, loved to cross-stitch
Sylvia Vessels DuRoss, 82, of Smyrna and Lewes Beach, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, with her family by her side at Christiana Hospital in Newark. Sylvia was born June 19, 1940, in Lewes at Beebe Hospital, to Dorothy and Allen Vessels Sr. She grew up on Lewes Beach and attended local schools, graduating from Lewes High School in 1958. She went on to University of Delaware (UD), where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1962.
Cape Gazette
Drawing class with local artist Joe Terrone to start Sept. 13
Milton Arts Guild will offer a four-part Drawing II class with renowned local artist Joe Terrone from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 20 and 27, and Oct. 4, at the Studios on Walnut, 310 Walnut St., Milton. Drawing II is an intermediate-level class that allows students to use...
Cape Gazette
Queenie Victoria Lewis, devoted church member
Queenie Victoria Lewis, 88, of Milton, transitioned from labor to reward Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Milford. She was born in Portsmouth, Va., to Rosa Morris and Willie Morris. Queenie was the devoted wife of Joseph B. Lewis also of Milton. In addition to her husband, Queenie is survived by...
