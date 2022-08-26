COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is speaking with the family of the man killed on August 19th. On the same night, Colorado Springs Police responded to a shooting at the Kum and Go Gas Station near Hancock and Jetwing. That’s on the southeast side of the city. Days later, the Coroner’s Office confirmed with 11 News the man killed here was Jeremy “JJ” Diaz.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO