KKTV
Remembering the father of eight killed in a deadly shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is speaking with the family of the man killed on August 19th. On the same night, Colorado Springs Police responded to a shooting at the Kum and Go Gas Station near Hancock and Jetwing. That’s on the southeast side of the city. Days later, the Coroner’s Office confirmed with 11 News the man killed here was Jeremy “JJ” Diaz.
Pueblo security guard shot, suspect sought
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a suspect after a security guard was shot on Sunday. According to PPD, officers responded to the 4000 block of North Elizabeth Street just after 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 28 on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a security guard suffering […]
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
23yo male arrested in shots fired incident in Aggieville
MANHATTAN - Riley County Police Department arrested 23-year old Brently Crider of Manhattan in connection with a report of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Officers responded to the report of a gunshot near the intersection of N. 12th and Moro Streets in Aggieville, Manhattan on August 28,...
KKTV
Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say two separate students have been arrested for threats at two separate schools. The students went to Doherty High School in D-11 and Challenger Middle School in D-20. Colorado Springs Police say Monday morning they received a call from a parent of...
2 Kansans arrested for drugs, stealing 800 lbs of meat
HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansans were arrested Monday, Aug. 29, for drugs and being in possession of 800 pounds of stolen meat. According to the Hugoton Police Department (HPD), the victim of the theft filed a police report in Morton County regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. The HPD […]
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County August 25, 2022 Edition
Dallas James Taton, date of birth September 21, 1980 of Divide, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of making a false report. Bond was $65.00. Ulberto Manuel Ical-Gutierrez, date of birth February 11, 1994 of Aurora, Colorado was arrested on a warrant...
Riley County Arrest Report August 28
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRENTLY STEVEN CRIDER, 23, Manhattan, Criminal possession of a weapon; convicted of person/drug felony; firearm used in crime; Bond $10,000. LAUREN ELIZABETH HOOVER,...
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after disturbance
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a woman was seriously injured following a physical disturbance Sunday night. On August 28, just before 10 p.m. CSPD officers were called to the 4900 block of Splendid Circle North, in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway, about a physical disturbance. […]
KWCH.com
Salina man selling two extremely rare cars
It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita. Updated: 13 hours ago. With the start of school, businesses say they're glad to have students...
msn.com
Missing Colorado Springs children found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/27): Carleigh and Madalene were found Saturday morning and are safe. PREVIOUS (8/26): The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds. They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard...
Shooting at Loaf ‘N Jug on Airport Rd. leaves man severely injured
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Saturday night. At approximately 10:21 p.m. on August 27, officers heard multiple gunshots near a Loaf ‘N Jug located at 5375 Airport Road. Soon after, CSPD received calls regarding a shooting at the suspected Loaf […]
Man shot multiple times at Colorado Springs convenience store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man was shot multiple times Saturday night at a Loaf 'N Jug on Airport Road. According to Colorado Springs Police, around 10:20 pm officers were in the area of the Loaf' N Jug when they heard multiple gunshots, and soon after a call came in about a shooting. When police The post Man shot multiple times at Colorado Springs convenience store appeared first on KRDO.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge allows retaliation lawsuit to proceed against CSU officials
Two former faculty members of Colorado State University Pueblo may proceed to hold school officials liable for allegedly retaliating against them when they spoke up about sex-based discrimination, a federal judge has ruled. Kimberly Cowden and Joanne Gula were both assistant professors in CSU Pueblo's Mass Communication Department when they...
Armed robbery under investigation on Garden of the Gods Road
COLORADO SPRINGS — An armed robbery is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after two suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash Saturday night. At 8:30 p.m. on August 27, officers were called to a robbery at a convenience store located near the corner of West Garden of the Gods Road […]
Suspicious death in Pueblo under investigation
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a death reported on Friday as suspicious. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death. Police said due to the circumstances, police are processing the incident as a suspicious. Police […]
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds El Paso defendant never gave up right to jury trial, overturns convictions
Colorado's second-highest court has concluded an El Paso County judge mistakenly found a defendant had relinquished his constitutional right to a jury trial, when the man had never, in fact, explicitly agreed to do so. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals reversed the felony assault and sexual assault...
23yo transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment of head injury
MANHATTAN - On August 28th around 3:15 a.m., Riley County Police officers responded to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan Emergency Room, after two citizens brought a 23-year old male to the hospital with head injuries. The citizens said they found the man in the alley behind Tate's Bar in the...
Defense attorney in Kansas cold case blasts ‘laughable’ last-second emergence of eyewitness
TOPEKA — The defense attorney in a high-profile double-homicide case blasted prosecutors for presenting a new witness who emerged at the end of trial to claim for the first time she saw someone who looked like Dana Chandler leave the scene of the crime in 2002. Tom Bath, who represents Chandler, told jurors during closing […] The post Defense attorney in Kansas cold case blasts ‘laughable’ last-second emergence of eyewitness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Manhattan woman jailed for alleged child endangerment
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for crimes involving small children. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Maria Bryan of Manhattan on a Riley County District Court Warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Little Apple Post
