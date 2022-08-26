Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
Cape Gazette
Lewes council missed an opportunity
The following letter has been sent to Lewes Mayor and City Council with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have been remiss in writing to express my extreme displeasure in June's fiasco related to the missed opportunity to purchase 203 E. Savannah Road at Savannah Road and Cape Henlopen Drive in the heart of Lewes Beach, a prime and marquee piece of real estate that would provide a variety of public benefits for the City of Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Hopkins is committed to Sussex’s residents
Keller Hopkins has a clear plan to improve Sussex County's currently mismanaged sprawl that threatens our beautiful wildlife and farmlands. I don't think we can or should try to stop migration from high-tax states, but it can be managed so much better. A perfect example of the current mismanagement is the recent approval of the huge Coral Lakes development by the current county government. In his role on the P&Z board, Keller demanded the developer provide a better plan for wetlands, wildlife relocation and the increased traffic congestion Coral Lakes would generate. Schell did not provide adequate planning and Keller voted no. The developer appealed the initial P&Z decision to county council. County council then sent it back to P&Z for reconsideration and another vote. P&Z then voted 3-1-1 (with Keller opposing again) to approve the plan.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council president supports Rieley
I am writing this letter both in support of John Rieley for Sussex County Council and to dispel some of the erroneous information that has been disseminated. I have worked with John his entire four years. He reads every piece of paper, does research and asks questions before making a decision. He is easy to approach, talk to and is a good listener.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z defers vote on Osprey Point projects
Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission voted to defer a decision on a rezoning application to allow a restaurant and marina in the Osprey Point subdivision, which is under construction. At its Aug. 25 meeting, Commissioner Bruce Mears said the commission should wait for the outcome of a pending public hearing on the marina to be scheduled by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Milton council to hold hearing on historic district expansion
Milton Town Council will hold a public hearing Monday, Sept. 12, on a measure that would expand the town’s historic district by 36 parcels. Milton’s historic district is registered with the National Register of Historic Places, managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior. In 2020, the National Park Service provided funding to possibly amend the historic district. That work was undertaken by the town’s historic preservation commission and the University of Delaware's Center for Historic Architecture.
Cape Gazette
Bucchioni continues to fight for clean water
The Beach Bash in the June 5 issue Cape Gazette was sponsored by The Sussex Health and Environmental Network, which held its inaugural event to honor clean water heroes June 1 in Dewey Beach. SHEN is a nonpartisan, grassroots coalition of stakeholders in Sussex County in support of clean water. Jack Bucchioni, one of the Red Blue Award recipients, attended and spoke about his support for the Green Amendment. Jack, a water advocate for years, has served the underserved fence-line communities for years. Jack Bucchioni is probably best known for his efforts to fight for clean water in Dover.
Cape Gazette
Lewes forms plan for Great Marsh Park
“I think it’s important to remember that if we don’t get a master plan that is approved by the state, we could lose this 66 acres ... if it goes to a developer, we’re just going to lose that 66 acres,” Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Janet Reeves reminded the public Aug. 15.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Elks donate $1,000 to Stand Down for Veterans
As an ever-present ally to those who have served this country, Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 of Lewes once again provided financial assistance to support a critical event for local veterans. Cape Henlopen Elks presented a $1,000 donation Aug. 4 for the annual Delaware Veterans Stand Down outreach event set...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10
The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
Cape Gazette
Milton celebrates sesquicentennial in August 1957
The Town of Milton celebrated its sesquicentennial in August of 1957. Shown in this photograph are Sesquicentennial Celebration officials (l-r) William Crinch, Howard Carey, Milton Mustard, E. Scott and Thomas Hughes. According to an article in the Wilmington Morning News, an estimated 30,000 people attended the sesquicentennial parade that featured ancient fire equipment, horse-drawn pioneer wagons, antiquated autos, “beautiful floats and girls” and a 105-year-old resident. Mayor Charles S. Barker was accompanied by Gov. J. Caleb Boggs in the lead car. Also attending the event was Mayor J. M. Ledwith of Milton, Ontario, Canada. It was noted in the article that Ledwith was met at the Rehoboth airport by more than 100 people dressed in 1807 costumes. The parade also featured many other VIPs from throughout the state. On Sunday of the weekend celebration, a time capsule was buried beneath the water tower. It’s supposed to be opened in 2057.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Real Estate Academy class orientation set Sept. 16
The Delaware Real Estate Academy announced the formation of its first class for 2022, which will kick off Friday, Sept. 16, with a three-hour evening orientation session. Designed to allow prospective real estate agents in Delaware a way of completing all of their pre-licensing coursework over the span of just six weeks, this year’s class will be held on-site at the Compass RE office located at 18335 Coastal Highway, Suite 102, Lewes. It can also be completed online.
Cape Gazette
Russ Huxtable has solutions
We have met Russ Huxtable – he is our choice to be the next state senator for District 6. Please join me in voting on primary day, Sept. 13 (or in early voting) for Russ. to be the Democratic candidate. Then in November, let’s all vote to send this experienced leader to Dover!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware
Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
Cape Gazette
Swimmers beware: Lifeguards not at all Rehoboth’s beaches
Similar to other beach patrols around the state, Rehoboth Beach Patrol will have limited staff for the rest of the summer. During a commissioner meeting Aug. 19, Interim City Manager Evan Miller said the beach patrol was down to about 17 lifeguards, while the police cadets were down to six.
Cape Gazette
Fire clears Thompson Island Brewing restaurant
A fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company near Rehoboth Beach emptied the restaurant Aug. 28. The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. at the Route 1 restaurant, prompting the evacuation of customers and staff, said Capt. Kent Swarts of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. When firefighters from Rehoboth Beach...
Cape Gazette
Terrapin Island final site plan approved
The final site plan for the Terrapin Island subdivision was approved Aug. 25 by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Terrapin Island, located along Camp Arrowhead Road adjacent to Bayfront at Rehoboth and the West Bay manufactured home park, will have 42 single-family home lots on 32 acres. More than...
Cape Gazette
Queenie Victoria Lewis, devoted church member
Queenie Victoria Lewis, 88, of Milton, transitioned from labor to reward Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Milford. She was born in Portsmouth, Va., to Rosa Morris and Willie Morris. Queenie was the devoted wife of Joseph B. Lewis also of Milton. In addition to her husband, Queenie is survived by...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Ovarian Cancer Foundation turns Rehoboth teal
Rehoboth Beach participated Aug. 25 in a national campaign to create awareness of ovarian cancer and its symptoms by tying teal-colored bows to light posts on Rehoboth Avenue and the Bandstand. Turn The Town Teal is an annual initiative that takes place in September during national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month....
Cape Gazette
Lewes student pens winning essay in statewide contest
Delaware Interfaith Power & Light announced Julia Rial of Lewes, a rising senior at Sussex Academy, as the statewide contest winner for her essay on caring for the planet. For RENEW – Reflective Essays on Earth, Nature and their Wonders, high school students submitted essays about climate advocacy, environmental justice or intimate connections to the natural world.
Cape Gazette
Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, helped others
Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, 73, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Fla. Stephen was born to William Harold and Lydia Bell Toadvine Brittingham June 11, 1949, in Lewes. He grew up on Lewes Beach and loved spending his summers on the Delaware Bay. He could be found always helping others whether it be on the beach or in the water. He could be seen towing a disabled boat or saving some young sailors who got stranded due to a storm coming up quickly.
Comments / 0