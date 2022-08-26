Keller Hopkins has a clear plan to improve Sussex County's currently mismanaged sprawl that threatens our beautiful wildlife and farmlands. I don't think we can or should try to stop migration from high-tax states, but it can be managed so much better. A perfect example of the current mismanagement is the recent approval of the huge Coral Lakes development by the current county government. In his role on the P&Z board, Keller demanded the developer provide a better plan for wetlands, wildlife relocation and the increased traffic congestion Coral Lakes would generate. Schell did not provide adequate planning and Keller voted no. The developer appealed the initial P&Z decision to county council. County council then sent it back to P&Z for reconsideration and another vote. P&Z then voted 3-1-1 (with Keller opposing again) to approve the plan.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 22 HOURS AGO