ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ucdavisaggies.com

UC Davis drop Sunday contest to San Francisco

Davis, Calif. - UC Davis matched a season-high with nine shots on frame but fell 2-0 to San Francisco on Sunday evening. The Aggies dropped to 2-2 as their non-conference slate preparing for the Big West portion of the schedule continues. UC Davis was able to manufacture more shots and...
DAVIS, CA
msn.com

Vacaville man en route to college is missing

Vacaville resident Tyler Kincaid, who recently graduated from Solano Community College, has been missing since Wednesday and his loved ones are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Kincaid reportedly was headed to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he was transferring to, in a silver-colored 2020 Subaru...
VACAVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Sports
City
Stockton, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Stockton, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Casinos in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggies#Pacific#Sacramento State#Aggie Soccer Field#Tigers
sfbayview.com

Frisco’s lyrical femcee So Vicious is taking no prisoners

So Vicious is performing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 7-11 p.m., at Zanzi’s, located at 19 Grand, Oakland. In this ocean of male Bay Area Hip Hop artists, there are only a few women rappers who have the respect to compete in this male dominated local industry, and the lyricists and Hunters Point representative So Vicious is one of them. Having known her for about a year, and having seen her rock stages all over the Bay, fixating fans from all different backgrounds, I can testify that she does her thing.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Local Sacramento Starbucks closes its doors for good

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Starbucks on Broadway and 15th streets, has been very popular for more than a decade, but the popular coffee shop closed its doors, for good. Starbucks on the corner of 15th and Broadway streets closed its doors for good this week and many faithful customers of this location found out on Saturday. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

I-80 westbound near Fairfield at standstill following motorcycle crash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — All westbound lanes on Interstate-80 near Manuel Campos Parkway in Fairfield are currently closed following a crash involving a motorcycle, according to law enforcement. Caltrans cameras in the area show that all traffic in the area is currently at a standstill heading westbound. This is a developing story
FAIRFIELD, CA
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to do in Murphys, California

Murphys, California, is one of the best places to relax, unwind, and explore some of the most historic sites in California. Established almost 200 years ago, Murphys has a rich history as a mining community, Gold Country and was the birthplace for many of the first millionaires in California. It...
MURPHYS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Garbage Truck Accident on Westbound State Route 4 in Pittsburg

Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were dispatched to a call of a garbage truck crash on SR-4 in the Pittsburg area on Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 at Loveridge Road and involved three vehicles. This included a passenger vehicle, garbage truck, and big rig with a flatbed trailer.
PITTSBURG, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy