So Vicious is performing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 7-11 p.m., at Zanzi’s, located at 19 Grand, Oakland. In this ocean of male Bay Area Hip Hop artists, there are only a few women rappers who have the respect to compete in this male dominated local industry, and the lyricists and Hunters Point representative So Vicious is one of them. Having known her for about a year, and having seen her rock stages all over the Bay, fixating fans from all different backgrounds, I can testify that she does her thing.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO