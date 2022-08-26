Read full article on original website
Related
ucdavisaggies.com
UC Davis drop Sunday contest to San Francisco
Davis, Calif. - UC Davis matched a season-high with nine shots on frame but fell 2-0 to San Francisco on Sunday evening. The Aggies dropped to 2-2 as their non-conference slate preparing for the Big West portion of the schedule continues. UC Davis was able to manufacture more shots and...
msn.com
Vacaville man en route to college is missing
Vacaville resident Tyler Kincaid, who recently graduated from Solano Community College, has been missing since Wednesday and his loved ones are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Kincaid reportedly was headed to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he was transferring to, in a silver-colored 2020 Subaru...
Bay Area college student goes missing on California road trip
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
abc10.com
Family identifies Terry Toeurn as man killed in Stockton triple shooting
Friends and family are identifying the man who died as Terry Toeurn who went by the nickname 'Fat Yoshi.' (From Aug. 20)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Sacramento
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Sacramento, California on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
Oakland sideshow draws 500 vehicles
A sideshow early Sunday morning drew quite a large crowd, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Casinos in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sfbayview.com
Frisco’s lyrical femcee So Vicious is taking no prisoners
So Vicious is performing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 7-11 p.m., at Zanzi’s, located at 19 Grand, Oakland. In this ocean of male Bay Area Hip Hop artists, there are only a few women rappers who have the respect to compete in this male dominated local industry, and the lyricists and Hunters Point representative So Vicious is one of them. Having known her for about a year, and having seen her rock stages all over the Bay, fixating fans from all different backgrounds, I can testify that she does her thing.
"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California
SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62.
Local Sacramento Starbucks closes its doors for good
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Starbucks on Broadway and 15th streets, has been very popular for more than a decade, but the popular coffee shop closed its doors, for good. Starbucks on the corner of 15th and Broadway streets closed its doors for good this week and many faithful customers of this location found out on Saturday. […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26 | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26. East Oakland....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In California
Here's where you can find it.
2 rescued from electrical towers in separate incidents in Sacramento and Stockton
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two separate incidents that were miles apart saw two people rescued after they climbed up two different electrical towers. One of those instances caused a power outage for thousands of people in Stockton, and the other resulted in a major traffic jam. In South Sacramento, a...
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
I-80 westbound near Fairfield at standstill following motorcycle crash
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — All westbound lanes on Interstate-80 near Manuel Campos Parkway in Fairfield are currently closed following a crash involving a motorcycle, according to law enforcement. Caltrans cameras in the area show that all traffic in the area is currently at a standstill heading westbound. This is a developing story
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to do in Murphys, California
Murphys, California, is one of the best places to relax, unwind, and explore some of the most historic sites in California. Established almost 200 years ago, Murphys has a rich history as a mining community, Gold Country and was the birthplace for many of the first millionaires in California. It...
3 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Vacaville (Vacaville, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a multi-vehicle crash happened after a truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed on Monday. The officials reported that the truck driver crashed into [..]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Garbage Truck Accident on Westbound State Route 4 in Pittsburg
Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were dispatched to a call of a garbage truck crash on SR-4 in the Pittsburg area on Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 at Loveridge Road and involved three vehicles. This included a passenger vehicle, garbage truck, and big rig with a flatbed trailer.
Comments / 0