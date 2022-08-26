ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
belmarrahealth.com

Easy Activities That Could Slash Dementia Risk

Dementia affects millions, and future predictions expect those numbers to jump as the population continues to age. A new study, however, suggests this condition may not be inevitable. New research published in Neurology links several daily activities that may lower the risk for dementia, which likely comes as great news...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk

Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Older Adults#Older Adults Lifestyle#Leisure Activities#Aerobic Exercise#Diseases#Senior Health#General Health#Leisure Time Activities#Nih#Health Study
TODAY.com

Walking and other leisure activities can boost brain health and reduce dementia risk

Time spent on fun leisure activities might have the extra benefit of protecting your brain and lowering the risk of dementia, a new study suggests. An analysis that combined data from 38 previous studies with more than 2 million participants from around the world revealed that activities such as solving crossword puzzles, playing musical instruments, hiking, swimming, yoga, volunteering and meeting with friends could lower the risk of developing dementia, according to the report published in Neurology.
YOGA
scitechdaily.com

Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors

A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia

An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AARP
Medical News Today

Just 10 minutes per day of walking could help older adults live longer, study finds

Physical activity can slow the aging process and is associated with a reduced risk of all-cause mortality in older adults. Conversely, chronic illness and age-related changes in exercise capacity can hinder the ability of older individuals to achieve the recommended physical activity levels. A new study involving individuals ages 85...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease

About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension

Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
HEALTH
CNET

Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight

When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Combination of Three Medications 'Polypill' Reduces the Risk of Major Cardiovascular Events In Older Patients by 33%

A new study finds that older heart disease patients who took a combination "Polypill" made up of three different medications had a lower risk of major cardiovascular events. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that Polypill effectively prevents secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 per cent in this patient population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy