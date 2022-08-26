Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
belmarrahealth.com
Easy Activities That Could Slash Dementia Risk
Dementia affects millions, and future predictions expect those numbers to jump as the population continues to age. A new study, however, suggests this condition may not be inevitable. New research published in Neurology links several daily activities that may lower the risk for dementia, which likely comes as great news...
Futurity
Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk
Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
Leisure Time Can Lower Risk of Early Death as You Get Older, Scientists Find
It might be a good idea to pick up (or keep up) an active hobby as you get older: regular exercise such as jogging, swimming, or playing tennis can reduce the risk of death from any cause in older adults, a new study shows. The more exercise the better, the...
TODAY.com
Walking and other leisure activities can boost brain health and reduce dementia risk
Time spent on fun leisure activities might have the extra benefit of protecting your brain and lowering the risk of dementia, a new study suggests. An analysis that combined data from 38 previous studies with more than 2 million participants from around the world revealed that activities such as solving crossword puzzles, playing musical instruments, hiking, swimming, yoga, volunteering and meeting with friends could lower the risk of developing dementia, according to the report published in Neurology.
YOGA・
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
scitechdaily.com
Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors
A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia
An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
Daytime Napping May Increase Risk of Strokes and Alzheimer's: Research
People who frequently napped during the day were more likely to develop high blood pressure, according to the study.
Can walking lower blood pressure?
Can walking lower blood pressure? We look at the impact walking can have on blood pressure and examine the evidence behind it
Medical News Today
Just 10 minutes per day of walking could help older adults live longer, study finds
Physical activity can slow the aging process and is associated with a reduced risk of all-cause mortality in older adults. Conversely, chronic illness and age-related changes in exercise capacity can hinder the ability of older individuals to achieve the recommended physical activity levels. A new study involving individuals ages 85...
Exercising just 20 minutes a day can substantially lower your risk of getting COVID-19 or developing severe illness
Regular physical activity is associated with a lower risk for getting COVID-19 and developing severe illness, new research suggests. Engaging in physical activity consistently is associated with a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death, according to a new study published Monday in The British Journal of Sports Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
Healthline
Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension
Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
CNET
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
nypressnews.com
How to live longer: People with a certain character linked to reduced heart disease risk
Heart disease is caused by a build-up of fatty materials and plaque in the main coronary arteries of the heart, this is a process known as atherosclerosis and the deposits are known as atheroma. The main drivers of atherosclerosis are normally poor lifestyle habits such as inactivity, a diet high...
MedicalXpress
Cardiovascular protection from statins greatly outweighs the risk of muscle symptoms
The known benefits of statin therapy in preventing cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes, outweigh the slightly increased risk of muscle symptoms, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022. Principal investigator Professor Colin Baigent, Director of the Medical...
The Weather Channel
Combination of Three Medications 'Polypill' Reduces the Risk of Major Cardiovascular Events In Older Patients by 33%
A new study finds that older heart disease patients who took a combination "Polypill" made up of three different medications had a lower risk of major cardiovascular events. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that Polypill effectively prevents secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 per cent in this patient population.
