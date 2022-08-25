Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain CoasterTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
Related
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already.
wraltechwire.com
More layoffs hit North Carolina workers as Keter to lay off 68 workers in Gaston County
STANLEY – A manufacturer of outdoor and patio storage devices and furniture will lay off 68 workers at a Gaston County facility in Stanley, according to a required notice filed by the company. The director of human resources for Keter, US, Inc. wrote in the notice, which was obtained...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township zoning board to review plans for Wawa, apartments, medical offices
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's Zoning Hearing Board will review several building plans in the township. During Wednesday night's meeting, the board will look at plans for a Wawa store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. That project includes a bank and two garden-style apartment buildings. Wagner Enterprises...
wlvr.org
Allentown Fair, opening this week, plows ahead after pandemic pauses
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Great Allentown Fair is making a big comeback this week with its 170th year of celebrations, but also is addressing some potential concerns along the way. Featuring grandstand stage headliners such as The Dropkick Murphys and Cole Swindell as well as staple events like the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina
STACKER – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket List
If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Revolution Rail Co. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of southern New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
WFMZ-TV Online
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks To Caregivers: NJ County Issuing $1,000 Checks To Some Residents
COVID-19 may be less severe now, but many people are still feeling its financial impact. Thus, to help some of these people, Camden County in New Jersey has come up with a relief program that offers stimulus checks to caregivers. Under the relief program, hundreds of caregivers in Camden County will get $1,000 if their wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
thelakewoodscoop.com
NJ Housing Market Has Slowed; Lakewood, Toms River, and Jackson Housing Statistics | Yoel Ackerman
While New Jersey remains a sellers’ market, and the demand is still present, the year-to-date sales in New Jersey State were 28,320, down 14% from last year. Growing home prices and high mortgage rates continue to dampen home sales in New Jersey. The closed sales in the state decreased...
WFMZ-TV Online
Threat by former student prompts increased security at Lehigh University
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A threat has Lehigh University on high alert on Monday. University police were notified Sunday night of a specific threat made by a former student towards a group of current students, the school said in an alert just before 11 a.m. Monday. The student, Muhamad Diop, was...
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned Railroad
Some of the coolest and most unique hiking trails in New Jersey are oftentimes the least known. This article will talk about the hidden trail known as The Creek Island Park Rail Trail in the town of Mt Holly. It is almost always empty and is a great place to get your steps in, keep reading to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
St. Luke's plans green space for site of Palmerton Hospital
PALMERTON, Pa. - A public green space is set to take the place of the old Palmerton Hospital in Carbon County. The building is expected to be demolished in the fall, after COVID and other delays pushed back demolition from 2020. St. Luke's will also hold a remembrance ceremony at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Encompass Health plans to build 50-bed rehab hospital in Montgomery County
An Alabama-based company plans to build a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Montgomery County. Encompass Health Corp., a publicly traded company, said the 50-bed hospital will be at 2660 Audubon Road in Lower Providence Township. It will serve patients recovering from strokes and other neurological disorders, brain and spinal-cord injuries,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jenny's Kuali, Malaysian restaurant in Bethlehem, to close after 10 years
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jenny's Kuali, a Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will close at the end of September, according to its Facebook page. That is a big loss for the restaurant's dedicated fans, including thousands of Lehigh University students over the years. The restaurant opened in August 2012. Now after...
Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years
Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
WFMZ-TV Online
BASD, local services to assist homeless students
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Members of the Bethlehem Area School Board moved swiftly through their agenda Monday night following the first day back to school. The board approved New Bethany Ministries and the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley to provide services in support of the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant.
North Carolina ranked 2nd safest state during COVID-19. Here’s why.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With new vaccination plans on the way to add more protections against COVID-19, North Carolinians can take solace in a new piece of information: You live in one of the safest states during COVID-19. That’s the finding of a new analysis by WalletHub, the data-crunching online finance advice company, which ranks […]
wunc.org
Superintendent says CMS board plans to defy NC school calendar law next year
Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools start classes today, along with most other North Carolina districts, because that’s what state law requires. But Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says next year the school board plans to follow Gaston County’s lead and start earlier. In 2004, North Carolina's General Assembly set a...
New Jersey is Home To One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
As the summer sun continues to beat down on all of us in New Jersey this year, it's important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in.
Comments / 0