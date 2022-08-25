ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already.
wlvr.org

Allentown Fair, opening this week, plows ahead after pandemic pauses

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Great Allentown Fair is making a big comeback this week with its 170th year of celebrations, but also is addressing some potential concerns along the way. Featuring grandstand stage headliners such as The Dropkick Murphys and Cole Swindell as well as staple events like the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina

STACKER – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
REAL ESTATE
ValueWalk

Stimulus Checks To Caregivers: NJ County Issuing $1,000 Checks To Some Residents

COVID-19 may be less severe now, but many people are still feeling its financial impact. Thus, to help some of these people, Camden County in New Jersey has come up with a relief program that offers stimulus checks to caregivers. Under the relief program, hundreds of caregivers in Camden County will get $1,000 if their wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

St. Luke's plans green space for site of Palmerton Hospital

PALMERTON, Pa. - A public green space is set to take the place of the old Palmerton Hospital in Carbon County. The building is expected to be demolished in the fall, after COVID and other delays pushed back demolition from 2020. St. Luke's will also hold a remembrance ceremony at...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Encompass Health plans to build 50-bed rehab hospital in Montgomery County

An Alabama-based company plans to build a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Montgomery County. Encompass Health Corp., a publicly traded company, said the 50-bed hospital will be at 2660 Audubon Road in Lower Providence Township. It will serve patients recovering from strokes and other neurological disorders, brain and spinal-cord injuries,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jenny's Kuali, Malaysian restaurant in Bethlehem, to close after 10 years

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jenny's Kuali, a Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will close at the end of September, according to its Facebook page. That is a big loss for the restaurant's dedicated fans, including thousands of Lehigh University students over the years. The restaurant opened in August 2012. Now after...
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.5 PST

Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years

Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

BASD, local services to assist homeless students

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Members of the Bethlehem Area School Board moved swiftly through their agenda Monday night following the first day back to school. The board approved New Bethany Ministries and the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley to provide services in support of the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WNCT

North Carolina ranked 2nd safest state during COVID-19. Here’s why.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With new vaccination plans on the way to add more protections against COVID-19, North Carolinians can take solace in a new piece of information: You live in one of the safest states during COVID-19. That’s the finding of a new analysis by WalletHub, the data-crunching online finance advice company, which ranks […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

