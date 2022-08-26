ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

whvoradio.com

Trigg Relay Survivor Dinner Slated For October

The Trigg County Relay for Life will celebrate 25 years of supporting cancer survivors and research efforts during this year’s survivor dinner in October. Tammy Phillips with the Trigg County Relay for Life says they are excited to celebrate 25 years of relay efforts. Phillips says the date has...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Summer Salute takes over downtown Hopkinsville

The Summer Salute has officially taken over downtown Hopkinsville, and people are urged to come take advantage of vendors, food, carnival rides and live music. It’s a familiar set up to long time Hopkinsville festival goers, as the carnival rides are at Founder’s Square and the smaller music stage is set up in the parking lot of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, and Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation says there’s a ton of things for people to do along with more food choices than you can shake a stick at.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

KC and the Sunshine Band close out Summer Salute

After two days and nights of fun, food, rides and live music, there was good weather and a great crowd in front of the Christian County Justice Center Saturday night for the main event—a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. They played all of their hits for enthusiastic...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

The Warehouse coming back in new location by 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Warehouse Concert Lounge and Event Center will make a return in a new location, possibly by December. The doors to The Warehouse were shut on McClure Street on Aug. 7 after it was announced that the property owner, Robert Roylance, decided to sell the property for residential zoning. It was at this time that longtime owner and operator, Mike Souza, decided to sell the business to Eric Elliott.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Hopkinsville, KY
whvoradio.com

Work Starting Soon On Cadiz Farmers Market Pavillion

Construction work to build the new Pavilion at the Cadiz Farmers Market is expected to begin later this week. The “Put a Roof On It” project was the brainchild of the 2021-22 Cadiz Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Leadership class. Class member Eunice Stone says the project was the result of the class’ desire to do something to improve the community.
CADIZ, KY
wkms.org

bell hooks mural dedicated in downtown Hopkinsville

In the days following feminist author bell hooks’ death on Dec. 15, 2021, at her home in Berea, news outlets across the United States and overseas carried reports of her passing. Every one of those stories noted that bell hooks was born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville, Ky. The...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Video – Dark Tobacco On The Bush Farm

Trigg County Farmer Bob Bush discusses Dark Tobacco with Your Ag Edge contributor Kerry Fowler. Bush discusses his tobacco crop this year, changes in the tobacco industry, and we see a demonstration of tobacco cutting by some of the men working on Bush’s farm.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
fortcampbell-courier.com

KC and the Sunshine Band headlining Hoptown Summer Salute Aug. 26-27

Soldiers and Families are invited to join the fun at the Sixth Annual Hoptown Summer Salute, a free two-day music festival scheduled for 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 26-27 at 200 E. 9th Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. KC and the Sunshine Band, known for chart-topping disco hits like “That’s the Way (I...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Audio – Todd County 4-H Members At Kentucky State Fair

Some Todd County 4-H members and extension agent LeAnn McCuiston visited with News and Farm Director Alan Watts Friday, August 26, at the Kentucky State Fair. The 4-Hers talked about their day at the Kentucky State Fair, why there were in Cloverville, and their favorite fair foods.
TODD COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – 2022 Trigg County Football Homecoming

Ramey Mazac, the 17-year-old daughter of Laura Mazac and Ronnie Mazac, was crowned the 2022 Trigg County Football Homecoming Queen Friday night. She was escorted by Kelsey Parham. Senior attendants and escorts were Audrey Choate (TuTu Gude) and Olivia Noffsinger (Jacob Wease). The junior attendant was Aniston Stewart, escorted by...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Gas Prices Continue Downward Trickle Toward Labor Day

Gas prices are continuing their tumble in west central Kentucky, and just in time for Labor Day Weekend. Per AAA’s East Central Gas Report, prices dipped three cents over the last week — down to a $3.35 per gallon average from last Monday. Unleaded self-serve gasoline in Paducah...
OWENSBORO, KY
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Wrecks of motorcycles spike in Clarksville

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Slow down and look twice — that’s the message from the Clarksville Police Department after a recent spike in crashes involving …
CLARKSVILLE, TN
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Hopkinsville unveils new mural honoring hometown author Bell Hooks

Hopkinsville unveils new mural honoring hometown author Bell Hooks. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. She’s a woman known for her words, but now in Hopkinsville,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Man struck by vehicle on East 21st St. flown to Skyline

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on East 21st Street Monday night. According to Hopkinsville Police Department Sgt. Matt Overby, a vehicle had been heading westbound on East 21st around 11 p.m. and did not see a male walking in the roadway, striking him with the vehicle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Lyon County Storm Traps Resident, Causes Damage Near Suwanee

Monday afternoon’s storms that quickly moved through the area left some damage and some anxious moments near the Iron Hill Campground. Sheriff Brent White said a tree fell on a residence near the campground and trapped a resident. That person was freed by another resident and was not injured, according to White, who added some residences and golf carts sustained some damage.
LYON COUNTY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Bad wreck at Warfield Blvd. and Richview Road

The Clarksville Police Department has responded to a very bad traffic accident at Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road near Richview Middle School and Clarksville High School. The crash occurred at 2:11 p.m., causing significant traffic congestion affecting the school zones on Richview Road.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

