whvoradio.com
Trigg Relay Survivor Dinner Slated For October
The Trigg County Relay for Life will celebrate 25 years of supporting cancer survivors and research efforts during this year’s survivor dinner in October. Tammy Phillips with the Trigg County Relay for Life says they are excited to celebrate 25 years of relay efforts. Phillips says the date has...
whopam.com
Summer Salute takes over downtown Hopkinsville
The Summer Salute has officially taken over downtown Hopkinsville, and people are urged to come take advantage of vendors, food, carnival rides and live music. It’s a familiar set up to long time Hopkinsville festival goers, as the carnival rides are at Founder’s Square and the smaller music stage is set up in the parking lot of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, and Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation says there’s a ton of things for people to do along with more food choices than you can shake a stick at.
whopam.com
KC and the Sunshine Band close out Summer Salute
After two days and nights of fun, food, rides and live music, there was good weather and a great crowd in front of the Christian County Justice Center Saturday night for the main event—a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. They played all of their hits for enthusiastic...
clarksvillenow.com
The Warehouse coming back in new location by 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Warehouse Concert Lounge and Event Center will make a return in a new location, possibly by December. The doors to The Warehouse were shut on McClure Street on Aug. 7 after it was announced that the property owner, Robert Roylance, decided to sell the property for residential zoning. It was at this time that longtime owner and operator, Mike Souza, decided to sell the business to Eric Elliott.
whvoradio.com
Work Starting Soon On Cadiz Farmers Market Pavillion
Construction work to build the new Pavilion at the Cadiz Farmers Market is expected to begin later this week. The “Put a Roof On It” project was the brainchild of the 2021-22 Cadiz Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Leadership class. Class member Eunice Stone says the project was the result of the class’ desire to do something to improve the community.
wkms.org
bell hooks mural dedicated in downtown Hopkinsville
In the days following feminist author bell hooks’ death on Dec. 15, 2021, at her home in Berea, news outlets across the United States and overseas carried reports of her passing. Every one of those stories noted that bell hooks was born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville, Ky. The...
whvoradio.com
Video – Dark Tobacco On The Bush Farm
Trigg County Farmer Bob Bush discusses Dark Tobacco with Your Ag Edge contributor Kerry Fowler. Bush discusses his tobacco crop this year, changes in the tobacco industry, and we see a demonstration of tobacco cutting by some of the men working on Bush’s farm.
clarksvillenow.com
Smokin’ Joe’s old fashioned, old school cooking joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Smokin’ Joe’s in Clarksville is now a member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Owner Joseph Bond Sr. said Smokin’ Joe’s restaurant is legendary and was in Nashville for 25 years, and after 10 years of retirement they have reopened in Clarksville.
fortcampbell-courier.com
KC and the Sunshine Band headlining Hoptown Summer Salute Aug. 26-27
Soldiers and Families are invited to join the fun at the Sixth Annual Hoptown Summer Salute, a free two-day music festival scheduled for 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 26-27 at 200 E. 9th Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. KC and the Sunshine Band, known for chart-topping disco hits like “That’s the Way (I...
whvoradio.com
Audio – Todd County 4-H Members At Kentucky State Fair
Some Todd County 4-H members and extension agent LeAnn McCuiston visited with News and Farm Director Alan Watts Friday, August 26, at the Kentucky State Fair. The 4-Hers talked about their day at the Kentucky State Fair, why there were in Cloverville, and their favorite fair foods.
Kentucky State Park Is Home to 14-foot-tall Art Carvings Known As the ‘Big Twigs’
One Kentucky State Park is now home to some larger-than-life wooden giants known simply as The Big Twigs. These 14-foot tall sculptures will welcome guests to Lake Malone State Park thanks to a partnership between the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and Kentucky State Parks. Gigantic Works of Art. According to...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Trigg County Football Homecoming
Ramey Mazac, the 17-year-old daughter of Laura Mazac and Ronnie Mazac, was crowned the 2022 Trigg County Football Homecoming Queen Friday night. She was escorted by Kelsey Parham. Senior attendants and escorts were Audrey Choate (TuTu Gude) and Olivia Noffsinger (Jacob Wease). The junior attendant was Aniston Stewart, escorted by...
whvoradio.com
Gas Prices Continue Downward Trickle Toward Labor Day
Gas prices are continuing their tumble in west central Kentucky, and just in time for Labor Day Weekend. Per AAA’s East Central Gas Report, prices dipped three cents over the last week — down to a $3.35 per gallon average from last Monday. Unleaded self-serve gasoline in Paducah...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Wrecks of motorcycles spike in Clarksville
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Slow down and look twice — that’s the message from the Clarksville Police Department after a recent spike in crashes involving …
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Hopkinsville unveils new mural honoring hometown author Bell Hooks
Hopkinsville unveils new mural honoring hometown author Bell Hooks. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. She’s a woman known for her words, but now in Hopkinsville,...
whopam.com
Man struck by vehicle on East 21st St. flown to Skyline
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on East 21st Street Monday night. According to Hopkinsville Police Department Sgt. Matt Overby, a vehicle had been heading westbound on East 21st around 11 p.m. and did not see a male walking in the roadway, striking him with the vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Lyon County Storm Traps Resident, Causes Damage Near Suwanee
Monday afternoon’s storms that quickly moved through the area left some damage and some anxious moments near the Iron Hill Campground. Sheriff Brent White said a tree fell on a residence near the campground and trapped a resident. That person was freed by another resident and was not injured, according to White, who added some residences and golf carts sustained some damage.
Vehicle overturns, person possibly ejected in Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a "significant crash" near Richview Middle School.
14news.com
Ky. Family gets first look at new home since Dec. 10 deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - One Dawson Springs family is getting a new home after the Dec. 10 tornadoes destroyed their home. On Friday, the Bullocks got their first look at their new home thanks to the nonprofit organization ‘God’s Pit Crew’. The volunteers worked tirelessly for...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Bad wreck at Warfield Blvd. and Richview Road
The Clarksville Police Department has responded to a very bad traffic accident at Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road near Richview Middle School and Clarksville High School. The crash occurred at 2:11 p.m., causing significant traffic congestion affecting the school zones on Richview Road.
