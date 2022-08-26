Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: Indians Roll to Huge Win vs. B-U to Start Year
Bridgeport got its 2022 football season off on the right foot with a massive 63-7 win Friday at Wayne Jamison Field. The game was never in doubt as the Indians finished with 510 yards of offense. Joe LaRocca was at the game and captured the photos in the link below.
Register Citizen
Seymour QB Caden Drezek seeking return to playoffs with eye on D-I colleges: ‘Amazing future’
SEYMOUR — He had a good arm when he was a lefty pitcher as a young kid. So when he got to the point in his football life where the players moved from yanking flags to wearing pads, the old running back switched places in the backfield. Now Caden...
connect-bridgeport.com
From the Bench: Tribe Football Weapon Responsible for Winning History Often a Friday Night Spectator
Past coaches from Wayne Jamison to current Coach Tyler Phares have long talked about just how important players coming out for the first time their senior season are to helping the team continue its run of success. The last two coaches, Phares as well as John Cole, have pointed to...
Register Citizen
Connecticut's longest tenured CIAC high school football coaches
As we entered the 2022 football season and began putting together previews for each team in the state, a couple stood out to us. Anthony Sagnella is entering his 25th season as the coach of the North Haven football program. Chris Sarlo is entering his 17th season as the coach at Kennedy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: Compton Park 1987 Aerial View and Visit with Shinnston Junior High's 1950 Basketball Team
Look familiar? This is an aerial view of Compton Park, as well as portion of the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church and the surrounding neighborhood, believed to be from 1987. As you can see, there have been a multitude of changes since this photo was taken. This is a photo of Shinnston...
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: Charles Pointe Invitational
The Bridgeport High School cross country teams had their first home meet since 2019 with Saturday's 2022 season-opening Charles Pointe Invitational. A gallery of photos by Joe LaRocca can be viewed below.
Glastonbury’s Carroll off to hot start with UConn women's soccer
Maddie Carroll has given the UConn women’s soccer team something in reserve to start her freshman season. Carroll, a forward from Glastonbury, came off the bench to score a pair of goals Sunday as the Huskies topped UMass Lowell 5-0 in a non-league game at Morrone Stadium in Storrs.
eastoncourier.news
The Farmer & the Race Car
It’s an early morning in August and Michael Sabia is tending to his Christmas tree farm. He’s pulling weeds around an infant Christmas tree he planted. The tiny spruce tree will take several years to grow big enough to decorate a family’s home for the holidays. That’s the nature of farming: you plant now and harvest later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: Students Head Back to the Classroom II
Students in Bridgeport and surrounding areas went back to school this week. Check out submitted first day photos in the second of two galleries below. Connect-Bridgeport wishes everyone a great 2022-23 school year!
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport to See 25 Sections of City Facing Potential Water Issues for Period of August 29 through Sept. 9
Please be advised that the Bridgeport Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the City of Bridgeport. This is an on-going project that will continue through Fall 2022. City Employees will be flushing fire hydrants, weather permitting, Monday, August 29, 2022 through Friday, September 9, 2022, in the following...
Listener Submitted Video: WWE or Bear Fight In New Milford?
There have been a few bear sightings reported all over the listening area in Connecticut and New York. Bears and bear videos have been talked about on our morning shows here in Danbury/Brookfield. These close encounter bear stories and videos are unbelievable and a bear video we received recently from a listener is just as amazing.
connect-bridgeport.com
Fallen Tree Closes Portion of South Virginia Avenue
At 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Bridgeport Emergency Services advises that South Virginia Avenue, near Foley Street and Burnside Funeral Home is closed due to a fallen tree. Please avoid the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Old Saybrook school board votes to delay start of high school schedule
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some high school students along the shoreline will get to sleep in a little more before their first class this year. The school board voted in June to delay the start of Old Saybrook High School’s day from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. The board said research showed the delay […]
connect-bridgeport.com
West Virginia State Police Investigation Taking Place against Trooper from Bridgeport Detachment
According to WDTV, West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to an...
News 12
Ridgefield barbecue restaurant ranked best in CT by Food and Wine Magazine
Hoodoo Brown's in Ridgefield has been rated the number one barbecue in Connecticut, according to Food and Wine Magazine. The barbecue joint serves up spare ribs, crispy pork belly, pastrami, and bacon as an appetizer. Hoodoo Brown's is also known for its brisket and sausages. According to the magazine which...
One-of-a-kind Corvettes to be shown at Lime Rock Park
SALISBURY, Connecticut — It’s been dubbed America’s sports car. Since its introduction in 1953, the Chevrolet Corvette has undergone many changes - some good, some bad. As it approaches its 70th anniversary, the car is still instantly recognizable and uniquely American. The story of the Corvette as...
New Study Ranks 2 Connecticut Cities Among Worst For Seasonal Allergies
Sneezing and wheezing your way through a day is not something any of us like to do and some of us suffer from seasonal allergies more than others. Something called the 2022 Allergy Capitals conducted a study of 100 of our nation's cities and Connecticut has 2 in the top 10 of the nation's worst for seasonal allergies.
Register Citizen
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
Comments / 1