Bridgeport, CT

connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Indians Roll to Huge Win vs. B-U to Start Year

Bridgeport got its 2022 football season off on the right foot with a massive 63-7 win Friday at Wayne Jamison Field. The game was never in doubt as the Indians finished with 510 yards of offense. Joe LaRocca was at the game and captured the photos in the link below.
Register Citizen

Connecticut's longest tenured CIAC high school football coaches

As we entered the 2022 football season and began putting together previews for each team in the state, a couple stood out to us. Anthony Sagnella is entering his 25th season as the coach of the North Haven football program. Chris Sarlo is entering his 17th season as the coach at Kennedy.
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Charles Pointe Invitational

The Bridgeport High School cross country teams had their first home meet since 2019 with Saturday's 2022 season-opening Charles Pointe Invitational. A gallery of photos by Joe LaRocca can be viewed below.
eastoncourier.news

The Farmer & the Race Car

It’s an early morning in August and Michael Sabia is tending to his Christmas tree farm. He’s pulling weeds around an infant Christmas tree he planted. The tiny spruce tree will take several years to grow big enough to decorate a family’s home for the holidays. That’s the nature of farming: you plant now and harvest later.
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Students Head Back to the Classroom II

Students in Bridgeport and surrounding areas went back to school this week. Check out submitted first day photos in the second of two galleries below. Connect-Bridgeport wishes everyone a great 2022-23 school year!
i95 ROCK

Listener Submitted Video: WWE or Bear Fight In New Milford?

There have been a few bear sightings reported all over the listening area in Connecticut and New York. Bears and bear videos have been talked about on our morning shows here in Danbury/Brookfield. These close encounter bear stories and videos are unbelievable and a bear video we received recently from a listener is just as amazing.
FOX 61

One-of-a-kind Corvettes to be shown at Lime Rock Park

SALISBURY, Connecticut — It’s been dubbed America’s sports car. Since its introduction in 1953, the Chevrolet Corvette has undergone many changes - some good, some bad. As it approaches its 70th anniversary, the car is still instantly recognizable and uniquely American. The story of the Corvette as...
i95 ROCK

New Study Ranks 2 Connecticut Cities Among Worst For Seasonal Allergies

Sneezing and wheezing your way through a day is not something any of us like to do and some of us suffer from seasonal allergies more than others. Something called the 2022 Allergy Capitals conducted a study of 100 of our nation's cities and Connecticut has 2 in the top 10 of the nation's worst for seasonal allergies.
Register Citizen

DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday

Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
