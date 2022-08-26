Read full article on original website
Related
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
2 Snacks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts
You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not getting enough nutrients can cause hair shedding, other reasons you could be seeing more strands on your brush include aging, stress, illnesses, hormone fluctuations, certain medications you are taking, and genetics. While the only true cure for hair growth is patience and time, the foods you eat and the ones you avoid can help support the process. While you’re making decisions about what to eat each day, here are some tips from hair loss experts on two snacks you should avoid if you’re concerned about hair loss.
CNET
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
Want to Age Well? Improve Your Balance With This 5-Minute Foot-Mobility Sequence
Foot mobility is crucial for optimal balance and stability... especially for older adults. Try these foot mobility exercises to level up your strength.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best affordable pillows: 6 money (and sleep) saving buys
Wake up on the right side of the bed knowing you’ve not overspent on getting a good night’s sleep. Whether you’re needing a pair of pillows for your new home, want to replace your current flat ones, or are a college student looking to spend as little as possible (you might want one of the best cheap bedding sets too, if so), these affordable pillows offer a great sleep surface without a big price tag.
The Easiest Way To Clean Your Wood Cabinets
You may be putting off cleaning your wood cabinets for fear of ruining them, but there's a simple solution. Here's the easiest way to clean your wood cabinets.
momcollective.com
Food Safety: 13 Ways to Mind Your Munches
One of my darling topics is food safety. As a certified ServSafe instructor as part of my adjunct professor gig, I’m now uniquely qualified/terrified about food safety. (As if I wasn’t enough before, as a dietitian with a hefty amount of food science training.) While food hazards and...
thespruce.com
The Best Utility Carts for Storing Your Supplies
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A great utility cart is an organization vessel for everything from craft supplies and toys to cleaning products and books. “They can also be used as a makeshift workbench or to store your gardening tools in the spring and summer,” adds Linda D. Haase, NCIDQ-certified senior interior designer and advisory board member at The Project Girl. To find your future craft or gardening tool corraler, we searched for the best utility carts on the market, evaluating each on versatility, portability, and design.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How do I deep-clean a bathroom? Step-by-step guide
CLEANING a bathroom can be tiresome and time consuming but every once and a while our homes need a deep-clean. Here are some of our best tips for keeping your bathroom glistening. How to clean a bathroom. Mould and mildew can easily build up in your bathroom if you don't...
5 best bath towels so your college student can show off while drying off
Shop these best bath towels on Amazon, from brands like Pinzon and Coyuchi, which are great for college students headed to the dorms.
How To Clean Your Tile Grout Without The Intense Scrubbing
Are you wondering if there is an easier way to clean tile grout that won't make your arms feel like they will fall off? Well, we may have something for you!
The Best Bed Sheets For Every Type Of Sleeper
From brands like Brooklinen, Parachute and Target, these comfy sheets will upgrade your sleep at night.
Nootropics to Boost Brain Function
The post Nootropics to Boost Brain Function appeared first on Seniors Guide.
verywellmind.com
ADHD Symptom Spotlight: Spacing Out
Spacing out, zoning out, or blanking out are all ways to describe that experience of involuntarily losing your focus on a task. While attention fluctuates from moment to moment even in neurotypical brains, people with ADHD are prone to spacing out often. On some days, these episodes of inattention can...
Signs You Should Consider Taking Medication For Depression
Feeling a little blue sometimes is a normal part of life. But when does sadness turn into depression? And when does depression mean you should take medication?
Is It Safe To Do An Epsom Salt And Olive Oil Liver Detox?
It may be tempting to try a trendy new liver cleanse like the Epsom salt and olive oil cleanse. But do they actually work?
Comments / 0