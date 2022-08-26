Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Listen to Arctic Monkeys’ first single in four years, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’
Arctic Monkeys have returned with the lead single from their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Car’ – a jazzy slow-burner called ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’. Matching up with how the band had teased their new material in recent months, the new song is equally shimmery and meditative, with an edge of ’60s pop balladry. “Don’t get emotional, that ain’t like you / Yesterday’s still leaking through the roof / That’s nothing new,” Alex Turner sings on its first verse. “I know I promised this is what I wouldn’t do / Somehow giving it the old romantic fool / Seems to better suit the mood.”
NME
Solar and Moonbyul drop first song as MAMAMOO+, ‘Better’ featuring BIG Naughty
MAMAMOO+ have released their first song as a subunit, ‘Better’ featuring rapper BIG Naughty. On August 30, MAMAMOO members Solar and Moonbyul unveiled their first-ever release as the girl group’s new subunit, MAMAMOO+, with a music video for ‘Better’ featuring BIG Naughty. In the summery...
NME
The War On Drugs announce deluxe ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ box set
The War On Drugs have announced a limited-edition deluxe box set of their most recent album, 2021’s ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’. The new deluxe box set, which was announced yesterday (August 29), will feature the album on both 180-gram double vinyl and cassette tape. It will also feature a seven-inch record, which contains two previously-unreleased songs that were cut from the original album: ‘Oceans of Darkness’ and ‘Slow Ghost’. The latter track will also be included on the cassette tape version available on the album.
NME
Beautiful new song ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ is Arctic Monkeys at their most earnest
There’s not a single nudge or wink across four minutes and 25 seconds. Arctic Monkeys have been almost everything by now, from indie dancefloor tykes to swaggering classic rockers and, erm, even sci-fi cosplayers with a penchant for Stanley Kubrick. But what Alex Turner and the gang have rarely been is as earnest as we find them on new song ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ – the gorgeous, unabashedly romantic taste of their upcoming seventh album ‘The Car’. Hold us!
IN THIS ARTICLE
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
NME
Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022
Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
NME
Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley on working with Florence Welch: “She’s a real force of nature”
Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley spoke to NME backstage at Reading Festival 2022 about the “unbelievable” experience of working on Florence + The Machine‘s fifth album, ‘Dance Fever’. Watch our full video interview above. In April the pair released an electronica-inspired remix of Welch’s recent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Benjamin Clementine announces new record ‘And I Have Been’, shares lead single ‘Genesis’
Benjamin Clementine has announced details of his new record ‘And I Have Been’ and shared lead single ‘Genesis’ – check it out below. ‘And I Have Been’ is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘I Tell A Fly’ and is due for release October 28, via his own label Preserve Artists.
NME
Watch Harry Styles get chicken nuggets thrown at him during New York City show
During the fifth date of his monthlong Madison Square Garden residency in New York, Harry Styles received an unusual gift from an audience member: two cold, stale chicken nuggets. The former One Directioner – who lives a plant-based lifestyle – was taken aback by his fan’s unconventional offering. He gave...
NME
Mark Tuan – ‘The Other Side’ review: vulnerable but homogenous solo debut from the GOT7 member
Mark Tuan has taken his time. After GOT7’s departure from JYP Entertainment in 2021, his bandmates threw themselves into new projects while the group’s resident introvert laid relatively low. He spent time with family, decompressed from seven years of seemingly jam-packed schedules, and – through a slew of singles – untangled the threads in his brain.
NME
The National joined by Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold for ‘Weird Goodbyes’ at All Points East
The National returned to London last night (August 26) to headline All Points East 2022 – watch them perform new single ‘Weird Goodbyes’ with Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold below. ‘Weird Goodbyes’ was released last week and features Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon on vocals. While introducing Pecknold,...
NME
Yungblud joins Bring Me The Horizon at Leeds Festival 2022 to perform ‘Obey’
Bring Me The Horizon welcomed Yungblud on stage during their Leeds Festival 2022 headline set last night (August 28) – watch them perform ‘Obey’ below. The band closed out the northern leg of the annual festivals alongside Arctic Monkeys on Sunday evening, and Yungblud joined them for their collaborative 2020 single.
NME
My Chemical Romance give ‘Burn Bright’ its live debut at Raleigh gig
My Chemical Romance played their 2013 track ‘Burn Bright’ for the first time ever at their North Carolina gig last night (August 26) – see footage of the performance below. The returning group kicked off their reunion tour in the UK and Ireland earlier this summer, with...
NME
Watch Kevin Bacon perform Beyoncé’s ‘Heated’ to a couple of goats
Kevin Bacon has put an acoustic spin on Beyoncé‘s ‘Heated’, performing his rendition of the song to an audience of goats. Posting a clip to his Twitter on Sunday (August 28) as part of his ongoing ‘Goat Songs’ series, the Footloose actor shared the caption: “Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling ‘Heated’, [Beyoncé]. Loving this track.”
NME
Omar Apollo on touring his debut album ‘Ivory’ and the VMA’s “lit” green room
Omar Apollo spoke to NME on the red carpet of this year’s MTV VMAs, and discussed touring his debut album, ‘Ivory’ having a couple of Aperol Spritzes before the ceremony, and looking forward to the show’s “lit” green room. Watch our interview with the singer-songwriter above.
NME
Parcels release ‘Day/Night’ remix EP featuring Folamour, Justice’s Gaspar Augé and more
Parcels have shared a new EP containing four remixes of tracks from their most recent album, 2021’s ‘Day/Night’. The EP features French DJ and producer Folamour putting his spin on ‘Free’, while Justice‘s Gaspard Augé remixes ‘Somethinggreater’ in collaboration with composer Victor La Masne. Manqo delivers a sprawling, seven-minute version of ‘Reflex’, while ‘Famous’ becomes a disco-tinged dancefloor burner courtesy of The Reflex.
NME
D-Block Europe announce world headline tour
D-Block Europe have announced details of a world headline tour – get ticket details and dates below. Following their appearance at Reading & Leeds Festivals, D-Block Europe have confirmed they’ll be heading to North America for their first ever US festival appearance at Rolling Loud New York ahead of a string of headline shows. They’ll then return to the UK for a gig at London’s O2 Arena. The duo have also confirmed a European tour for February 2023.
NME
Kim Go-eun fights to overturn her family’s fate in new ‘Little Women’ trailer
Netflix and tvN have unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming South Korean TV adaptation of Little Women. Set to premiere this weekend, the new K-drama series follows three sisters, In-ju (Yumi’s Cells star Kim Go-eun), In-kyeong (100 Days My Prince’s Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu), who grew up in poverty. As the story progresses, the trio will go against one of the nation’s wealthiest families.
NME
Taylor Swift announces new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has shared details of her new album ‘Midnights’ after making a surprise announcement at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28) – see its album art, release date and a statement from Swift about the record below. The star won three awards at this year’s...
Comments / 0