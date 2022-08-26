A man has been arrested after climbing The New York Times building and holding a knife to his throat. Police confirmed to the New York Post that 31-year-old Darrow Erikksan began his climb at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and scaled at least 50 feet of the building at West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. He then held a small knife to his throat and threatened to hurt himself. Responding officers from the Port Authority, along with firefighters, eventually managed to bring Erikksan down unhurt, where he was subsequently arrested and hospitalized. Sources described Erikksan to the Post as “emotionally disturbed.” He has been charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and trespassing.Read it at New York Post

