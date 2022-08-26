ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap

As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
RESTAURANTS
TheDailyBeast

Man Arrested After Climbing Times Building, Holding Knife to Throat

A man has been arrested after climbing The New York Times building and holding a knife to his throat. Police confirmed to the New York Post that 31-year-old Darrow Erikksan began his climb at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and scaled at least 50 feet of the building at West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. He then held a small knife to his throat and threatened to hurt himself. Responding officers from the Port Authority, along with firefighters, eventually managed to bring Erikksan down unhurt, where he was subsequently arrested and hospitalized. Sources described Erikksan to the Post as “emotionally disturbed.” He has been charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and trespassing.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy