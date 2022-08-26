Read full article on original website
Related
digg.com
Surfing Bitcoin Maximalism
For three days, thousands of Bitcoiners convened in the French coastal city of Biarritz to dive deep on Bitcoin, network, and promote Bitcoin maximalism. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
digg.com
Hyperfemininity Isn’t A Trend — It’s A Movement
Hyperfemininity by girly girls, for girly girls. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
digg.com
From Silk Road to Buying ETH: How Musician Tycho Went Crypto
Scott Hansen aka Tycho, the musician, producer, and songwriter, tells Decrypt's Kate Irwin how he caught the crypto bug and why he believes Web3 can change the music industry for the better. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have...
digg.com
Nintendo 3DS And WiiU's EShop Cards Lose Functionality After Today
Nintendo is gradually phasing out its Nintendo 3DS and WiiU, and after today, players can't add money to their Nintendo eShop accounts using prepaid cards. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digg.com
Undeclared Pools In France Uncovered By AI Technology
Millions in tax revenue has been collected after more than 20,000 undeclared pools were found. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly...
Samsung Looks To Leverage Smart TV Lead With Revamp Of Free, Ad-Supported Streaming
Top smart TV maker Samsung has unveiled a new version of its TV Plus streaming offering. The free, ad-supported TV service has reach to 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across TV and mobile, the company said. Samsung TV Plus was an early mover in the FAST space, launching in 2015. It delivers 220 channels in the U.S. and more than 1,600 channels globally, including more than 50 owned and operated channels across news, sports, entertainment and other genres. FAST channels and smart TV apps have seen significant growth in recent years as traditional pay-TV subscriptions decline by an accelerating rate. In the...
digg.com
As Pakistan, Taiwan And China Reach The Brink, The World Needs Bitcoin
Macroeconomic crises developing in Pakistan, Taiwan and China underscore the flaws in macroeconomics and the need for Bitcoin. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
digg.com
An Esports Athlete's Best Tool For The Job? It Might Be A Tape Measure
Legendary Japanese fighting game legend Tokido loved to break out the tape measure. Why? To sit at the optimal distance from the monitor, of course!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digg.com
Hideki Kamiya — Looking Back, Pressing Forward
A chat with the legendary designer about his entry into the industry and his love of retro games. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
digg.com
Fuel Leaks Force NASA To Scrub Launch Of New Moon Rocket
Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign...
digg.com
Why Bitcoiners Fear CBDCs: Imagine The DMV Controlling Your Wallet
Bitcoiners seem to be more aware of the dangers of CBDCs, which could enable governments to easily lock citizens out of their own wallets. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
Is Alphabet a Buy After Q2 Earnings?
Alphabet's Q2 earnings were mixed. With the company fresh off a stock split, investors got a front-row seat to the internet giant's challenges.
digg.com
Get A Doorbell Without The Annoying Wiring
Looking for a simple push-button doorbell that'll work wirelessly? This one requires no wiring and very little setup. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Not everyone wants to deal with the wiring of a traditional doorbell or the privacy implications of a doorbell camera. This easy wireless doorbell sets up in just a few minutes ands works like a charm.
digg.com
What If GLaDOS From 'Portal' Were The TikTok Text-to-Speech Voice?
If you've been on Instagram at all in the past year, scrolling down your "For You" page, you've probably heard a very distinct voice yakking over videos of puppies or baking, or rich teenagers trying to convince us that they just invented elote. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition.
digg.com
A New Approach To Car Batteries Is About To Transform EVs
Auto companies are designing ways to build a car’s fuel cells into its frame, making electric rides cheaper, roomier, and able to hit ranges of 620 miles. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily...
CARS・
Comments / 0