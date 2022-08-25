Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
NASDAQ
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
NASDAQ
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT): Time to Buy?
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
NASDAQ
Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Lakeland Financial (LKFN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: LOW,EGP,SPTN,M,TCBK
The board of directors of Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and five cents per share, payable Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 19, 2022. EastGroup Properties announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 13.6% increase in its quarterly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
What Makes Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) a New Buy Stock
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
NASDAQ
This is Why American Assets Trust (AAT) is a Great Dividend Stock
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
NASDAQ
Why Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
Why City Holding (CHCO) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
NASDAQ
FMX vs. MNST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Beverages - Soft drinks stocks have likely encountered both Fomento Economico (FMX) and Monster Beverage (MNST). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the...
NASDAQ
Why Axis Capital (AXS) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of...
NASDAQ
HIBB vs. FIGS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks have likely encountered both Hibbett (HIBB) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities,...
NASDAQ
Sonoco (SON) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
Sonoco (SON) closed the most recent trading day at $64.20, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
POR or HE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Utility - Electric Power stocks are likely familiar with Portland General Electric (POR) and Hawaiian Electric (HE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value...
NASDAQ
CNB Financial (CCNE) Could Be a Great Choice
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of...
NASDAQ
Five-Star-Rated Insider Buys Plaza Retail REIT Stock: Should You?
Recently, Michael Aaron Zakuta, president and CEO of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE: PLZ.UN), has bought his company's shares. Could this mean that the company is undervalued and has upside potential ahead? Possibly. Analysts also think that the stock is undervalued, and its valuation suggests the same. Additionally, the stock has a respectable 6.6% dividend yield. Therefore, it seems like a solid investment.
NASDAQ
Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know
Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed at $44.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares...
Comments / 0