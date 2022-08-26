Chuckey-Doak Pulls Out 5-Set Marathon With West Greene

AFTON — The rivalry between the West Greene Lady Buffaloes and Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights is so intense that you could throw a game of Tiddlywinks in the middle of the gym and they’d fight to the end.

On Thursday, Chuckey-Doak and West Greene treated fans to more than two hours of teeth-gnashing volleyball before the Lady Black Knights pulled out a 25-23, 25-9, 22-25, 11-25, 15-10 win in District 2-2A play.

Chuckey-Doak improves to 6-5 overall and 1-1 in the district, while West Greene drops to 4-6 and 1-1.

“Peaks and valleys,” said Chuckey-Doak coach Brandi Verran. “The first two sets, we came out hot. Volleyball is such a momentum sport. We were doing great, West Greene was struggling a little bit. But they’re so scrappy. They have such big hearts. They’re hard to beat.

“The third and fourth sets proved that. We got in a valley and, boy, they let us have it. They really scrambled for everything we could send them. We were getting tired a little bit maybe, and they just pounded us. But in the fifth set, we rose to the occasion.”

Chuckey-Doak jumped to an 8-0 lead in the fifth set before having to turn back West Greene again.

The Lady Black Knights built the 8-0 lead on three aces from Addy Pruitt, two back-row kills from Heidi Buch, a block and tip from Hayleigh Hensley, and a West Greene error.

“Addy has been a solid server for us. They are not hard serves, but they are consistent,” Verran said. “That big lead was big there in the fifth set. I always tell them to be the first team to five, the first team to 10 and the first team to 15.”

The Lady Buffs, though, refused to back down. They got kills from Kinsley Ellenburg, Macy Ricker and Taylor Lawson, two aces from Breanna Ellis and two errors from Chuckey-Doak in a 7-1 spurt to pull within 9-7.

A kill by Cassidy Hill had West Greene within 11-8, but Chuckey-Doak ended the match on a 4-2 spurt via kills from Faith Yokley, Buch and Bailey Fair and a West Greene error.

“We played some tough matches Monday and Tuesday and the girls fought even when we were down, so I knew they had the fight in them,” said West Greene coach Raven Borie. “I just wish they hadn’t waited so long to display that.”

The turning point for Chuckey-Doak might have come when Verran had to quash some frustration and infighting among the Lady Black Knights during a timeout in the fourth-set loss.

“You just have to say, ‘No. Stop. This is not the time or place,’” Verran said with a smile. “It did seem to give us a little chip on our shoulder and we took it out on West Greene after that.

“You just have to see if you can control their emotions. Can you really control girls’ emotions? It really is a juggling act. But as soon as I said, ‘That’s enough,’ they did a great job handling it.”

Fair finished with 10 kills, 13 assists, two blocks and three digs for Chuckey-Doak, while Buch put down nine kills.

“In that fifth set, our leaders stepped up a little bit,” Verran said. “I was really proud of Heidi and Bailey played great all sets. She was hustling. Everywhere you’d see a ball going, she was running after it.”

Hensley had seven blocks, two kills and two aces; Pruitt had two kills, 19 assists, a block and three aces; Bri Lowe had 10 digs and four assists; Yokley had four blocks and a kill; Kendra Key had three aces, a kill and a block; and Cristen Bishop had five digs.

West Greene got eight kills from Ellenburg and five from Lawson. Morgan Brown had nine digs and two aces; Madi Brown had nine digs; Maddie Bryant had 17 assists; and Bre Ellis served five aces.