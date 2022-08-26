The state comptroller’s office has released an audit that found that the Batavia City School District lost 229 staff computers and 62 tablets, paying about $17,000 in service fees for those missing devices in 2021-22. The report notes that district officials did not appropriately track and inventory the information technology (IT) equipment nor did they have a detailed written policy for establishing and maintaining equipment inventory, or perform an annual physical inventory. Superintendent Jason Smith believes it’s possible that turnover in department administration and within the IT department contributed to and compounded problems with equipment management. He said the district is working closely with the Board of Education to adopt a comprehensive written policy to establish, control, track and inventory equipment.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO