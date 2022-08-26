ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

AFROPUNK Announces Fashion Activations & Brooklyn Museum Partnership Ahead of BK 2022 Festival

AFROPUNK is dedicated to highlighting Black creativity and experience in all aspects of culture, from music and art to food and fashion. With the first AFROPUNK Brooklyn since 2019 happening during this year’s New York City Fashion Week, the game-changing brand is preparing for several fashion-themed activations that highlight Black influence in the fashion and culture industries. AFROPUNK Brooklyn 2022 hits Commodore Barry Park on September 10-11.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn’s Rising Star Ciggy Blacc Releases New Single “Do She Love Me”

Rising Brooklyn native Ciggy Blacc is stepping onto the scene with some solid heat, and ending the summer with a bang by unleashing his new single “Do She Love Me” – a follow up track to his other release called “Quick Draw.” Dedicated, consistent and ready for whatever when it comes to taking his music to the next level, Ciggy Blacc has been skilled at his musical ability since he was a child, so to see the outcomes of a passion end up in great tracks like “Do She Love Me,” music lovers can definitely appreciate his growth.
BROOKLYN, NY

