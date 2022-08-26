Rising Brooklyn native Ciggy Blacc is stepping onto the scene with some solid heat, and ending the summer with a bang by unleashing his new single “Do She Love Me” – a follow up track to his other release called “Quick Draw.” Dedicated, consistent and ready for whatever when it comes to taking his music to the next level, Ciggy Blacc has been skilled at his musical ability since he was a child, so to see the outcomes of a passion end up in great tracks like “Do She Love Me,” music lovers can definitely appreciate his growth.

