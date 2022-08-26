Read full article on original website
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Fans Tired of Old Drama: “It’s the Same Fights Over and Over’
Longtime viewers of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' are tired of the repeated fights about the same topics between castmates.
Devils Season 2 Episode 3
Devils Season 2 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 3 Online
Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 3 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Chesapeake Shores S6E3 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 3, Abby and Evan participate in a scavenger hunt while Mick...
How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice
Listen, even the fans call The Real Housewives of New Jersey the Teresa Guidice show… and it kind of is. Tre has been working since day one, never an off-season, and no chance at all to not be nailed to the cross when she makes a mistake by the other ladies. Especially her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. With all the […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice appeared first on Reality Tea.
Brand new ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star revealed
One of the new members of the cast of the revamped “Real Housewives of New York” is Texan fashion influencer Lizzy Savetsky, Page Six has learned. The Fort Worth, Texas native has some 200,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts frequently about accessories and her Jewish faith. She’s also a mother of three and married to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky. The social media star recently spoke publicly about her struggle with alcohol (which, of course, has been something of a recurring theme on the show in the case of various other cast members). The last season of the Bravo show ended with...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Thinks Melissa Gorga Will “Regret” Missing Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
Kyle Richards from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills definitely knows a thing or two about family drama. Her rocky relationships with both of her sisters have played out on the Bravo series since its debut in 2010. The first five seasons of the show featured both her and her older sister Kim Richards as full-time […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Thinks Melissa Gorga Will “Regret” Missing Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
What It Was Really Like to Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Watch: Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE) The best word to describe Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Reulas' nuptials? According to Loni Love: "extravagant." The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop was among the guests at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's August 6 wedding, and...
Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas
The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
Melissa Gorga Denies Real Housewives Exit Amidst Teresa Giudice Feud
The drama surrounding both Melissa Gorga and Teresa Guidice this past week has been nothing short of heated. Although both Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have yet to engage with each other publicly… the shade is real. In case you missed it, Teresa recently tied the knot with her now husband Luis Ruelas and rumors have been swirling as it’s now clear […] The post Melissa Gorga Denies Real Housewives Exit Amidst Teresa Giudice Feud appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHONJ’: Inside Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga’s Feud Amid Giudice’s Wedding
Teresa Giudice has had a rollercoaster relationship with her brother and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga. They family are feuding again after Giudice's wedding.
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
'RHONJ' Star Frank Catania Broke Apart Feuding Cast Members During 'Crazy' Finale Party
Frank Catania has spilled the tea about what went down during The Real Housewives of New Jersey season finale party. Dolores Catania's ex-husband revealed things were much worse than people may have assumed, as he had to keep cast members separated during a heated altercation that broke out. “Let’s put it this way: There had to be people in between the women; there had to be people in between the men," the former attorney said during a recent interview.MARGARET JOSEPHS CALLS TERESA GIUDICE A 'SICK, DISGUSTING LIAR,' DOLORES CATANIA & JACKIE GOLDSCHNEIDER FACE OFF & MORE IN 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES...
Jersey Shore’s Snooki Slams Fan Who Asks About Her Husband Jionni LaValle: ‘Good Day, Ma’am’
Not having it! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi clapped back at a fan for asking why her husband, Jionni LaValle, is rarely seen. “Where is your husband?? [Because] we’re missing that WHOLE part of your...
Manifest Season 4: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed
Manifest fans, we have some good news. Netflix has finally announced when the fourth -- and final -- season will get underway. The news broke on 828 Day in true Manifest fashion, with TUDUM sharing it all first. Cool, right?. The first ten episodes of Manifest Season 4 will receive...
Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13
Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 12
Did Liz manage to make sense of her impossible decision?. On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 12, it was time to make some definite decisions. Meanwhile, Max agreed to join Isobel on a mission to save Bonnie. However, it quickly became clear that Bonnie's ailment condition was far worse...
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Share What Really Happened in Cabo Episode of 'Laguna Beach'
Fans of Laguna Beach know by now that what happens in Cabo, never stays in Cabo. The spring break episodes of the popular MTV reality series that chronicled the lives of Laguna Beach, California, teenagers were certainly some of the show's most notorious. In their Dear Media podcast, Back to...
Days of Our Lives: Executive Producer Reveals Big Changes as Series Moves to Peacock
It's been a turbulent month for fans of Days of Our Lives. Everyone was shocked when it was announced last month that the beloved daytime sudser is leaving NBC behind after 57 years. The series will air exclusively on Peacock from Monday, September 12. At the time of the announcement,...
