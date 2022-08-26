One of the new members of the cast of the revamped “Real Housewives of New York” is Texan fashion influencer Lizzy Savetsky, Page Six has learned. The Fort Worth, Texas native has some 200,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts frequently about accessories and her Jewish faith. She’s also a mother of three and married to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky. The social media star recently spoke publicly about her struggle with alcohol (which, of course, has been something of a recurring theme on the show in the case of various other cast members). The last season of the Bravo show ended with...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO