ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
STOCKS
NASDAQ

AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?

The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

This Renewable Energy Stock Will Power Your Portfolio for Decades

Decarbonization is an unparalleled commercial opportunity. One estimate pegs the investment required to eliminate global carbon emissions at a staggering $150 trillion-plus over the next 30 years. That means companies focused on decarbonization can produce powerful growth for decades to come. One of the leaders of the decarbonization megatrend is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Hightower
NASDAQ

Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2022: SACH, TCBK, OLB, CUEN

Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.1%. Bitcoin was rising 1.5% to...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Sector#Energy Stocks#Hpk#Ampy#Amplify Energy#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Amazon Com#Plug Power#Highpeak Energy#Nasdaq Inc
NASDAQ

Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PFFD

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the PFFD ETF (Symbol: PFFD) where we have detected an approximate $243.6 million dollar outflow -- that's a 10.1% decrease week over week (from 111,840,000 to 100,580,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of PFFD, versus its 200 day moving average:
STOCKS
NASDAQ

What Makes Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) a New Buy Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $16.85, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NASDAQ

Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $232.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

CANADA STOCKS-TSX steadies after selloff, helped by energy stocks

Canada's main stock index stabilized on Monday after closing at a more than two-week low in the previous session, as a surge in energy stocks offset concerns about the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on interest rates. Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index stabilized on Monday after closing at...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

MARUY vs. HON: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Diversified Operations sector might want to consider either Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) or Honeywell International Inc. (HON). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Daily Dividend Report: LOW,EGP,SPTN,M,TCBK

The board of directors of Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and five cents per share, payable Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 19, 2022. EastGroup Properties announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 13.6% increase in its quarterly...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

This is Why Amer Movil (AMX) is a Great Dividend Stock

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Sonoco (SON) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

Sonoco (SON) closed the most recent trading day at $64.20, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

The past three years for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) investors has not been profitable

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) shareholders, since the share price is down 10% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 44%.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

POR or HE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Utility - Electric Power stocks are likely familiar with Portland General Electric (POR) and Hawaiian Electric (HE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy