Second hiker dies this week after falling from popular waterfall trail

A hiker has died after falling from a trail in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge – the second fatality in the area this week.

The second person, who hasn't yet been identified, was found on Wednesday afternoon at the bottom of a cliff on the Angels Rest trail, approximately 2.5 miles from the trailhead.

The difficult terrain meant it was difficult and dangerous for emergency responders to reach the person, and it was 22 hours before they were recovered. As Oregon Live reports, the recovery effort involved two teams from Hood River Crag Rats, a group of certified rescue volunteers.

According to AllTrails , the Angels Rest trail is particularly popular for hiking, running, and birdwatching, but is rocky, narrow, and steep in some places.

Earlier this week, 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas died at Columbia River Gorge after falling 100 meters from the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail. This is another popular route thanks to its lush vegetation and views of Multnomah, Wisendanger and Ecola waterfalls, but has sheer drops and a series of steep switchbacks.

"The Crag Rats have been around for 96 years, and this has been one of the busiest years we’ve ever had," said Christopher Tilburg, medical director of Hood River Crag Rats. "I’m glad people are getting out and enjoying the trails, but we really want them to be prepared."

