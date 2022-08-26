Read full article on original website
Versailles receives CCMG funds for storm sewer, resurfacing project
Versailles, IN — The Town of Versailles has been awarded a $346,823 Community Crossing Matching Grant from the State of Indiana. The town will use the funds to complete a resurfacing and storm sewer project on South Main Street from US 50 to State Road 129. The contractor for...
Early morning swim, injury leads to water rescue
— Several agencies were called early Monday morning to the Laurel Conservation Club to rescue someone who swam across the Whitewater River, broke their arm, and couldn’t swim back. Firefighters from Laurel and Metamora plus Rescue 24 and Franklin County EMS fished the person out around 3:45 am.
UPDATE: Eastern Franklin County boil water advisory lifted
— The Franklin County Water Association has lifted a boil advisory for areas near the Ohio state line. Customers along Riley Pike, Springfield, Merrell, and Stateline roads no longer have to boil their drinking water. (Original story August 26, 2022) — Franklin County, IN — Utility construction has forced the...
Franklin County considering three options for 9-1-1 dispatch center move
Franklin County, IN — Franklin County leaders want to move the 9-1-1 center out of the county jail building (pictured) and are considering three options to house dispatch operations. Those options are using the Town of Brookville administration building; county-owned land next to Franklin County Public Transportation headquarters, and...
Hoosier Hills to flush distribution system in October
— The Hoosier Hills Regional Water District plans to flush its distribution system in October. During the first two weeks that month, the district will flush areas north of Milan in Franklin and Ripley counties. In the second two weeks of October, they’ll flush areas south of Milan in Dearborn...
One person flown from two-vehicle accident in Versailles
Versailles, IN — One person was airlifted from a car vs. motorcycle accident on US 50 in Versailles Sunday afternoon. There’s no word on the victim’s name or condition. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Versailles Fire Rescue, and Ripley County EMS responded.
Indiana DNR stocks Brookville Lake with striped bass
— The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife recently completed its annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings around the state. Brookville Lake in Franklin and Union counties was stocked with 15,274 striped bass. Fish were stocked as fingerlings, averaged 1 1/2 inches in length, and should reach...
Versailles Fire Department has responded to more than 60 calls so far in August
Versailles, IN — Versailles firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at the State Park Saturday afternoon. The department has responded to more than 60 calls so far this month.
John J. Harrison Sr., 66, Brookville
John J. Harrison, age 66, of Cedar Grove, Indiana died Monday, August 29, 2022 at Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville, Indiana. Born October 20, 1955 in Indianapolis, Indiana he was the son of the late Bernard A. & Rosemary T. (Frey) Harrison. On August 10, 1978 he and the former Beth Ann Holliday were united in marriage and she survives.
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit
— A man is facing several charges after a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning that went from Greensburg to Shelby County. Greensburg Police say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle on the 3300 block of North Michigan Road shortly before 3 am Sunday when the driver refused to stop.
Tammie Ann Lock, 54, Cleves, Ohio (Updated Arrangements)
Tammie Ann Lock, 54, of Cleves, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Drake Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tammie was born on Thursday, July 18, 1968 in Dearborn County, Indiana; daughter of Charles and Cathy (nee Grammer) Lock. She was an outdoor person who loved camping. She also enjoyed crafting.
Ruth Thie
Ruth Naomi (Whalbring) Thie, born February 16, 1942 in Osgood, Indiana, passed away on August 27, 2022 at St. Andrew’s in Batesville. She was 80 years old and the daughter of the late August and Gladys (McClain) Whalbring. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin A. Thie, and her brother Harry Whalbring.
Donnie L. Jones, 68, Brookville
Donnie Lee Jones, age 68, of Brookville, Indiana, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born June 12, 1954 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he was the son of John & Thelma (Silvers) Jones. On November 16, 1990 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lorna Robinson, and she survives.
Melanie Ann McCorkle
Melanie Ann McCorkle, 60, of Rising Sun, Indiana, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She was born March 23, 1962, in Tripoli, Libya, daughter of the late Harold Jones Jr.and Zula (Smith) Jones. As a child Mel was kind, helpful, and loyal to her large family. She...
Dixie Lou Molnar
Dixie Lou Molnar, 91, passed away peacefully August 23, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Health Campus, Batesville, IN. She will be forever remembered for her compassion, joy, playful antics and immense love for her family. Dixie was born November 14, 1930 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Jack Williams and...
Raymond Ernest Meucci
Raymond Ernest Meucci, 92, of Dillsboro, Indiana, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. He was born February 23, 1930, in Anderson, IN, son of the late Raymond Meucci and Josephine (Thompson) Meucci. He served his country as a member of the United States Army. Ray was on the Honor Flight...
Helen Louise Carpenter, 85
Helen Louise Carpenter, 85 of Laurel passed away on August 25, 2022. She was born on December 19, 1936 in Laurel, the daughter of Reuben and Mattie Greer Reynolds. Helen was a 1954 graduate of Buena Vista High School. She married Paul Carpenter on April 13, 1963 and together they had five children. Helen worked at the Dress Factory in Greensburg for 10 years and Sperry’s in Brookville for 25 years. She was a 5 year Breast Cancer Survivor.
