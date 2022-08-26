Read full article on original website
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Armed Forces Heighten Artillery Fire in the South, Britain Says
(Reuters) - The Ukrainian armed forces heightened the rate of artillery fire across southern Ukraine, and long-range precision strikes continued to disrupt Russian resupply, Britain's defence ministry said on Tuesday. Russia has made efforts since the beginning of August to reinforce its troops on the western bank of the Dnipro...
US News and World Report
U.N. Ship Brings Food Relief From Ukraine to Drought-Stricken Horn of Africa
NAIROBI (Reuters) -A ship carrying wheat from Ukraine to the drought-stricken Horn of Africa docked on Tuesday, the United Nations said, the first to make the journey since the Russian invasion six months ago. The vessel Brave Commander is carrying 23,000 tonnes of grain and will soon be followed by...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says It Hopes IAEA Zaporizhzhia Visit Goes Ahead
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it hoped that a planned visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant by the International Atomic Energy Agency goes ahead, and that the visit is in Russia's interests. In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow hoped the visit...
Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr tells supporters to leave Green Zone: 'I don't want revolution'
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr ordered his supporters on Tuesday to leave the government quarter in Baghdad, where they have been fighting for two days with security forces and deepened the country's severe political crisis. Sadr, who's long been an opponent to Iran and the United...
India saw suicides soar to record high level as pandemic raged
Deaths due to suicide in India soared to record highs in 2021 as the pandemic raged across the country including a devastating second wave last summer which brought India’s healthcare system to its knees.According to an annual report released by the federal government’s National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 164,033 deaths by suicide were recorded last year, compared to 153,052 in 2020.The report also noted that suicides have been steadily increasing over the last five years. In 2017, India recorded 129,887 suicides, which increased to 134,516 in 2018, and 139,123 in 2019.The NCRB report, entitled Accidental Deaths and Suicides in...
US News and World Report
Iraq's Sadr Tells Supporters to Withdraw After Violent Clashes
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr told his followers to leave their protests in central Baghdad on Tuesday and apologised to the Iraqi people after nearly two days of violent clashes between rival Shi’ite Muslim groups. "This is not a revolutionary (anymore) because it has lost its peaceful...
US News and World Report
Iran Closes Its Borders With Iraq, Halts Flights Amid Violence - State TV
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has closed its borders with Iraq and urged its citizens to avoid travelling there, a senior official said on Tuesday, amid an eruption of violence after powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said he would quit politics. Heavy clashes in Baghdad killed at least 20 people on...
US News and World Report
Russia-Installed Official Accuses Ukraine of Fresh Shelling of Nuclear Plant
(Reuters) -Russian-installed authorities in an occupied part of Ukraine accused Ukrainian troops on Tuesday of once again shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the run-up to a planned visit by the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency. Writing on Telegram, Russian-appointed Zaporizhzhia regional official Vladimir Rogov...
US News and World Report
Guatemala Support for Taiwan Will Not Stop 'Reunification' of China and Taiwan, Says China
BEIJING (Reuters) - Guatemalan support for Taiwan will not stop the "reunification" of China and Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday. Zhao told reporters in Beijing during a regular news briefing that Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party was using countries that have diplomatic ties with Taiwan for "political manipulation".
US News and World Report
Iraqi Cleric Tells Loyalists to Leave Streets After Clashes
BAGHDAD (AP) — An influential Iraqi cleric called on his supporters to withdraw Tuesday from the capital's government quarter, where they have traded heavy fire with security forces in a serious escalation of a monthslong political crisis gripping the nation. In a televised speech, Muqtada al-Sadr gave his supporters...
US News and World Report
Russia Has Faced 'Failures' With Iranian-Made Drones, Says U.S. Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia has faced "numerous failures" with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to a senior U.S. administration official. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States assesses Russia has received the delivery of Mohajer-6...
US News and World Report
Last Handful of Fish: Crisis Pushes More Sri Lankans Into Poverty
COLOMBO (Reuters) - In her outstretched palms, 49-year-old Nilanthi Gunasekera holds her family’s last remaining handful of dried fish – a reminder of Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis in decades. She is just one of the millions of Sri Lankans battling a calamitous decline in living standards,...
US News and World Report
UK Says It Is Unclear How Russia Will Recruit More Soldiers
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Sunday it was not yet clear how Russia would achieve an announced large increase in its armed forces, but the boost was unlikely to substantially increase its combat power in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last week to increase the...
US News and World Report
Russia Ships S-300 Air Defence Missiles Out of Syria - Satellite Images
(Reuters) - Russia has shipped a battery of S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from Syria to a Russian port near Crimea, according to an Israeli satellite imaging company, in an apparent attempt to bolster its air defences in the war with Ukraine. ImageSat International (ISI) captured pictures showing the presence of the...
US News and World Report
Russia Names Second Ukrainian Suspect in Killing of Nationalist's Daughter
(Reuters) - Russia's FSB security service on Monday named another Ukrainian it said was part of a team that assassinated Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian ultra-nationalist who believes Ukraine should be absorbed into a new Russian empire. Dugina, who like her father Alexander Dugin was a vocal...
US News and World Report
Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim Cleric Al-Sadr Announces Hunger Strike - State Media
(Reuters) - Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr is said to have announced a hunger strike until the violence and use of weapons stops, Iraq's state news agency INA and state TV reported late on Monday. There was no immediate confirmation from Sadr's office. At least 10 Iraqis were...
