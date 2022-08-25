Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
New website provides free naloxone to Ohio residents
RecoveryOhio today announced the creation of Naloxone.Ohio.gov, a new resource that provides Ohioans with a simplified process for obtaining free naloxone, a life-saving drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.
linknky.com
Suspicious package detonated near Covington church
The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
Fox 19
Suspect in killings of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore files motion to dismiss death penalty
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of killing a Cincinnati mother and her 3-year-old son in 2020 is asking the court to take the death penalty possibility off the table. Desean Brown will appear in court Monday after his attorney filed the motion to exclude the death penalty, claiming the defendant is seriously mentally ill, according to court documents.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Scrap metal blaze sends plumes of smoke into the sky in Dayton
DAYTON — Plumes of black smoke emerged from a scrap metal fire in Dayton Monday afternoon. An officer reported smoke coming from Franklin Iron and Metal Corp located on East 1st Street in Dayton around 5:50 p.m., according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Captain Brad French with the Dayton Fire...
msn.com
Hearings end for Blue Ash murder case retrial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man returns to death row Friday after a bid to get a new trial. Elwood Jones was convicted of beating a woman to death in Blue Ash in 1994. His attorneys claim there is new evidence. The prosecutor said the right person was convicted. It...
Deadly drug: Tranq-dope found in Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvxu.org
Ohio is already planning how flying cars and drones can deliver health care faster and better
It’s not about having cool technology, says Elaine Bryant, with both the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio, when she talks about flying cars and drones. “This is going to change our lives and how we deliver health care.”. Bryant hosted a panel on health care Aug. 23 during...
‘Tranq Dope’ is a powerful new, potentially deadly drug raising alarms locally
SPRINGFIELD — A new drug called “Tranq Dope” is raising alarms in the Miami Valley because it is a combination of opioids and a drug used to sedate animals. “We don’t expect it to be too long before it comes right up I-75 into the Miami Valley,” Charles Patterson, health commissioner, Clark County Combined Health District, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Friday.
WLWT 5
EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide
CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
WLWT 5
Police respond to Valley Junction Road for an overturned vehicle
CLEVES, Ohio — Police are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle in Whitewater Township, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Hamilton County Dispatch, police responded to Valley Junction Road at about 12:04 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
1 injured in Silverton shooting
SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
Times Gazette
Free cookout in Hillsboro
The city of Hillsboro will be holding a community cookout on Friday, Sept. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Safety and service director The event was planned to take place at the old firehouse, 108 Gov. Trimble Place and the city is inviting the whole community. Abbott said the...
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
WLWT 5
Local farmer says new grocery store policy has forced her to close her small business
CINCINNATI — A Northern Kentucky woman is closing her tomato farm after she said a change in policy at large grocery chains now impacts direct delivery from local farmers. For the last nine years, local farmer Linda Fritz has picked her organic cherry tomatoes and delivered them directly to Kroger stores to sell across Greater Cincinnati.
Cincinnati police officer fired after using racial slur while on duty
According to an internal report, Officer Rose Valentino said she used the racial slur in reference to a Black teen who flipped her off while walking down the sidewalk after school.
Video: Man tries to grab child out of yard in Ohio
Video shows terrifying moments a man attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl in Ohio.
Stolen vehicle found in a Reading pond
Upon a quick search at Lakeshore Apartments, Reading police officers discovered no victims in the vehicle.
Comments / 0