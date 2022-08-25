ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, OH

Suspicious package detonated near Covington church

The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
COVINGTON, KY
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Hearings end for Blue Ash murder case retrial

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man returns to death row Friday after a bid to get a new trial. Elwood Jones was convicted of beating a woman to death in Blue Ash in 1994. His attorneys claim there is new evidence. The prosecutor said the right person was convicted. It...
BLUE ASH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Notice Of Public Hearings#The Franklin City Council#Ohio Settlement#Utilities
‘Tranq Dope’ is a powerful new, potentially deadly drug raising alarms locally

SPRINGFIELD — A new drug called “Tranq Dope” is raising alarms in the Miami Valley because it is a combination of opioids and a drug used to sedate animals. “We don’t expect it to be too long before it comes right up I-75 into the Miami Valley,” Charles Patterson, health commissioner, Clark County Combined Health District, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Friday.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide

CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
CINCINNATI, OH
1 injured in Silverton shooting

SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
SILVERTON, OH
Free cookout in Hillsboro

The city of Hillsboro will be holding a community cookout on Friday, Sept. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Safety and service director The event was planned to take place at the old firehouse, 108 Gov. Trimble Place and the city is inviting the whole community. Abbott said the...
HILLSBORO, OH
Why are gulls in Ohio?

You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
OHIO STATE

