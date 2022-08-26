ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hot 99.1

New York State Mom Gave Her Baby Fentanyl For Sad Shameful Reason

Any tragic death from America’s growing crisis with opioids leads to questions, but as an Upstate community mourns the loss of an 11-month-old to fentanyl toxicity they have only one – how could she? She being the baby’s mother, who, along with her boyfriend, now faces criminal charges for her role in the child’s heartbreaking death.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
96.1 The Breeze

2 Rochester Men Arrested For Sneaking Contraband Into New York State Prison

New York State Police arrested two men from Rochester - one is accused of sneaking contraband into a prison the other is accused of promoting contraband in a prison. A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on Friday, August 26, 2022. It is not clear if the men were together, but the incidents happened at the same prison. Guy M. Nguindou was charged with promoting prison contraband and Willie T. Manor was charged with introducing contraband into Attica Correctional Facility. NYS Police did not specify what item(s) the men were found to have. Both men were transported to the NY State Police precinct in Warsaw. Nguindou and Manor are both due in the town of Attica court in September 2022.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State

Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
SYRACUSE, NY
KISS 104.1

Finger Lakes Resort Named Best in New York State

Every year, Travel + Leisure asks its readers to chime for its "Worlds Best Awards" which lists the very best of the best in both the United States and abroad and this year, readers were happy to let the publication know that a place located in Central New York should receive the award for the best in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

California Man Arrested For Selling Drugs At New York State Fair

A man from California was busted for allegedly selling drugs at the New York State Fair this weekend. Troopers with the New York State Police arrested the 27-year-old man on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Brian M. Johnston, who is from Elk Grove, California, was arrested for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, a class “B” felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to sell, a class “B” felony.
ELK GROVE, CA
96.1 The Eagle

Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State

Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WIBX 950

This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State

That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State

It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

