Major Changes Coming September 1 For Pistol Permits In New York State
In two days, starting Thursday, September 1, 2022, there will be some major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. After the Supreme Court's decision that New York's concealed carry law was unconstitutional, the state passed several new gun laws. The Supreme Court Struck...
Consumer Alert: NYS Department of State Division of Consumer Protection Reminds Consumers that Gender Pricing is Prohibited in New York State
August 26 was Women’s Equality Day, A Day to Raise Awareness of Gender Inequalities and an Opportunity to Help Reduce the Gender Pricing Gap. Secretary of State, Robert J. Rodriguez, “New York’s Gender Price Equity Law Means “Pink or Blue” Should Not Matter”. In honor...
Poliovirus outbreak expands in NY: Third county has vaccination rate of 62%
A third county in New York with a low vaccination rate has detected poliovirus in its wastewater, suggesting that spread of the dangerous virus is expanding, which continues to pose a significant threat to anyone unvaccinated. Further Reading. Wastewater sampling in Sullivan County detected poliovirus twice in July and twice...
Here’s The Poorest, Most Financially Disadvantaged County In New York State
Inflation is causing financial hardships for many New Yorkers, but there is one county that has been hit hard year after year. The gap between the poor and the wealthy seems to be widening all around New York State,. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states,...
Is It Illegal To Throw Away Your Old Batteries In New York State?
Can you legally toss out your batteries in New York State? Does it matter what type of batteries you're throwing out? Let's take a look at what New York State law says. For legal purposes, New York classifies batteries as rechargeable or single-use,. Rechargeable batteries are commonly found in cordless...
CDC Says New York State Saw the Biggest Decline in Life Expectancy
The past few years have been trying, and new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells the story. Are people in the U.S. living shorter lives? The CDC says we're in a bit of a decline. According to their numbers, New York state saw the biggest decline...
New York State Mom Gave Her Baby Fentanyl For Sad Shameful Reason
Any tragic death from America’s growing crisis with opioids leads to questions, but as an Upstate community mourns the loss of an 11-month-old to fentanyl toxicity they have only one – how could she? She being the baby’s mother, who, along with her boyfriend, now faces criminal charges for her role in the child’s heartbreaking death.
Where Is the Town Named “Southeast” in New York State?
There are so many places across New York State that you may or may not have heard of. Places that are considered areas, but not necessarily towns. You might even consider them the 'area of' type thing. So when someone asked me if I knew where the Town of Southeast...
2 Rochester Men Arrested For Sneaking Contraband Into New York State Prison
New York State Police arrested two men from Rochester - one is accused of sneaking contraband into a prison the other is accused of promoting contraband in a prison. A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on Friday, August 26, 2022. It is not clear if the men were together, but the incidents happened at the same prison. Guy M. Nguindou was charged with promoting prison contraband and Willie T. Manor was charged with introducing contraband into Attica Correctional Facility. NYS Police did not specify what item(s) the men were found to have. Both men were transported to the NY State Police precinct in Warsaw. Nguindou and Manor are both due in the town of Attica court in September 2022.
The Top Hunter Education Classes Offered In Western New York
The summer is almost officially over and the fall weather is starting to creep in. As the days get shorter and the leaves start to change, those who love to hunt are ready to get back in to the woods. A Rise In Numbers Of Hunters. Since the beginning of...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
Finger Lakes Resort Named Best in New York State
Every year, Travel + Leisure asks its readers to chime for its "Worlds Best Awards" which lists the very best of the best in both the United States and abroad and this year, readers were happy to let the publication know that a place located in Central New York should receive the award for the best in New York.
This Massive NY Palace is also the Largest House in the Country
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but a New York home is laughing in the face of that popular expression. Fair Field mansion is not only the biggest house in the Empire State, but it's also the largest residence in the entire country. Let's take a look. Largest Home...
As New York State's top judge prepares to head for the exit, an old case shares the spotlight
New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore became the state's top judge in 2016. She announced her retirement in July, effective Wednesday. Years ago, as Westchester County DA, Janet DiFiore helped free Jeffrey Deskovic from prison; now he calls her later tenure as top judge a failure. [ more › ]
California Man Arrested For Selling Drugs At New York State Fair
A man from California was busted for allegedly selling drugs at the New York State Fair this weekend. Troopers with the New York State Police arrested the 27-year-old man on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Brian M. Johnston, who is from Elk Grove, California, was arrested for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, a class “B” felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to sell, a class “B” felony.
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State
That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
