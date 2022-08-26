Read full article on original website
Goncalves Joins List of Plagiarists in Politics - Most Amazing Was Plagiarizing an Apology Letter
There have been many cases of plagiarism in politics. President Joe Biden had a number of instances -- and The American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara has an entire micro-website dedicated to Biden’s plagiarism. As GoLocal reported on Tuesday, Providence City Councilor John Goncalves...
Providence Councilor Plagiarizes Portion of His Environmental Policy From NYC, Blames Student
Providence City Councilor John Goncalves plagiarized a portion of his response to a questionnaire submitted to all the candidates running for office in Providence. He says it was done by a “university student doing research.”. The questionnaire issued by Providence Streets Coalition asked candidates about their positions on a...
RISLA College Fair Returns Wednesday at Roger Williams Park Zoo
RISLA’s College Planning Center of Rhode Island (CPCRI) is once again hosting its annual College Fair after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The College Fair will be held this year at Roger Williams Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 31 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Students will...
Political Profile: Brett Smiley, Candidate for Mayor of Providence
Brett Smiley is a Democratic candidate for mayor of Providence. He is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. Right now, I think the biggest policy issue in this campaign cycle is public safety. People feel unsafe, especially in Providence. Restoring that sense of safety starts with providing our police with the resources and staffing they need to be successful. By increasing the numbers of officers on the force, we can deploy the nationally recognized community policing that we had practiced. We know that every 9-1-1 call does not require a response from an officer with a gun and that by providing evidence-based and immediate crisis response, we can improve outcomes while allowing officers to focus on violent crimes. By better investing in mental health and substance use supports and expanding the current behavioral response program, we can better serve residents and reduce the burden on our first responders. Lastly but possibly most importantly, studies have shown that the best way to prevent crime long-term, improve quality-of-life and support our local economy is through immediate and significant investments in opportunities for youth-employment, recreation and education. As Mayor, I will also increase year-round employment opportunities, extend recreation hours to meet the needs of the community and prioritize education investments inside and outside of the classroom.
Political Profile: Megan Duckworth, Candidate for State Senate in District 14
Megan Duckworth is running for State Senate in Rhode Island. Here's what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. Based on my experience knocking doors and talking with my neighbors, the biggest political issue this campaign season...
Political Profile: Andrew Poyant, Candidate for Providence City Council, 14th Ward
Andrew Poyant is running for Providence City Council in the 14th Ward. Here's what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Providence?. Addressing the housing crisis. Rents, cost to buy a house, and property taxes are increasing at a...
People of the Move: Dept. of Revenue, Navigant and Residential Properties Make Announcements
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Cole to Head Department of Revenue. Governor Dan McKee announced that Jane Cole has been selected to step into the...
Rhode Island “Drug Runner” Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison
A Rhode Island man who admitted to being a “drug runner,” delivering crack cocaine at the direction of a person who took steps to disguise his own involvement in the trafficking conspiracy by having others deliver his drug orders, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary Cunha on Monday.
Providence Announces New Cultural Facilities Grant Program - $2.5 Million Available to Nonprofits
The City of Providence on Tuesday announced a new Cultural Facilities Grant Program to help local 501c(3) nonprofit cultural art institutions cover capital repairs and renovations to existing facilities and the construction of new ones. Additionally, funds will be made available to nonprofit cultural organizations for cash match related costs...
Man Reports Being Cut With Razor by Boyfriend in Heated Fight in Providence
A man told Providence police he was cut by his boyfriend in a heated fight over the weekend. Police say that on Sunday afternoon, they responded to a report made at Central Station of a felony assault. The victim — a male in his 30s — said that he had...
Jerzyk Delays Release of Diossa’s Travel Costs, After GoLocal’s Request for Public Records
State House lobbyist Matt Jerzyk -- who also serves as the City Solicitor for the City of Central Falls -- has delayed a GoLocalProv request for public records relating to James Diossa's travel costs during his tenure as Mayor of Central Falls. Jerzyk was appointed to the Central Falls solicitor’s...
14-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing Has Been Found—UPDATED
A missing 14-year-old boy has been found, according to Providence Police. Providence Police Department Youth Services Bureau Detectives are seeking assistance from the public regarding information into the whereabouts of Nathan Para, age 14 of Cumberland. According to police, Para was last seen on August 29 in the area of...
Injured Kayaker Rescued From River in South Kingstown - Drone Used to Locate Victim
Union Fire District of South Kingstown members rescued an injured kayaker from a river on Sunday -- after a drone was used to locate the victim. Shortly before 8 PM on Sunday, the Union Fire District, along with the Kingston Fire District, were dispatched to the Chipuxet River in West Kingston for a report of an injured kayaker.
Downtown Providence Restaurant Broken Into Overnight — Cash and Items Stolen
A downtown Providence restaurant was broken into overnight. Cash and items were reportedly stolen. Shortly after 8 AM Tuesday morning, police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at Nico Bella’s at 10 Dorrance Street. Police met with the restaurant owner, who said that the restaurant was...
The Best Porches, Water Views - Priced at $799,900 by Residential Properties
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Historic, waterfront, and all priced for less than $800,000 - Residential Properties offers a high-value home at an outstanding price. DESCRIPTION. Built in 1890, this coastal home offers a wrap-around front porch and a two-tiered rear deck where you can sit and relax while...
Multiple Cars Shot in Providence, Nearly a Dozen Shell Casings Found
Providence police say that several cars were shot in the city overnight. The damaged vehicles were reported off of Broad Street. Police responded shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning for a report of shots fired at Broad and Corinth Streets. Upon arrival, police observed two vehicles in a parking lot...
