Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
First Look: Bentley’s New Miami Residences Have Car Elevators That Lift You From the Street to Your Condo
The highly anticipated Bentley Residences Miami will debut in 2026, but until then, several attractive amenities and residential features have been announced that will surely entice homeowners looking to move to the Sunshine State. Bentley Motors partnered with Dezer Development—whose branded real estate portfolio includes the Porsche Design Tower, Residences by Armani/Casa, and more—for the first-ever Bentley-branded residence in the world, and with that comes exceptional amenities like a car elevator with room for up to four vehicles per apartment. The residences, which start at $4.2 million, will offer a lift, dubbed the ‘Dezervator’ named after Dezer Development. This elevator transports both...
worldredeye.com
Growing and Going: Brickell’s Boom
Miami, FL – August 30, 2022 – As transplants flock South and companies set their sights on the Magic City, new development has been sprouting left and right in various pockets of our city – and Downtown Miami’s cozy neighbor Brickell is no different. Twenty years ago, Brickell was a high-rise employment center where most sidewalks and streets were empty at sundown. Today, Brickell ranks 28th amongst the 49 “coolest neighborhoods” in the world, attracting real estate moguls, developers and companies from all over the world.
miamionthecheap.com
How to ride and save on Miami’s Brightline train
Brightline’s trains leave almost hourly seven days a week and connect downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The line is poised to add stops in Aventura and Boca Raton this year and to serve Orlando International Airport in 2023. The private rail puts an emphasis on a...
6 Things Locals Get Annoyed About When Northerners Visit Florida In Winter, As Told By One
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Florida winters are what locals live for. The baking hot temperatures decrease, the humidity lowers and we can finally get perfect hair days on the usually sweaty beaches for our "we live where you vacation" Instagram posts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Graziano’s Restaurant Looks to Be Planned for Coral Gables
A recent plan review names a spot on S Dixie Highway
Wild Fork Opens 10th South Florida Store
Wild Fork’s national expansion has been in areas that are adjacent to distribution centers
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Broward County Homeowner Loses Insurance After Installing Solar Panels
Broward County Homeowner Loses Insurance After Installing Solar Panels. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Visit us on the web and follow us on social media...
Famous hip-hop star assaulted by girlfriend at South Florida restaurant
The girlfriend of a famous hip-hop star was arrested on Monday for punching him at a South Florida restaurant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TripAdvisor Blog
W Miami Pool Pictures & Reviews (FL)
Exceptional Wow Experience⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. I had not visited Miami for several years until now, but I’m so glad I chose the W Miami for my stay. Everything about this hotel is spectacular. Location (Brickell), spa, gym, pool (great scene 👀dining options, room with a view, and the incredible people/staff. From the time I pulled up, to my check in and departure, this warm, friendly, and helpful staff was phenomenal! I’ll definitely be back soon🙌😎
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes into box truck, leaves car in flames
MIAMI (WSVN) - A car went up in flames in Miami. The vehicle rear-ended a box truck before bursting into the fiery blaze, Friday. Fire rescue responded to extinguish the fire. As for the driver, they took off on foot. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details...
Gas went up 8 cents a gallon last week but here’s where you can still find it for $3.09 a gallon
Well, that was good while it lasted. After 10 straight weeks of declining gas prices, the average per-gallon price for regular unleaded in Florida shot up 8 cents a gallon to $3.61 last week, travel club AAA reported. But in South Florida, there was still one stretch of busy thoroughfare with five gas stations all selling for $3.09 a gallon on Monday, same as a week ago. Everyone knows it ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Deputies still searching for suspects connected to crimes throughout South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are still looking for answers after a car chase in Fort Lauderdale. They detained six people but later released them after not having “probable cause.”. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were among several law enforcement agencies that chased after a blue Alfa Romeo, Monday...
islandernews.com
Miami residents to pay less for flood insurance with FEMA rating improvement
Two months after the city of Miami announced its lowest millage rate for property taxes in the city's history for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, city leaders delivered more good news: Residents will pay less for flood insurance starting next year. During a press conference last week, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez...
WSVN-TV
Driver careens into NW Miami-Dade restaurant, hits wall; no reported injuries
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A restaurant in Northwest Miami-Dade sustained damage after a driver struck the building. The car ran through the outside patio of the First Watch location on Northwest 169th Street and Ludlam Road, just before 8 a.m., Sunday. The vehicle then hit an outside wall but...
palmbeachillustrated.com
Doing Good During Hunger Action Month
September is Hunger Action Month and Feeding South Florida will encourage Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Palm Beach County, and Monroe County residents to “go orange” in support of hunger relief through events and activities all month long. This year’s theme is “Food Shouldn’t Be an Impossible Choice.” Feeding South Florida provided nutritious food to more than 1.1 million individuals due to inflation, the strained supply chain, rising fuel prices, increased housing costs, and other factors stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former All-State Preps Athlete Caught Carrying Loaded Gun in Coral Springs
A former wrestling champion and All-State football player at Coral Springs High School was arrested last week for carrying a concealed firearm in his car, court records show. Willy Volmar, 20, of 8219 Shadow Wood Blvd., was driving his black Honda Civic in the 1900 block of Riverside Drive on Aug. 20 when Coral Springs Police pulled him over, according to an arrest affidavit.
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
Miami New Times
Amid Housing Crisis, Miami-Dade County Commission Eyes Legalizing Side-Unit Rentals
Stroll up to a single-family home in Miami with an extra driveway or take a quick search through Craigslist and it won't take you long to find a guesthouse, efficiency, or other side unit available for rent on a residential lot. For years, these so-called "accessory dwelling units (ADUs)" have...
Comments / 0