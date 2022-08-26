ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Robb Report

First Look: Bentley’s New Miami Residences Have Car Elevators That Lift You From the Street to Your Condo

The highly anticipated Bentley Residences Miami will debut in 2026, but until then, several attractive amenities and residential features have been announced that will surely entice homeowners looking to move to the Sunshine State. Bentley Motors partnered with Dezer Development—whose branded real estate portfolio includes the Porsche Design Tower, Residences by Armani/Casa, and more—for the first-ever Bentley-branded residence in the world, and with that comes exceptional amenities like a car elevator with room for up to four vehicles per apartment. The residences, which start at $4.2 million, will offer a lift, dubbed the ‘Dezervator’ named after Dezer Development. This elevator transports both...
MIAMI, FL
worldredeye.com

Growing and Going: Brickell’s Boom

Miami, FL – August 30, 2022 – As transplants flock South and companies set their sights on the Magic City, new development has been sprouting left and right in various pockets of our city – and Downtown Miami’s cozy neighbor Brickell is no different. Twenty years ago, Brickell was a high-rise employment center where most sidewalks and streets were empty at sundown. Today, Brickell ranks 28th amongst the 49 “coolest neighborhoods” in the world, attracting real estate moguls, developers and companies from all over the world.
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

How to ride and save on Miami’s Brightline train

Brightline’s trains leave almost hourly seven days a week and connect downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The line is poised to add stops in Aventura and Boca Raton this year and to serve Orlando International Airport in 2023. The private rail puts an emphasis on a...
MIAMI, FL
Narcity USA

6 Things Locals Get Annoyed About When Northerners Visit Florida In Winter, As Told By One

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Florida winters are what locals live for. The baking hot temperatures decrease, the humidity lowers and we can finally get perfect hair days on the usually sweaty beaches for our "we live where you vacation" Instagram posts.
FLORIDA STATE
TripAdvisor Blog

W Miami Pool Pictures & Reviews (FL)

Exceptional Wow Experience⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. I had not visited Miami for several years until now, but I’m so glad I chose the W Miami for my stay. Everything about this hotel is spectacular. Location (Brickell), spa, gym, pool (great scene 👀dining options, room with a view, and the incredible people/staff. From the time I pulled up, to my check in and departure, this warm, friendly, and helpful staff was phenomenal! I’ll definitely be back soon🙌😎
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Driver crashes into box truck, leaves car in flames

MIAMI (WSVN) - A car went up in flames in Miami. The vehicle rear-ended a box truck before bursting into the fiery blaze, Friday. Fire rescue responded to extinguish the fire. As for the driver, they took off on foot. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Gas went up 8 cents a gallon last week but here’s where you can still find it for $3.09 a gallon

Well, that was good while it lasted. After 10 straight weeks of declining gas prices, the average per-gallon price for regular unleaded in Florida shot up 8 cents a gallon to $3.61 last week, travel club AAA reported. But in South Florida, there was still one stretch of busy thoroughfare with five gas stations all selling for $3.09 a gallon on Monday, same as a week ago. Everyone knows it ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Miami residents to pay less for flood insurance with FEMA rating improvement

Two months after the city of Miami announced its lowest millage rate for property taxes in the city's history for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, city leaders delivered more good news: Residents will pay less for flood insurance starting next year. During a press conference last week, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez...
MIAMI, FL
palmbeachillustrated.com

Doing Good During Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action Month and Feeding South Florida will encourage Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Palm Beach County, and Monroe County residents to “go orange” in support of hunger relief through events and activities all month long. This year’s theme is “Food Shouldn’t Be an Impossible Choice.” Feeding South Florida provided nutritious food to more than 1.1 million individuals due to inflation, the strained supply chain, rising fuel prices, increased housing costs, and other factors stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

