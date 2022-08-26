Read full article on original website
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the CAPSTONE spacecraft successfully achieved its highest altitude – a point known as apogee – at 2:35 p.m. E.T. on August 26. Terran Orbital developed and co-operates the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, otherwise known as CAPSTONE, in cooperation with NASA and led by Advanced Space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005197/en/ The pathfinding CAPSTONE lunar satellite reaches apogee - its farthest point from Earth (Image Credit: NASA)
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, and e-peas, a global leader in ultra-low power solutions for energy harvesting today announced the launch of a new Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit featuring two e-peas evaluation boards and Energous’ FCC-certified 1W WattUp PowerBridge. Energous will demonstrate and hold training on the new evaluation kit at SIDO Lyon, the largest European showroom dedicated to IoT, AI, XR and robotics technology, on September 15, 2022, in Lyon, France. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005210/en/ Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit from Energous and e-peas (Photo: Business Wire)
