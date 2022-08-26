BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the CAPSTONE spacecraft successfully achieved its highest altitude – a point known as apogee – at 2:35 p.m. E.T. on August 26. Terran Orbital developed and co-operates the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, otherwise known as CAPSTONE, in cooperation with NASA and led by Advanced Space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005197/en/ The pathfinding CAPSTONE lunar satellite reaches apogee - its farthest point from Earth (Image Credit: NASA)

