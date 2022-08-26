ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester Schooner Festival Schedule of Events

SCHOONER CHALLENGE – 5:30 to 7:30pm – Gloucester Harbor. Join our local Schooner Captains as they participate in a friendly competition putting their seamanship to the test over an “obstacle” course. Passengers will be given their own set of tasks to win the coveted Rum Bottle Award. Visiting schooners already arrived will join the event. The public is invited to purchase tickets aboard participating schooners. Check various schooner websites for ticketing details.
Windhover Center for the Performing Arts

LISA HAHN AND WINDHOVER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS ANNOUNCE “DOGTOWN COMMON”, an original production performing Saturday and Sunday, September 10th and 11th, 2022. Windhover Center for the Performing Arts presents two performances of a staged reading/installation of Percy MacKaye’s 1922 narrative poem, Dogtown Common, at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport, Saturday and Sunday September 10 and 11 at 7:30 pm. The performance takes place inside the back dance studio on the Windhover campus and lasts 90 minutes.
Join Us For The Stream Of The GloucesterCast 9:00AM Sunday 8/28/22 Link to join here- www.facebook.com/goodmorninggloucester

If you subscribe to the GloucesterCast Podcast it will be emailed to you so if you miss it you can still access it through the free email! Link to subscribe here.
capeanndouchebags Is an actual account on Instagram

Currently with 43 followers- GMG peeps you know what to do, give them a follow here.
