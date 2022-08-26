ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WBAL Radio

Man accused of shooting brother, barricade in south Baltimore

A man is accused of shooting his brother, a Baltimore City veterinarian, then barricading himself in a third floor apartment for several hours before surrendering. Baltimore police told 11 News it started as a dispute between two brothers. I. The Light Street Animal Hospital was open again for business on...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

18-year-old woman fatally shot in head overnight

Around 1 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road to investigate a shooting. Once there, they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder

A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: 16-year-old boy shot Saturday in Lansdowne

LANSDOWNE, Md. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Lansdowne, police said. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle just before 7:30 p.m. for the reported shooting. Police said officers arrived and found the teen shot. He was taken to an...
LANSDOWNE, MD
CBS Baltimore

15-year-old dies in drowning at Towson pool, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after drowning in a pool in Towson, Baltimore County police said.Officers responded to the 8700 block of Mylander Lane about 9:35 p.m. and found the boy unresponsive inside the pool. Medics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.On Monday, detectives identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayden Mejia.
TOWSON, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Teen Drowning Victim In Baltimore

Police in Maryland have identified the teen who drowned over the weekend in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jayden Mejia was the teen who died at an area hospital following a drowning incident, a spokesperson said. Officers from the Baltimore Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Suspect in custody following barricade situation in south Baltimore

An argument between two relatives escalated in south Baltimore led to a shooting and a barricade situation, prompting a lockdown of a nearby school. Baltimore police said the incident happened at an animal hospital in the 1600 block of Light Street just after 9 a.m. Monday. "Upon arrival, officers located...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nottingham MD

Robbery, assault reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Authorities are investigating three crimes that were reported in the Middle River area on Sunday. At 10 a.m. on August 28, an individual entered a residence in the unit block of Tinker Road (21220) via a garage door. The suspect took various items from the location. At...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel police investigating two recent carjackings

Anne Arundel County police are investigating back-to-back carjackings in Glen Burnie. Police say the first one happened early Sunday morning on Hidden Brooke Drive and Secluded Post Circle. That's where a 2016 Dodge Challenger was stolen. Then around 10:30 p.m., a 2006 Ford Taurus parked on Ritchie Highway was taken.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Person Of Interest Identified In Murder Of Glen Burnie Man

A person of interest has been identified in connection to the murder of a Glen Burnie man, authorities say. Detectives were able to identify the person of interest through investigation of the shooting that took place in the rear of 604 Crain Highway around 4:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WUSA9

House fire in Prince George's County leaves firefighter injured, 4 displaced

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Prince George's County Monday night. Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department responded around 10:16 p.m. to a two-story home on Procopio Drive, off of Auth Road, in Suitland. At the scene of the reported structure fire, flames could be seen coming from the second floor and attic of the split foyer home.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

