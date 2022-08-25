Read full article on original website
Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022
Who's got the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas?. If you're like me, you never get sick of eating juicy cheeseburgers. With so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan, we're looking for your favorites. You can use the form below to nominate your favorite now. Nominations will run until Wednesday, September 7th. Then you will be able to vote daily between September 7th through Tuesday, September 20th.
Cash for Pine Cones? Yup. That’s a Thing in Northern Michigan
If you're in Northern Michigan or Michigan's UP, you could be raking in some extra cash for collecting pine cones. This feels like it should be an Onion article but, it's very real. The Pinecone Picking Program kicks off in September. What...Are You Even Talking About?. Posted on Facebook by...
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
First of Its Kind Spirits & Cocktail Festival Coming to Kalamazoo
If you have a love for spirits and cocktails, an upcoming event in Kalamazoo might be of interest to you. Michigan Craft Distillers Association is hosting its very first sprits and cocktails festival at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market towards the end of September. About the Event. The event is taking...
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
At Least 7 Literary Fictional Thrillers That Are Set in Michigan
Recently, a post on Michigan's Reddit page has revealed that there are a lot of books that are set in Michigan. I love reading books that mention places I personally know, preferably action/adventures/thriller or detective books. I have not found many except for one John Sandford book based on the UP and another one little bit of Grand Rapids.What are some books based on Michigan?
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison
It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
beyondthetent.com
9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
Breaking The Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Michigan
According to Wikipedia, Dumpster diving is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. I've heard about people making side money by finding things thrown in dumpsters and selling them to other people. But when it...
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower
There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
Remember Michigan Football Meme Kid? Where Is He Now?
If you're a Michigan State fan, you've heard of this kid, and if you're a Michigan fan, you've been taunted with his image for years. On that fateful day nearly seven years ago, October 17th, 2015, then-Michigan quarterback Blake O'Neill made a critical error in the fourth quarter, giving the Spartans a 27-23 victory in the blink of an eye. This left all Michigan fans stunned, and when the camera cut to one upset student, a Sophomore named Chris Baldwin, his stunned look of pure horror and shock was immortalized in history forever. And when Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram got ahold of it, it wasn't going anywhere anytime soon.
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Kalamazoo, Michigan | 2022
As the job market continues to evolve, specific jobs are becoming more in demand than ever. If you’re looking for a high-paying career in Kalamazoo, Michigan, then you’re in luck. Check out this list of the 15 highest-paid jobs in the area, find what they do, and the requirements needed to get the jobs. The 15 occupations listed in the article have an annual mean wage of $100,000 or more.
1051thebounce.com
4 Michigan Cities Inside the Top 30 Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
The Grounds and Tunnels of the Abandoned Cement Factory: Bellevue, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I've shown you pictures of the old Prestolite Factory ruins in Bellevue before, but now here is a new batch with many different shots and angles. To...
Manufacturing company set to demolish massive vacant building in Grand Rapids
The company plans to remove asbestos and rat colonies that have called the almost 9 acre property home for decades.
MSU Could Recycle Wind Turbines into Delicious Gummy Bears
How could wind turbines become edible treats? Science, that's how. No seriously, how?. As the United States works to catch up with other countries around the world to create an efficient system of cleaner energy use, a recent suggestion from scientists at Michigan State University throws an idea out there that is both intriguing and confusing. Wind, sun, and hydropower are three sources of energy that are both renewable and leaves a small carbon footprint. The manufacture and installation of hydropower by far have the smallest carbon footprint according to Science Focus.
Sears Ready-Made House Kits, 1908-1940: Many Still Stand in Michigan
Do you know anyone who lives in a Sears kit house? Or do YOU live in one?. Beginning in 1908, Michiganders – and the rest of the country – were given the opportunity to purchase their own house for a low, low price. The catch is – you had to build it yourself.
Workers at Michigan’s largest cannabis company voted to form a union
A Lume Cannabis Co. dispensary in Monroe elected to form a union on Aug. 26
