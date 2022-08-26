Read full article on original website
The Boss’ Daughter: Two Time WWE Champion Ordered To Avoid Stephanie McMahon
The legend continues. Wrestling has a strange history as people can remember what took place in front of the camera, but then there is an entirely different world backstage. The line between reality and fantasy can be difficult to discern at times, leading to all kinds of stories taking on lives of their own. That was the case with two prominent names, and now someone else has something to say about it.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Discusses Roman Reigns Losing His Titles
No more? We are coming up on the two year mark of Roman Reigns being WWE Universal Champion, which is the longest World Title reign since Hulk Hogan in the 1980s. That is the kind of reign that has almost never been approached in WWE history and the question has become just how much longer it can go. However, it seems like things might be coming to an end.
WRESTLING RUMORS: That’s A Wrap: AEW Star Set For Return After Long Absence
He would be welcomed back. There are a lot of talented stars in AEW, to the point where it can be difficult to keep track of everyone. With so many wrestlers, it takes someone extra special to stand out and that is the case with a few members of the roster. Some of those wrestlers will occasionally take some time away from television for one reason or another, but now one of them is on the way back.
Hope Spot: Local Advertisement Suggests WWE Returns Star’s Name
Oh yeah, him. The right name is one of the most important things a wrestler can have. Going by the wrong or even a bad name can ruin a wrestler’s career and it can take a few tries to get it right. One of the weirdest things to see is a wrestler go from a good name to a bad one, but that does happen fairly often. Now though, we might be seeing the return of a good name.
Double Trouble: Velveteen Dream Arrested Twice In August
Twice as bad. Wrestlers are larger than life characters that you see in front of you every week on television. The people who get in the ring are often playing characters that are impossible to imagine in day to day life but the performers behind them are very real. Those people still have real life issues and that was the case in more than one instance for the same person earlier this month.
VIDEO: Vince Russo Makes Claims He Consulted On Monday Night Raw From 2020-2022
He was back? Wrestling has been around for a very long time now and there is quite the history throughout. That includes a variety of names who have been around the industry for a long time, some of whom are more popular than others. Like any other sport, there are going to be some names who are more controversial than others and now one of them seems to have been involved in wrestling behind the scenes.
It’s Back: Riddle Gets Good News On Monday Night Raw
That’s who he is. There are a lot of pieces that come together to make a wrestler stand out and one of the most important is their name. A wrestler has to have a name that catches fans’ attention and lets you know something about them. At the very least, the name needs to not sound terrible or even confusing. Now a WWE star is getting a name change that could fix some issues.
A Big One: WWE Discusses Bringing Back Former World Champion
Him too? There have been a lot of stories taking place in WWE over the last few weeks and one of the most interesting has been the amount of names coming back into the company. This follows both Vince McMahon leaving the company and a series of releases that took place over the course of the last few years. Several names are back, and now another huge one could be on his way.
Their Turn: FTR Responds To Being Omitted From AEW Fight Forever
They would know best. Wrestling fans have a difficult job when it comes to keeping track of everything that is going on in the industry. While we can watch and see what is happening in front of us, there is another world backstage that we do not have access to. Every now and then we will get a little glimpse, but it is normally just based on what we are allowed to know. That seems to have happened again.
It’s Her Call: One Person’s Decision Likely Kept WWE As TV-PG
She isn’t a fan. There are several WWE television shows that air every week and that can make for quite the rigid schedule. With so much television time to fill, WWE has to come up with some different ways to draw fans’ interest. That can require some changes from time to time, but one powerful WWE name has cut off a potentially game changing move for WWE TV.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Mixed Reports Of Backstage Heat On AEW Champion
That’s not something you want to have. Wrestling is a lot of things, including an art form. The wrestlers have to figure out how to work together properly in order to entertain and engage the fans, but more importantly they have to keep each other save. That can be easier said than done in some cases and occasionally things go wrong. It seems to have taken place again and now someone is not being seen in the best light.
REVIEW: Clash Of The Champions 2019: When The Champ Gets Scared
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
It’s Set: WWE Announces New Grudge Match For Clash At The Castle
They have to do this somewhere. We are less than a week away from WWE’s first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. WWE will be presenting Clash At The Castle on Saturday from Cardiff, Wales and the card is going to need to be stacked to make the show work as well as possible. That was clear this week as a huge grudge match was officially added.
KB’s Review: A New Hope
I’ve been watching WWE for a long time and over those decades (gulp), there have been some highs and lows. Some WWE programming has been among the best television that wrestling has ever produced. You know the wrestlers, the catchphrases, the matches and the moments that I’m talking about and there are a lot more of them than some critics would like to believe. Those moments are a big part of why I am still a fan to this day, but I would be lying if I said they were still happening as often as they did at different points in the past.
NXT LVL Up Results – August 26, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Sudu Shah, Nigel McGuinness, Matt Camp. The show continues and I’ll go with the faint hope here this week. There have been a few stories going on and with Hank Walker on NXT, maybe it means he won’t be around here to bring the show down again. It’s likely going to be another show that is all over the place this week so let’s get to it.
Addition By Subtraction: WWE Locker Room Changes Since Vince McMahon’s Retirement
The domino effect. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE in recent months and it all stems from Vince McMahon announcing his retirement from the company. That is the kind of change that a lot of people have been waiting on for a long time and the question was how things would fall out. Now we know what some of the most important people in the company have been thinking.
Monday Night Raw Results – August 29, 2022
Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. It’s the go home show for Clash At The Castle but there is a lot to cover tonight as well. This week will see the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as Iyo Sky/Dakota Kai face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, plus a special appearance by hometown boy Kurt Angle. Let’s get to it.
Top Guys Are Out: FTR Gets Weird News About Major AEW Project
I would hope they make it. AEW has been ambitious since its inception and there is nothing to suggest that it will be changing anytime soon. The company has several projects going on at the same time and that opens up several different doors. This includes some things that are not even directly related to wrestling, but now two prominent names are not going to be present in one of those projects.
They Got Them: WWE Crowns New Champions On Monday Night Raw
History has been made! There are all kinds of titles to be won in WWE and becoming a champion still means at least something no matter what happens. At the same time, there are instances where a champion has to be crowned without defeating the previous title holders. That was what we saw this week as a tournament final gave us some new champions.
