Murrieta, CA

Notice of Public Hearing - Kalmia Equestrian Estates: Tentative Tract Map TTM-2020-2156

Murrieta, California
 4 days ago

CITY OF MURRIETA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the City Council of the City of Murrieta on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 6:00 PM at City Hall, 1 Town Square, Murrieta, CA 92562, to consider the following matter:

TENTATIVE TRACT MAP-TTM-2020-2156 (Revised TR. 37621), Kalmia Equestrian Estates: The Applicant proposes a Revised Tentative Tract Map (TTM 2020-2156) to subdivide 47.44 acres into thirty-five (35) parcels for residential purposes and Change of Zone No. 2020-2157 that proposes to rezone the property from Rural-Residential (RR) to Estate Residential 1, (ER-1), 1-acre minimum lot size. Additionally, the Applicant is proposing to amend the Master Development Plan (MDP) 02-373, to allow a 1-acre minimum lot size, generally located at the southwest corner of Kalmia Street and Hayes Avenue; Assessor’s Parcel Nos. 906-250-020 through -048.

ENVIRONMENTAL DETERMINATION:

Addendum No. 2 to the previously approved Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration has been prepared in accordance with Section 15164 – Addendum to an EIR or Negative Declaration – under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), California Code of Regulations (CCR) Title 14.

Any person may either submit written comments to the City Council before the hearing or may appear and be heard before the City Council at the time of the hearing. If you challenge the City’s action on this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to the public hearing. The environmental finding along with the proposed project application may be reviewed at the Planning Division Monday – Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and every other Friday from 8:30-4:00 p.m.

It is the intention of the City to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in all respects. Upon request, this Agenda will be made available in appropriate alternative formats to persons with disabilities. If you require modification, accommodation, or special assistance to attend or participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk Department at (951) 461-6030 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting date. The 48-hour notification period will enable the City to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.

/s/

Cristal McDonald, City Clerk

Dated: August 22, 2022

Published: August 26, 2022

