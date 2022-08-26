ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

KVCR NEWS

Trigger laws in now 14 states place further restrictions and punishments on abortion

Today trigger laws will tighten abortion restrictions in three states that already have abortion bans in place. Tennessee and Idaho will move from banning the procedure after about six weeks to near-total prohibitions. Texas will make it a felony to provide or attempt to provide an abortion with a possible punishment of life in prison. In all, at least 14 states now have severe restrictions on abortion. UC Davis law professor Mary Ziegler is here to help us understand this patchwork of restrictions. Thanks for joining us again.
Some Republicans in Washington state cast a wary eye on an election security device

In northeast Washington state, a remote region nestled against the Canadian border, the politics lean conservative and wariness of government runs high. Earlier this year, a Republican-led county commission there made a decision that rippled across Washington — triggering alarm at the secretary of state's office, and now among cybersecurity experts who have worked for the past six years to shore up the security of America's voting systems.
August 25: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

August 25 is California Public Radio Day! To celebrate public radio, Lillian revisits interviews with public radio hosts that have been guests on Lifestyles in the recent past. Lillian speaks with Mina Kim, co-host of Forum, Scott Tong, co-host of Here and Now, The Ted Radio Hour host Manoush Zomorodi, and host of On Point Meghna Chakrabarti. They share what it’s like to be a radio host, how they got started in public radio, and it's important to support your local station.
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

