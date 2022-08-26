Read full article on original website
7 states and federal government lack direction on cutbacks from the Colorado River
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — As the Colorado River shrinks, the seven states in the western United States that rely on it for water and power need to cut their use dramatically to keep the biggest reservoirs from getting critically low, according to federal analysts. But a recent deadline for...
Inside the survival story of a Mississippi store fighting high inflation
The 138-year-old Simmons-Wright Company store in Kewanee, Mississippi looks like a relic, almost a museum dedicated to country life. Its two floors are filled with baskets of cotton, cast-iron skillets and farming plows. But hiding underneath it all is a remarkably nimble business, one that's survived that long by knowing how to adapt.
California is set to ban sales of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035
LOS ANGELES — California air regulators will vote Thursday on a historic plan to address climate change and harmful pollution by moving the nation's largest auto market away from the internal combustion engine. If approved, the regulation would phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs...
Trigger laws in now 14 states place further restrictions and punishments on abortion
Today trigger laws will tighten abortion restrictions in three states that already have abortion bans in place. Tennessee and Idaho will move from banning the procedure after about six weeks to near-total prohibitions. Texas will make it a felony to provide or attempt to provide an abortion with a possible punishment of life in prison. In all, at least 14 states now have severe restrictions on abortion. UC Davis law professor Mary Ziegler is here to help us understand this patchwork of restrictions. Thanks for joining us again.
Long overlooked, Oregon's Swastika Mountain may have a new name soon
Swastika Mountain, in Oregon's Umpqua National Forest, is in the process of being renamed after bearing the moniker for over a century. Due to its remote location, the mountain and its name have largely gone unnoticed until now. Joyce McClain first heard of Swastika Mountain after reading about two hikers...
Some Republicans in Washington state cast a wary eye on an election security device
In northeast Washington state, a remote region nestled against the Canadian border, the politics lean conservative and wariness of government runs high. Earlier this year, a Republican-led county commission there made a decision that rippled across Washington — triggering alarm at the secretary of state's office, and now among cybersecurity experts who have worked for the past six years to shore up the security of America's voting systems.
This Massachusetts startup wants to track your sweat
We've got any number of devices we can strap to our bodies to track our footsteps, heart rate, and sleep patterns. Next up, possibly — sweat monitoring for precision rehydration and worker safety.
August 25: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
August 25 is California Public Radio Day! To celebrate public radio, Lillian revisits interviews with public radio hosts that have been guests on Lifestyles in the recent past. Lillian speaks with Mina Kim, co-host of Forum, Scott Tong, co-host of Here and Now, The Ted Radio Hour host Manoush Zomorodi, and host of On Point Meghna Chakrabarti. They share what it’s like to be a radio host, how they got started in public radio, and it's important to support your local station.
Stacey Abrams is behind in the polls and looking to abortion rights to help her win
ATLANTA – Stacey Abrams didn't always support abortion rights. The high-profile Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, the daughter of two retired United Methodist pastors, grew up opposing abortion because of her religious beliefs at the time. But on the campaign trail ahead of the November midterms where Georgians...
For one rape survivor, new abortion bans bring back old, painful memories
SANTA FE, N.M. — This summer, when Elaine heard the news stories about a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who'd become pregnant as a result of rape and had to travel out of state for an abortion, it was hard to look away. "I knew it was coming," she said....
20 were charged for voter fraud in Florida. Advocates say a broken system is to blame
Many of the individuals recently charged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' new election crimes unit told investigators they had no idea that with their felony convictions, they were unable to vote when they cast ballots in the 2020 election. Their experiences shed new light on Florida's controversial program for felons...
Lawsuit alleges Whole Foods has antibiotics in its beef labeled antibiotic-free
Several consumers are suing Whole Foods, claiming traces of antibiotics were found in their beef products labeled antibiotic-free, according to a lawsuit filed in California this week. Whole Foods uses the slogan, "Our Meat: No Antibiotics, Ever" in its marketing materials, such as on packaging, signs in the store and...
Sap from this tree will give you blisters, eating the apple-like fruit can kill you
A tree is trending on Reddit — because it's no ordinary tree. The most dangerous tree on the planet can be found in Mexico, the Caribbean and Southern Florida. One touch from the tree's sap causes blisters, and a single bite of its fruit can be fatal. Seemingly every...
Someone won the $1.34 billion Mega Millions prize. But they haven't claimed it
Almost a month has passed since the winning numbers were drawn in the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery, but the lucky person who won has yet to come forward and claim the prize. While you might think that the winner would come forward immediately, lottery officials say it's not unheard...
