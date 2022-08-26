ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Great Bend Post

Police: Man found badly beaten in Manhattan alley

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a man was found badly injured in Manhattan. Just after 3a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Aggieville, Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Two citizens found...
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton & Pawnee projects among KDOT's approved August bids

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Aug. 17, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Doniphan ‑...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Saint Francis Ministries responds to article

From Saint Francis Ministries... A recent article published by the Kansas Reflector on August 12, 2022, and reprinted in multiple newspapers, detailed the Federal forfeiture and civil lawsuit involving Saint Francis Ministries and a few of its former leaders. The article contained inaccurate statements about Saint Francis Ministries, which could have been avoided had the news outlet taken the time to contact us for comment.
NEBRASKA STATE
Great Bend Post

Wheat Scoop: Randy and Kim Fritzemeier share lifetime of farm, family and community

He started farming in high school when his uncle rented him ground. A fifth-generation farm daughter herself, she was driving farm trucks before she had a driver’s license. After meeting in college at Kansas State University, they found a way to farm across county lines, balance her necessary off-farm income with the ebb and flow of farming and — most importantly — raise two exceptional children. Now, following a season of last farm milestones and a farm machinery sale, Randy and Kim Fritzemeier are off to a new set of adventures with a binful of goodwill from the family and friends with whom they have shared their love of agriculture and community.
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas

MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
MITCHELL COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Schmidt: Leaders need to 'step up' on special education

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants to bring everyone together on special education funding in the next session of the Legislature, if he is elected governor in November. "I think special ed funding is the next area," Schmidt said. "We have to bring policy makers, educators,...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

