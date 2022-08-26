Read full article on original website
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
Police: Man found badly beaten in Manhattan alley
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a man was found badly injured in Manhattan. Just after 3a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Aggieville, Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Two citizens found...
Barton & Pawnee projects among KDOT's approved August bids
The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Aug. 17, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Doniphan ‑...
Kan. mental health hospitals so overcrowded patients wait in halls
TOPEKA — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or yelled...
Kan. State Senator celebrates Women's Equality Day at White House
WASHINGTON —On Friday, the White House celebrated Women’s Equality Day. State Senator Dinah Sykes of Lenexa was at the White House. "A great way to spend Women's Equality Day at the White House with other community leaders sharing how Kansas protected reproductive rights this month," she wrote on social media.
Saint Francis Ministries responds to article
From Saint Francis Ministries... A recent article published by the Kansas Reflector on August 12, 2022, and reprinted in multiple newspapers, detailed the Federal forfeiture and civil lawsuit involving Saint Francis Ministries and a few of its former leaders. The article contained inaccurate statements about Saint Francis Ministries, which could have been avoided had the news outlet taken the time to contact us for comment.
Wheat Scoop: Randy and Kim Fritzemeier share lifetime of farm, family and community
He started farming in high school when his uncle rented him ground. A fifth-generation farm daughter herself, she was driving farm trucks before she had a driver’s license. After meeting in college at Kansas State University, they found a way to farm across county lines, balance her necessary off-farm income with the ebb and flow of farming and — most importantly — raise two exceptional children. Now, following a season of last farm milestones and a farm machinery sale, Randy and Kim Fritzemeier are off to a new set of adventures with a binful of goodwill from the family and friends with whom they have shared their love of agriculture and community.
Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas
MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
Schmidt: Leaders need to 'step up' on special education
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants to bring everyone together on special education funding in the next session of the Legislature, if he is elected governor in November. "I think special ed funding is the next area," Schmidt said. "We have to bring policy makers, educators,...
Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch
Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
Lady Cougars split results in Texas as Norshie makes program history
Saturday's riding high was met by Sunday's what-could-have-been bitter feeling as the Barton Community College women's soccer team split results of a two-game trip to Tyler, Texas. On Saturday the Cougars scored early and often in an 18-0 overwhelming victory over Trinity Valley Community College with multiple program record book...
