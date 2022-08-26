Read full article on original website
How CBS' Blue Bloods Season 13 Is Fixing A Plot Hole That Fans Have Questioned For Years
A Blue Bloods plot hole bigger than Tom Selleck's mustache is getting fixed on CBS and we have the details.
Animal Kingdom Showrunner, Ahead of Series Finale, Warns of 'Major Endings'
After six seasons, 75 episodes and countless beatdowns, Animal Kingdom comes roaring to a close with Sunday’s series finale. And although regular viewers may think that they’re prepared for the Codys’ last hurrah, executive producer Daniele Nathanson advises them to think again. The ominously titled “FUBAR,” which the showrunner also wrote, is “explosive… emotional… unpredictable,” she tells TVLine, hastening to remind us that “anything can happen in the Animal Kingdom. If you’ve watched all six seasons of the show, you know that major characters meet with major endings.” (Ellen Barkin’s Smurf and Scott Speedman’s Baz would no doubt agree.) “These are criminals,”...
The Winchesters Are Back to "Saving People, Hunting Things" in New Trailer
Watch: Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion. Supernatural may be over, but the fight against monsters, demons and everything else sure isn't. The CW released the trailer for the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters Aug. 26. Here, we find out more about how Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki)'s parents met in 1972.
Yellowstone: First Season 5 Footage Revealed In Tense Teaser Trailer
“We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” Yellowstone’s John ominously intones in the tense Season 5 teasertrailer that Paramount Network dropped Sunday. And considering that as the Dutton family’s patriarch says so, the clip cuts to right-hand man Rip cocking a shotgun, we’re going to go out on a limb and guess that he isn’t talking about cattle-ranching. Although the video really reveals very little about upcoming twists of plot, we are promised that “all will be revealed.” Among the questions that have been burning the most brightly since Season 4’s finale (recapped here): Will John manage to...
Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date Speculations, Cast Rumors, Plot Theories, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
Look up, Firefly Lane is lighting up for a second season soon. Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date: When Will Firefly Lane Season 2 Come Out?. Firefly Lane Season 2 Cast: Who are the Actors Included in the Netflix Television Series?. Firefly Lane Season 2 Crew: Who are the Creatives...
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?
From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27
Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
Yoo Joo Eun Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is The Big Forest Actress Prior To Her Demise? Real Cause Of Death Revealed
Yoo Joo Eun, noted for her performances on Big Forest and Joseon Survival Period, has passed away at the age of 27. Yoo's older brother announced her passing on her own Instagram account, which has since been removed, Monday. As per Chosun News, he penned:. “On Aug 29, 2022, Joo-Eun...
Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Says Jacob and Renesmee Are Currently Living ‘Happy Ever After’
Taylor Lautner is willing to reprise his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga and he has some thoughts on how the franchise's main werewolf is doing now. In an interview with E! News on August 25, the actor shared that he would be happy to return to the franchise that launched his career in 2008. Lautner starred as Jacob in all four movies alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who played Bella Swan and her broody vampire boyfriend Edward Cullen, respectively.
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in September
September is almost here, and a new month means new titles on our favorite streaming services. Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix next month. The new month will bring a ton of anticipated titles to the website and app. Netflix originals such as “Blonde,” the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe biopic, and “Do Revenge,” a dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes make their way to the streaming service this month.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Everything to Know About the Cast, Release Date and More
Back to the ranch. The Yellowstone universe keeps expanding, and the franchise's flagship series is no exception — Paramount renewed the show for a fifth season in February 2022. Starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, the drama series premiered on the Paramount Network in June 2018. The modern western has since become a […]
Dancing With the Stars’ Hottest Romances
Check out the love lives of the celeb and pro dancers
Fox Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Fox is taking advantage of the upcoming fall TV season to prove once again that it's the top network when it comes to adult animation. Not only will the network remain the home of The Simpsons (Season 34), Family Guy (Season 21) and Bob's Burgers (Season 13), but Fox will also introduce a couple of brand new animated comedies to its 2022-23 TV schedule: Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg.
Where to Watch and Stream Stars 80 Free Online
Cast: Richard Anconina Patrick Timsit Bruno Lochet Lio Jean-Luc Lahaye. Die-hard fans of the 1980s, Vincent and Antoine run a company that supplies doubles of faded stars throughout the whole of France. What starts out as a promising business venture ends up as a calamity when Vincent and Antoine have over forty engagements booked but no one to attend them. They then have a brainwave. Why not get in touch with the real stars of the 1980s and persuade them to make a comeback? Why make do with an imitation when you can have the real McCoy?
‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’
Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
Animal Kingdom EP Divulges J's True Feelings About Lethal Finale Twist
Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of Animal Kingdom. If you still haven’t watched, c’mon, what are you doing here? What the… ? Longtime Animal Kingdom viewers had to have been taken aback by the remorse J showed for poisoning girlfriend Penny in the series’ finale Sunday. He is, after all, the sociopath who dumped former boo Nicky on a hospital doorstep when she accidentally shot herself, put a bullet in the head of lovergirl Mia and turned lawyer Morgan into shark bait. What the hell happened there? “I think it’s a classic tale of falling in love with the...
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Premiere Date Set at Netflix
The first part of “Manifest” Season 4 will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 4. Consisting of 10 episodes, Season 4 Part 1 comes over a year after “Manifest” was canceled by NBC, where it originally aired. Before its cancellation, the series arrived on Netflix and quickly rose to the top of the streamer’s top 10 rankings. Netflix then picked it up for a fourth and final season in Aug. 2021. Season 1 of “Manifest” spent 16 weeks on the Netflix Top 10, but that success didn’t come during its streaming debut alone. The season reappeared on the chart recently, during the July...
Yoo Ju Eun Cause of Death: Was Foul Play Involved in Her Death?
Yoo Ju Eun tragically died this week by claiming her own life. Yoo Ju Eun’s brother delivered the devastating news about the actress’s passing, saying that she died by suicide on August 29. He also shared a copy of her suicide letter on the now-deleted Instagram page, saying that it was the actress’s last request.
