Guitar World Magazine
EarthQuaker Devices Special Cranker review
The Special Cranker is not just another overdrive pedal. Think of it as an extension of your guitar amplifier, adding extra push to make it sing. Momentary and latching footswitch modes. +. Top-mounted jacks. +. Sensibly priced. Cons. - Nothing. My introduction to EarthQuaker Devices was the Speaker Cranker I...
Guitar World Magazine
Manson Guitar Works Oryx VI review
Undeniable build quality, smart design and versatile sonic options make the Oryx a compelling instrument for progressive guitarists. Cohesive player-led design. Exceptionally detailed and considered build. +. Surprisingly versatile pickups, especially paired with the series/parallel Free-Way switch. Cons. - By design, it’s aimed at the ‘progressive’ player.
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Guitar World Magazine
November 2022 Guitar World lesson videos
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year. *Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription. Since 1980, Guitar World has been the ultimate resource for guitarists. Whether you want to learn the techniques employed by your guitar heroes, read about their latest projects or simply need to know which guitar is the right one to buy, Guitar World is the place to look.
Diana’s last moments: French medic recalls ‘tragic night’
PARIS (AP) — The woman was crumpled on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was, and focused on trying to save her. Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma...
Guitar World Magazine
How wild gear changeups, Irish guitar lessons and "way too much" Boss Metal Zone helped Russian Circles make their heaviest album yet
Mike Sullivan details working with Kurt Ballou on Gnosis, how the band's gear theft impacted his guitar rig and why there's no such thing as bad tone. Russian Circles have come back swinging from the pandemic. Their new record, Gnosis, is their most unapologetically heavy yet. That's saying something, because their last album, 2019's Blood Year, was already crushing.
Episode 17: Leveraging The Power of Google Shopping
In this episode, WWD’s Evan Clark interviews Stephanie Horton, who is the global consumer marketing director of commerce at Google. Horton shares insights into Google Shopping, and how it can empower brands and retailers. https://playlist.megaphone.fm?e=PMC1741593863More from WWDThe Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2020Inside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisCondé Nast, Google Pixel Cover Campaign
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Robben Ford take his signature PRS guitar for a debut spin at intimate Helsinki club gig
Boasting an oversized headstock, a pair of humbuckers branded with Ford’s personal seal, and a pickup-splitting mini-toggle, the guitar was used for the entirety of the maestro's set. Last June, electric guitar virtuoso Robben Ford took to social media to show off a six-string that very much appeared to...
Guitar World Magazine
Muse's Matt Bellamy is planning to release a signature fuzz pedal with Manson Guitar Works
Based on Bellamy's Supermassive Black Hole and Will Of The People fuzz tones, it could possibly see the light of day by the end of 2022. Last Friday (August 26), Muse released their ninth studio album, Will of the People. Featuring, among other things, Yngwie Malmsteen-inspired solos and brutal metal...
