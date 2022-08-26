ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar World Magazine

EarthQuaker Devices Special Cranker review

The Special Cranker is not just another overdrive pedal. Think of it as an extension of your guitar amplifier, adding extra push to make it sing. Momentary and latching footswitch modes. +. Top-mounted jacks. +. Sensibly priced. Cons. - Nothing. My introduction to EarthQuaker Devices was the Speaker Cranker I...
Guitar World Magazine

Manson Guitar Works Oryx VI review

Undeniable build quality, smart design and versatile sonic options make the Oryx a compelling instrument for progressive guitarists. Cohesive player-led design. Exceptionally detailed and considered build. +. Surprisingly versatile pickups, especially paired with the series/parallel Free-Way switch. Cons. - By design, it’s aimed at the ‘progressive’ player.
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Guitar World Magazine

November 2022 Guitar World lesson videos

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year. *Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription. Since 1980, Guitar World has been the ultimate resource for guitarists. Whether you want to learn the techniques employed by your guitar heroes, read about their latest projects or simply need to know which guitar is the right one to buy, Guitar World is the place to look.
Guitar World Magazine

How wild gear changeups, Irish guitar lessons and "way too much" Boss Metal Zone helped Russian Circles make their heaviest album yet

Mike Sullivan details working with Kurt Ballou on Gnosis, how the band's gear theft impacted his guitar rig and why there's no such thing as bad tone. Russian Circles have come back swinging from the pandemic. Their new record, Gnosis, is their most unapologetically heavy yet. That's saying something, because their last album, 2019's Blood Year, was already crushing.
WWD

Episode 17: Leveraging The Power of Google Shopping

In this episode, WWD’s Evan Clark interviews Stephanie Horton, who is the global consumer marketing director of commerce at Google. Horton shares insights into Google Shopping, and how it can empower brands and retailers. https://playlist.megaphone.fm?e=PMC1741593863More from WWDThe Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2020Inside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisCondé Nast, Google Pixel Cover Campaign
