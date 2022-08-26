Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Author Correction: Clinical identification of the stimulus intensity to measure temporal summation of second pain
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17171-6, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Daisuke Moriguchi, Shoichi Ishigaki, Xiaoyu Lin, Kotaro Kuyama, Yukiko Koishi, Ryota Takaoka, Peter Svensson and Hirofumi Yatani, which were incorrectly given as Moriguchi Daisuke, Ishigaki Shoichi, Lin Xiaoyu, Kuyama Kotaro, Koishi Yukiko, Takaoka Ryota, Svensson Peter and Yatani Hirofumi.
Nature.com
Correction to: Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In this article the affiliation details for Tobias Pischon were incorrectly given as the affiliation 1 but should have been the affiliation 2. Digital Health & Machine Learning Research Group, Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Engineering, University of Potsdam, Potsdam, Germany. Stefan...
Nature.com
Correction to: Metagenomic shifts in mucus, tissue and skeleton of the coral Balanophyllia europaea living along a natural CO gradient
Correction to: ISME Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s43705-022-00152-1, published online 05 August 2022. In the original version of this article, the given and family names of Giorgia Palladino, Erik Caroselli, Teresa Tavella, Federica D'Amico, Fiorella Prada, Arianna Mancuso, Silvia Franzellitti, Simone Rampelli, Marco Candela, Stefano Goffredo, and Elena Biagi were incorrectly structured. The name was displayed correctly in all versions at the time of publication.
Nature.com
TTYH family members form tetrameric complexes at the cell membrane
The conserved Tweety homolog (TTYH) family consists of three paralogs in vertebrates, displaying a ubiquitous expression pattern. Although considered as ion channels for almost two decades, recent structural and functional analyses refuted this role. Intriguingly, while all paralogs shared a dimeric stoichiometry following detergent solubilization, their structures revealed divergence in their relative subunit orientation. Here, we determined the stoichiometry of intact mouse TTYH (mTTYH) complexes in cells. Using cross-linking and single-molecule fluorescence microscopy, we demonstrate that mTTYH1 and mTTYH3 form tetramers at the plasma membrane, stabilized by interactions between their extracellular domains. Using blue-native PAGE, fluorescence-detection size-exclusion chromatography, and hydrogen/deuterium exchange mass spectrometry (HDX-MS), we reveal that detergent solubilization results in tetramers destabilization, leading to their dissolution into dimers. Moreover, HDX-MS demonstrates that the extracellular domains are stabilized in the context of the tetrameric mTTYH complex. Together, our results expose the innate tetrameric organization of TTYH complexes at the cell membrane. Future structural analyses of these assemblies in native membranes are required to illuminate their long-sought cellular function.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Development of a novel method for measuring tissue oxygen pressure to improve the hypoxic condition in subcutaneous islet transplantation
Subcutaneous tissue is a promising site for islet transplantation, but poor engraftment, due to hypoxia and low vascularity, hinders its prevalence. However, oxygen partial pressure (pO2) of the subcutaneous space (SC) and other sites were reported to be equivalent in several previous reports. This contradiction may be based on accidental puncture to the indwelling micro-vessels in target tissues. We therefore developed a novel optical sensor system, instead of a conventional Clark-type needle probe, for measuring tissue pO2 and found that pO2 of the SC was extremely low in comparison to other sites. To verify the utility of this method, we transplanted syngeneic rat islets subcutaneously into diabetic recipients under several oxygenation conditions using an oxygen delivery device, then performed pO2 measurement, glucose tolerance, and immunohistochemistry. The optical sensor system was validated by correlating the pO2 values with the transplanted islet function. Interestingly, this novel technique revealed that islet viability estimated by ATP/DNA assay reduced to less than 75% by hypoxic condition at the SC, indicating that islet engraftment may substantially improve if the pO2 levels reach those of the renal subcapsular space. Further refinements for a hypoxic condition using the present technique may contribute to improving the efficiency of subcutaneous islet transplantation.
Nature.com
Spinal degeneration is associated with lumbar multifidus morphology in secondary care patients with low back or leg pain
Associations between multifidus muscle morphology and degenerative pathologies have been implied in patients with non-specific low back pain, but it is unknown how these are influenced by pathology severity, number, or distribution. MRI measures of pure multifidus muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) were acquired from 522 patients presenting with low back and/or leg symptoms in an outpatient clinic. We explored cross-sectional associations between the presence, distribution, and/or severity of lumbar degenerative pathologies (individually and in aggregate) and muscle outcomes in multivariable analyses (beta coefficients [95% CI]). We identified associations between lower pure multifidus muscle CSA and disc degeneration (at two or more levels):"‰âˆ’"‰4.51 [âˆ’"‰6.72;"‰âˆ’"‰2.3], Modic 2 changes:"‰âˆ’"‰4.06 [âˆ’"‰6.09;"‰âˆ’"‰2.04], endplate defects:"‰âˆ’"‰2.74 [âˆ’"‰4.58;"‰âˆ’"‰0.91], facet arthrosis:"‰âˆ’"‰4.02 [âˆ’"‰6.26;"‰âˆ’"‰1.78], disc herniations:"‰âˆ’"‰3.66 [âˆ’"‰5.8;"‰âˆ’"‰1.52], and when"‰>"‰5 pathologies were present:"‰âˆ’"‰6.77 [âˆ’"‰9.76;"‰âˆ’"‰3.77], with the last supporting a potential dose"“response relationship between number of spinal pathologies and multifidus morphology. Our findings could hypothetically indicate that these spinal and muscle findings: (1) are part of the same degenerative process, (2) result from prior injury or other common antecedent events, or (3) have a directional relationship. Future longitudinal studies are needed to further examine the complex nature of these relationships.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Post-foraging in-colony behaviour of a central-place foraging seabird
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17307-8, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Tessa Fujisaki which was incorrectly given as Tessa Fuijisaki. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Authors and Affiliations.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Effects of virtual hands and feet on the onset time and duration of illusory body ownership
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15835-x, published online 12 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. After publication it transpired that the Supplementary Information file which accompanies the Article, inadvertently contained confidential patient data. This patient data has now been removed from the Supplementary Information file. Additionally, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Author Correction: Assessment of thermal distribution through an inclined radiative-convective porous fin of concave profile using generalized residual power series method (GRPSM)
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15396-z, published online 02 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Grant Code stated in the Acknowledgements section. "The authors acknowledge the financial support provided by the Center of Excellence in Theoretical and Computational Science (TaCS-CoE), KMUTT. This research was...
Nature.com
Effect of oral zinc regimens on human hepatic copper content: a randomized intervention study
Zinc inhibits intestinal copper uptake, an effect utilized for treating Wilson's disease (WD). We used copper-64 (64Cu) PET/CT to examine how much four weeks of treatment with different zinc regimens reduced the hepatic 64Cu content after oral 64Cu administration and test if alternative regimens were noninferior to the standard regimen of zinc acetate 50Â mg"‰Ã—"‰3 daily. Forty healthy persons were randomized to four different zinc protocols. The WD standard treatment zinc acetate 50Â mg"‰Ã—"‰3 reduced the hepatic 64Cu content from 26.9"‰Â±"‰7.5% to 13.3"‰Â±"‰5.6% of the administered 64Cu. Zinc gluconate 50Â mg"‰Ã—"‰3 was noninferior (P"‰="‰0.02) (35.8"‰Â±"‰9.0% to 17.4"‰Â±"‰7.5%). Zinc acetate 150Â mg"‰Ã—"‰1 (33.1"‰Â±"‰9.9% to 17.4"‰Â±"‰7.5%) and zinc gluconate 150Â mg"‰Ã—"‰1 (28.1"‰Â±"‰6.7% to 22.0"‰Â±"‰6.7%) were less effective. These effects were intra- and inter-individually highly variable, and 14% had no effect of any zinc regimen, which may explain disparities in zinc treatment efficacy in WD patients.
Nature.com
Emergent second law for non-equilibrium steady states
The Gibbs distribution universally characterizes states of thermal equilibrium. In order to extend the Gibbs distribution to non-equilibrium steady states, one must relate the self-information \({{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}(x)=-\!\log ({P}_{{{{{{{{\rm{ss}}}}}}}}}(x))\) of microstate x to measurable physical quantities. This is a central problem in non-equilibrium statistical physics. By considering open systems described by stochastic dynamics which become deterministic in the macroscopic limit, we show that changes \({{\Delta }}{{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}={{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}({x}_{t})-{{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}({x}_{0})\) in steady state self-information along deterministic trajectories can be bounded by the macroscopic entropy production Î£. This bound takes the form of an emergent second law \({{\Sigma }}+{k}_{b}{{\Delta }}{{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}\,\ge \,0\), which contains the usual second law Î£"‰â‰¥"‰0 as a corollary, and is saturated in the linear regime close to equilibrium. We thus obtain a tighter version of the second law of thermodynamics that provides a link between the deterministic relaxation of a system and the non-equilibrium fluctuations at steady state. In addition to its fundamental value, our result leads to novel methods for computing non-equilibrium distributions, providing a deterministic alternative to Gillespie simulations or spectral methods.
Nature.com
US-align: universal structure alignments of proteins, nucleic acids, and macromolecular complexes
Structure comparison and alignment are of fundamental importance in structural biology studies. We developed the first universal platform, US-align, to uniformly align monomer and complex structures of different macromolecules-proteins, RNAs and DNAs. The pipeline is built on a uniform TM-score objective function coupled with a heuristic alignment searching algorithm. Large-scale benchmarks demonstrated consistent advantages of US-align over state-of-the-art methods in pairwise and multiple structure alignments of different molecules. Detailed analyses showed that the main advantage of US-align lies in the extensive optimization of the unified objective function powered by efficient heuristic search iterations, which substantially improve the accuracy and speed of the structural alignment process. Meanwhile, the universal protocol fusing different molecular and structural types helps facilitate the heterogeneous oligomer structure comparison and template-based protein"“protein and protein"“RNA/DNA docking.
Nature.com
Lab leaders wrestle with paucity of postdocs
Even high-profile scientists are struggling to recruit qualified postdoctoral researchers. Chris Woolston is a freelance writer in Billings, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. Peter Coveney, a chemist and computational scientist at University College London, is ready to hire a postdoctoral researcher with experience in...
Nature.com
A prospective observational study of post-COVID-19 chronic fatigue syndrome following the first pandemic wave in Germany and biomarkers associated with symptom severity
A subset of patients has long-lasting symptoms after mild to moderate Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In a prospective observational cohort study, we analyze clinical and laboratory parameters in 42 post-COVID-19 syndrome patients (29 female/13 male, median age 36.5 years) with persistent moderate to severe fatigue and exertion intolerance six months following COVID-19. Further we evaluate an age- and sex-matched postinfectious non-COVID-19 myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome cohort comparatively. Most post-COVID-19 syndrome patients are moderately to severely impaired in daily live. 19 post-COVID-19 syndrome patients fulfill the 2003 Canadian Consensus Criteria for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome. Disease severity and symptom burden is similar in post-COVID-19 syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome and non-COVID-19/myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome patients. Hand grip strength is diminished in most patients compared to normal values in healthy. Association of hand grip strength with hemoglobin, interleukin 8 and C-reactive protein in post-COVID-19 syndrome/non-myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome and with hemoglobin, N-terminal prohormone of brain natriuretic peptide, bilirubin, and ferritin in post-COVID-19 syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome may indicate low level inflammation and hypoperfusion as potential pathomechanisms.
Nature.com
Transcontinental spread and evolution of Mycobacterium tuberculosis W148 European/Russian clade toward extensively drug resistant tuberculosis
Transmission-driven multi-/extensively drug resistant (M/XDR) tuberculosis (TB) is the largest single contributor to human mortality due to antimicrobial resistance. A few major clades ofÂ the Mycobacterium tuberculosis complex belonging to lineage 2, responsible for high prevalence of MDR-TB in Eurasia, show outstanding transnational distributions. Here, we determined factors underlying the emergence and epidemic spread of the W148 clade by genome sequencing and Bayesian demogenetic analyses of 720 isolates from 23 countries. We dated a common ancestor around 1963 and identified two successive epidemic expansions in the late 1980s and late 1990s, coinciding with major socio-economic changes in the post-Soviet Era. These population expansions favored accumulation of resistance mutations to up to 11 anti-TB drugs, with MDR evolving toward additional resistances to fluoroquinolones and second-line injectable drugs within 20 years on average. Timescaled haplotypic density analysis revealed that widespread acquisition of compensatory mutations was associated with transmission success of XDR strains. Virtually all W148 strains harbored a hypervirulence-associated ppe38 gene locus, and incipient recurrent emergence of prpR mutation-mediated drug tolerance was detected. The outstanding genetic arsenal of this geographically widespread M/XDR strain clade represents a "perfect storm" that jeopardizes the successful introduction of new anti-M/XDR-TB antibiotic regimens.
Nature.com
Silver nanoparticles synthesized from the seaweed Sargassum polycystum and screening for their biological potential
World-wide antimicrobial resistant is biggest threat in global health. It requires the urgent need of multisectoral action for the scientific community to achieve the sustainable development Goals. Due to their antimicrobial properties, silver nanoparticles are potential activates to pathogens, which explains their potential for multiple applications in various fields. In the present studies, we evaluate the antimicrobial properties of a Sargassum polycystum algal extract, an unrivaled green synthetic method for producing -defined shaped seaweed silver nanoparticles. To confirm their structure and size, some characterization techniques are used, such as Absorption spectrophotometer (UV"“VIS), Fourier transforms infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), Scanning electron Microscope (SEM), Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and X-Ray diffraction (XRD). Evaluate the antibacterial and anti-mycobacterial activity using silver nanoparticles. The toxicity study of this silver nanoparticle has been done with the help of zebrafish larva. The biological nanoparticle having good antimicrobial activity against Staphylococcus aureus, Micrococcus luteus, Pseudomonas fluorescens and Candida albicans and also it shows potent activity against MTB H37Rv, SHRE sensitive MTB Rifampicin resistant MTB around 98%. Seaweed nanoparticles had lower toxicity for the survival of the fish larvae. In comparison, other dosages will arrest the cell cycle and leads to death. The present finding revealed that these seaweeds nanoparticles have potential anti-mycobacterial activity against pathogens at low concentrations. This makes them a potent source of antibacterial and anti-TB agents.
Nature.com
Correction to: Hyperglycemia promotes myocardial dysfunction via the ERS-MAPK10 signaling pathway in db/db mice
These authors contributed equally: Ya-Wen Deng, Fei Liu. Department of Cardiology, Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University, No.193, Lianhe Road, Xigang District, 116011, Dalian, China. Ya-Wen Deng,Â Fei Liu,Â Zhi-Tong Li,Â Jing-Han Gao,Â Yong Zhao,Â Xiao-Lei YangÂ &Â Yun-Long Xia...
Nature.com
Integrable quantum many-body sensors for AC field sensing
Quantum sensing is inevitably an elegant example of the supremacy of quantum technologies over their classical counterparts. One of the desired endeavors of quantum metrology is AC field sensing. Here, by means of analytical and numerical analysis, we show that integrable many-body systems can be exploited efficiently for detecting the amplitude of an AC field. Unlike the conventional strategies in using the ground states in critical many-body probes for parameter estimation, we only consider partial access to a subsystem. Due to the periodicity of the dynamics, any local block of the system saturates to a steady state which allows achieving sensing precision well beyond the classical limit, almost reaching the Heisenberg bound. We associate the enhanced quantum precision to closing of the Floquet gap, resembling the features of quantum sensing in the ground state of critical systems. We show that the proposed protocol can also be realized in near-term quantum simulators, e.g. ion-traps, with a limited number of qubits. We show that in such systems a simple block magnetization measurement and a Bayesian inference estimator can achieve very high precision AC field sensing.
Nature.com
The triple benefits of slimming and greening the Chinese food system
The Chinese food system has undergone a transition of unprecedented speed, leading to complex interactions with China's economy, health and environment. Structural changes experienced by the country over the past few decades have boosted economic development but have worsened the mismatch between food supply and demand, deteriorated the environment, driven obesity and overnutrition levels up, and increased the risk for pathogen spread. Here we propose a strategy for slimming and greening the Chinese food system towards sustainability targets. This strategy takes into account the interlinkages between agricultural production and food consumption across the food system, going beyond agriculture-focused perspectives. We call for a food-system approach with integrated analysis of potential triple benefits for the economy, health and the environment, as well as multisector collaboration in support of evidence-based policymaking.
Nature.com
Genomics solves the mystery of a medieval mass burial
Analysis identifies the remains in an English well as those of medieval Jews, who were probably the victims of an antisemitic massacre. You have full access to this article via your institution. Genomic analysis suggests that human remains recovered from a medieval well in Norwich, UK, were probably those of...
Comments / 0