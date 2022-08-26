Spatiotemporal multi-scale modeling of radiopharmaceutical distributions in vascularized solid tumors

Read full article on original website
Lipase-mediated Baeyer"“Villiger oxidation of benzylcyclopentanones in ester solvents and deep eutectic solvents
This work presents the chemo-enzymatic Baeyer"“Villiger oxidation of Î±-benzylcyclopentanones in ester solvents as well as deep eutectic solvents (DES). In the first part of the work the effect of selected reaction conditions on the reaction rate was determined. The oxidation process was most effective in ethyl acetate at 55Â Â°C, with the use of lipase B from Candida antarctica immobilized on acrylic resin and UHP as oxidant. Ultimately, these preliminary studies prompted the development of an effective method for the implementation of lipase-mediated Baeyer"“Villiger oxidation of benzylcyclopentanones in DES. The highest conversion was indicated when the oxidizing agent was a component of DESs (minimal DESs). The fastest conversion of ketones to lactones was observed in a mixture of choline chloride with urea hydrogen peroxide. In this case, after 3Â days, the conversion of the ketones to lactones products exceeded 92% for all substrates. As a result, two new lactones were obtained and fully characterized by spectroscopic data.
The implications of crustal architecture and transcrustal upflow zones on the metal endowment of a world-class mineral district
Earth's mineral deposits show a non-uniform spatialÂ distribution from the craton-scale, to the scale of individual mineral districts. Although this pattern of differential metal endowment is underpinned by lithospheric-scale processes the geological features that cause clustering of deposits remains enigmatic. The integration of geological and geophysical (seismic, gravity, and magnetotelluric) features has produced the first whole-of-crust image through an iconic Neoarchean volcanic complex and mineral district in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Superior Province, Canada. Observations indicate an asymmetry in surface geology, structure, and crustal architecture that defines deep transcrustal magmatic-hydrothermal upflow zones and the limits of the Noranda District ore system. Here, extreme volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) endowment is confined to a smaller area adjacent to an ancestral transcrustal structure interpreted to have localized and optimized magmatic and ore forming processes. Although lithospheric-scale evolutionary processes might act as the fundamental control on metal endowment, the new crustal reconstruction explains the clustering of deposits on both belt and district scales. The results highlight a strong magmatic control on metal and in particular Au endowment in VMS systems. Overprinting by clusters of ca. 30Â Ma younger orogenic Au deposits suggest the ore systems accessed an upper lithospheric mantle enriched in Au and metals.
