Directed evolution of phosphite dehydrogenase to cycle noncanonical redox cofactors via universal growth selection platform

Nature.com
TTYH family members form tetrameric complexes at the cell membrane
The conserved Tweety homolog (TTYH) family consists of three paralogs in vertebrates, displaying a ubiquitous expression pattern. Although considered as ion channels for almost two decades, recent structural and functional analyses refuted this role. Intriguingly, while all paralogs shared a dimeric stoichiometry following detergent solubilization, their structures revealed divergence in their relative subunit orientation. Here, we determined the stoichiometry of intact mouse TTYH (mTTYH) complexes in cells. Using cross-linking and single-molecule fluorescence microscopy, we demonstrate that mTTYH1 and mTTYH3 form tetramers at the plasma membrane, stabilized by interactions between their extracellular domains. Using blue-native PAGE, fluorescence-detection size-exclusion chromatography, and hydrogen/deuterium exchange mass spectrometry (HDX-MS), we reveal that detergent solubilization results in tetramers destabilization, leading to their dissolution into dimers. Moreover, HDX-MS demonstrates that the extracellular domains are stabilized in the context of the tetrameric mTTYH complex. Together, our results expose the innate tetrameric organization of TTYH complexes at the cell membrane. Future structural analyses of these assemblies in native membranes are required to illuminate their long-sought cellular function.
Nature.com
US-align: universal structure alignments of proteins, nucleic acids, and macromolecular complexes
Structure comparison and alignment are of fundamental importance in structural biology studies. We developed the first universal platform, US-align, to uniformly align monomer and complex structures of different macromolecules-proteins, RNAs and DNAs. The pipeline is built on a uniform TM-score objective function coupled with a heuristic alignment searching algorithm. Large-scale benchmarks demonstrated consistent advantages of US-align over state-of-the-art methods in pairwise and multiple structure alignments of different molecules. Detailed analyses showed that the main advantage of US-align lies in the extensive optimization of the unified objective function powered by efficient heuristic search iterations, which substantially improve the accuracy and speed of the structural alignment process. Meanwhile, the universal protocol fusing different molecular and structural types helps facilitate the heterogeneous oligomer structure comparison and template-based protein"“protein and protein"“RNA/DNA docking.
Nature.com
Spinal degeneration is associated with lumbar multifidus morphology in secondary care patients with low back or leg pain
Associations between multifidus muscle morphology and degenerative pathologies have been implied in patients with non-specific low back pain, but it is unknown how these are influenced by pathology severity, number, or distribution. MRI measures of pure multifidus muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) were acquired from 522 patients presenting with low back and/or leg symptoms in an outpatient clinic. We explored cross-sectional associations between the presence, distribution, and/or severity of lumbar degenerative pathologies (individually and in aggregate) and muscle outcomes in multivariable analyses (beta coefficients [95% CI]). We identified associations between lower pure multifidus muscle CSA and disc degeneration (at two or more levels):"‰âˆ’"‰4.51 [âˆ’"‰6.72;"‰âˆ’"‰2.3], Modic 2 changes:"‰âˆ’"‰4.06 [âˆ’"‰6.09;"‰âˆ’"‰2.04], endplate defects:"‰âˆ’"‰2.74 [âˆ’"‰4.58;"‰âˆ’"‰0.91], facet arthrosis:"‰âˆ’"‰4.02 [âˆ’"‰6.26;"‰âˆ’"‰1.78], disc herniations:"‰âˆ’"‰3.66 [âˆ’"‰5.8;"‰âˆ’"‰1.52], and when"‰>"‰5 pathologies were present:"‰âˆ’"‰6.77 [âˆ’"‰9.76;"‰âˆ’"‰3.77], with the last supporting a potential dose"“response relationship between number of spinal pathologies and multifidus morphology. Our findings could hypothetically indicate that these spinal and muscle findings: (1) are part of the same degenerative process, (2) result from prior injury or other common antecedent events, or (3) have a directional relationship. Future longitudinal studies are needed to further examine the complex nature of these relationships.
Nature.com
p53 positively regulates the proliferation of hepatic progenitor cells promoted by laminin-521
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 290 (2022) Cite this article. Hepatic progenitor cells (HPCs) hold tremendous potential for liver regeneration, but their well-known limitation of proliferation hampers their broader use. There is evidence that laminin is required for the proliferation of HPCs, but the laminin isoform that plays the dominant role and the key intracellular downstream targets that mediate the regulation of HPC proliferation have yet to be determined. Here we showed that p53 expression increased gradually and reached maximal levels around 8 days when laminin Î±4, Î±5, Î²2, Î²1, and Î³1 subunit levels also reached a maximum during HPC activation and expansion. Laminin-521 (LN-521) promoted greater proliferation of HPCs than do laminin, matrigel or other laminin isoforms. Inactivation of p53 by PFT-Î± or Ad-p53V143A inhibited the promotion of proliferation by LN-521. Further complementary MRI and bioluminescence imaging analysis showed that p53 inactivation decreased the proliferation of transplanted HPCs in vivo. p53 was activated by LN-521 through the Integrin Î±6Î²1/FAK-Src-Paxillin/Akt axis. Activated p53 was involved in the nuclear translocation of CDK4 and inactivation of Rb by inducing p27Kip1. Taken together, this study identifies LN-521 as an ideal candidate substrate for HPC culture and uncovers an unexpected positive role for p53 in regulating proliferation of HPCs, which makes it a potential target for HPC-based regenerative medicine.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Assessment of thermal distribution through an inclined radiative-convective porous fin of concave profile using generalized residual power series method (GRPSM)
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15396-z, published online 02 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Grant Code stated in the Acknowledgements section. "The authors acknowledge the financial support provided by the Center of Excellence in Theoretical and Computational Science (TaCS-CoE), KMUTT. This research was...
Nature.com
Distinct colon mucosa microbiomes associated with tubular adenomas and serrated polyps
Colorectal cancer is the second most deadly and third most common cancer in the world. Its development is heterogenous, with multiple mechanisms of carcinogenesis. Two distinct mechanisms include the adenoma-carcinoma sequence and the serrated pathway. The gut microbiome has been identified as a key player in the adenoma-carcinoma sequence, but its role in serrated carcinogenesis is less clear. In this study, we characterized the gut microbiome of 140 polyp-free and polyp-bearing individuals using colon mucosa and fecal samples to determine if microbiome composition was associated with each of the two key pathways. We discovered significant differences between the microbiomes of colon mucosa and fecal samples, with sample type explaining 10"“15% of the variation observed in the microbiome. Multiple mucosal brushings were collected from each individual to investigate whether the gut microbiome differed between polyp and healthy intestinal tissue, but no differences were found. Mucosal aspirate sampling revealed that the microbiomes of individuals with tubular adenomas and serrated polyps were significantly different from each other and polyp-free individuals, explaining 1"“4% of the variance in the microbiome. Microbiome composition also enabled the accurate prediction of subject polyp types using Random Forest, which produced an area under curve values of 0.87"“0.99. By directly sampling the colon mucosa and distinguishing between the different developmental pathways of colorectal cancer, our study helps characterize potential mechanistic targets for serrated carcinogenesis. This research also provides insight into multiple microbiome sampling strategies by assessing each method's practicality and effect on microbial community composition.
Nature.com
Psychological impact on dental students and professionals in a Lima population during COVID-19s wave: a study with predictive models
Peru was the country with the highest COVID-19 case fatality rate worldwide during second wave of infection, with dentists and pre-professional students being susceptible to infection due to clinical procedures they perform. This situation could have generated some kind of psychological disorder within this group. Therefore, the present study aimed to assess how COVID-19 pandemic affected this population group during second wave, in relation to depression, anxiety and stress. This observational and cross-sectional study in 368 Peruvian dentists (186 students and 182 professionals), was carried out during August to November 2021. The DASS-21 Scale was used to diagnose depression, anxiety and stress. For the statistical analysis, Pearson's chi-square test was used, in addition to a logit model using odds ratio (OR) to evaluate depression, anxiety and stress with the following factors: gender, age group, marital status, monthly family income, children, academic level, history of COVID-19, COVID-19 symptomatology, close relative with COVID-19, living with vulnerable people and work dedication. In addition, predictive models were constructed considering all possible significant causes. A significance level of p"‰<"‰0.05 was considered. Dental students and professionals presented significant differences in levels of depression, anxiety and stress (p"‰<"‰0.001, p"‰="‰0.022, p"‰="‰0.001; respectively). Male students were 56% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.44; CI 0.22"“0.85) compared to females; while those unmarried were 81% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.19; CI 0.04"“0.85). Likewise, those with children were 83% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.17; CI 0.06"“0.52) and 65% less likely to develop depression (OR 0.35; CI 0.15"“0.80). In addition, COVID-19 asymptomatics were 60% less likely to develop depression (OR 0.40; CI 0.17"“0.92). However, having relatives with COVID-19 caused almost three times the probability of developing depression (OR 2.96; CI 1.29"“6.79) and twice the probability of developing stress (OR 2.49; CI 1.07"“5.78). As for dental professionals, it was noticed that those unmarried had almost three times the probability of developing stress (OR 2.93; CI 1.38"“6.23); while those who only worked had twice the probability of developing stress (OR 2.37; CI 1.17"“4.78). Dental students had a higher prevalence of depression, anxiety and stress. In addition, having children and being asymptomatic were protective predictors for depression, while being male, unmarried and having children were protective predictors for stress. However, having a relative with COVID-19 was a risk predictor for depression and stress. In professionals, only working and being unmarried were risk predictors for stress.
Nature.com
Prevalence of asteroid hyalosis and systemic risk factors in United States adults
Asteroid hyalosis (AH) is an uncommon clinical entity of unknown aetiology that is associated with older age. Previous epidemiologic studies have reported various systemic and demographic risk factors for AH but remain limited due to regional constraints of their study populations. Additionally, Hispanic and Non-Hispanic black populations remain under sampled. The aim of this study is to examine the prevalence of asteroid hyalosis in the United States and identify associated factors at a national level.
Nature.com
Detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia
To assess the detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia. This retrospective descriptive-analytical study included 134 normal eyes (control group) from 134 healthy subjects and 128 eyes with asymmetric contralateral corneal ectasia with normal topography (ACE-NT, study group) from 128 subjects with definite keratoconus in the opposite eye. Placido-disk-based corneal topography with TMS-4, Scheimpflug corneal tomography with Pentacam HR, and corneal biomechanical assessment with Corvis ST and ocular response analyzer (ORA) were performed. A general linear model was used to compare Corvis ST and ORA biomechanical parameters between groups, while central corneal thickness (CCT) and biomechanically corrected intraocular pressure (bIOP) were considered covariates. Receiving operator sensitivity curve (ROC) analysis was used to determine the cut-off point with the highest sensitivity and specificity along with the area under the curve (AUC) for each parameter.
Nature.com
Antipsychotic-induced weight gain and metabolic effects show diurnal dependence and are reversible with time restricted feeding
Antipsychotic drugs (AP) are highly efficacious treatments for psychiatric disorders but are associated with significant metabolic side-effects. The circadian clock maintains metabolic homeostasis by sustaining daily rhythms in feeding, fasting and hormone regulation but how circadian rhythms interact with AP and its associated metabolic side-effects is not well-known. We hypothesized that time of AP dosing impacts the development of metabolic side-effects. Weight gain and metabolic side-effects were compared in C57Bl/6 mice and humans dosed with APs in either the morning or evening. In mice, AP dosing at the start of the light cycle/rest period (AM) resulted in significant increase in food intake and weight gain compared with equivalent dose before the onset of darkness/active period (PM). Time of AP dosing also impacted circadian gene expression, metabolic hormones and inflammatory pathways and their diurnal expression patterns. We also conducted a retrospective examination of weight and metabolic outcomes in patients who received risperidone (RIS) for the treatment of serious mental illness and observed a significant association between time of dosing and severity of RIS-induced metabolic side-effects. Time restricted feeding (TRF) has been shown in both mouse and some human studies to be an effective therapeutic intervention against obesity and metabolic disease. We demonstrate, for the first time, that TRF is an effective intervention to reduce AP-induced metabolic side effects in mice. These studies identify highly effective and translatable interventions with potential to mitigate AP-induced metabolic side effects.
Nature.com
Before the first breath: why ambient air pollution and climate change should matter to neonatal-perinatal providers
Common outdoor air pollutants present threats to fetal and neonatal health, placing neonatal-perinatal clinical specialists in an important role for harm reduction through patient counseling and advocacy. Climate change is intertwined with air pollution and influences air quality. There is increasing evidence demonstrating the unique vulnerability in the development of adverse health consequences from exposures during the preconception, prenatal, and early postnatal periods, as well as promising indications that policies aimed at addressing these toxicants have improved birth outcomes. Advocacy by neonatal-perinatal providers articulating the potential impact of pollutants on newborns and mothers is essential to promoting improvements in air quality and reducing exposures. The goal of this review is to update neonatal-perinatal clinical specialists on the key ambient air pollutants of concern, their sources and health effects, and to outline strategies for protecting patients and communities from documented adverse health consequences.
Nature.com
Socioeconomic roots of academic faculty
Despite the special role of tenure-track faculty in society, training future researchers and producing scholarship that drives scientific and technological innovation, the sociodemographic characteristics of the professoriate have never been representative of the general population. Here we systematically investigate the indicators of faculty childhood socioeconomic status and consider how they may limit efforts to diversify the professoriate. Combining national-level data on education, income and university rankings with a 2017"“2020 survey of 7,204 US-based tenure-track faculty across eight disciplines in STEM, social science and the humanities, we show that faculty are up to 25 times more likely to have a parent with a Ph.D. Moreover, this rate nearly doubles at prestigious universities and is stable across the past 50 years. Our results suggest that the professoriate is, and has remained, accessible disproportionately to the socioeconomically privileged, which is likely to deeply shape their scholarship and their reproduction.
Nature.com
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Your institute does not have access to this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All...
Nature.com
A potent neutralizing antibody provides protection against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants via nasal delivery
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 301 (2022) Cite this article. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is still rapidly spreading worldwide. Many drugs and vaccines have been approved for clinical use show efficacy in the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs), such as Delta (B.1.617.2) and the recently emerged Omicron (B.1.1.529), has seriously challenged the application of current therapeutics. Therefore, there is still a pressing need for identification of new broad-spectrum antivirals. Here, we further characterized a human antibody (58G6), which we previously isolated from a patient, with a broadly authentic virus-neutralizing activity that inhibits the Delta and Omicron variants with half-maximal inhibitory concentrations (IC50) of 1.69"‰ng/ml and 54.31"‰ng/ml, respectively. 58G6 shows prophylactic and therapeutic efficacy in hamsters challenged with the Delta and Omicron variants through nasal delivery. Notably, a very low dosage (2"‰mg/kg daily) of 58G6 efficiently prevented Omicron variant replication in the lungs. These advantages may overcome the efficacy limitation of currently approved neutralizing antibodies that can be administered only by intravenous injection. In general, 58G6 is a promising prophylactic and therapeutic candidate against current circulating VOCs and even future emerging mutants. To the best of our knowledge, 58G6 is one of the most potent neutralizing antibodies against Omicron, with a broader spectrum than those approved for clinical use. 58G6 could be developed as a nebulized therapy, which would be more cost effective and user friendly and enhance the clinical outcome compared to that obtained with direct nasal delivery.
Nature.com
A mixed methods study of perceptions of bias among neonatal intensive care unit staff
Inequity in neonatology may be potentiated within neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) by the effects of bias. Addressing bias can lead to improved, more equitable care. Understanding perceptions of bias can inform targeted interventions to reduce the impact of bias. We conducted a mixed methods study to characterize the perceptions of bias among NICU staff.
Nature.com
The triple benefits of slimming and greening the Chinese food system
The Chinese food system has undergone a transition of unprecedented speed, leading to complex interactions with China's economy, health and environment. Structural changes experienced by the country over the past few decades have boosted economic development but have worsened the mismatch between food supply and demand, deteriorated the environment, driven obesity and overnutrition levels up, and increased the risk for pathogen spread. Here we propose a strategy for slimming and greening the Chinese food system towards sustainability targets. This strategy takes into account the interlinkages between agricultural production and food consumption across the food system, going beyond agriculture-focused perspectives. We call for a food-system approach with integrated analysis of potential triple benefits for the economy, health and the environment, as well as multisector collaboration in support of evidence-based policymaking.
Nature.com
Correction to: Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In this article the affiliation details for Tobias Pischon were incorrectly given as the affiliation 1 but should have been the affiliation 2. Digital Health & Machine Learning Research Group, Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Engineering, University of Potsdam, Potsdam, Germany. Stefan...
Nature.com
Correction: Nrf2 overexpression increases the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia to cytarabine by inhibiting replication factor C4
We have carefully corrected this error, and the corrected Table 2 is as shown above. The original article has been corrected. College of Pharmacy, Guizhou Medical University, Guiyang, Guizhou, China. Department of Haematology, Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University, Guizhou Province Institute of Hematology, Guiyang, Guizhou, China. Chengyun Pan,Â Ming...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Effects of virtual hands and feet on the onset time and duration of illusory body ownership
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15835-x, published online 12 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. After publication it transpired that the Supplementary Information file which accompanies the Article, inadvertently contained confidential patient data. This patient data has now been removed from the Supplementary Information file. Additionally, the...
Nature.com
Long term complications and vision loss in HLA-B27 uveitis
To evaluate the long term complications and vision loss in HLA-B27 uveitis. Retrospective review of subjects with HLA-B27 uveitis in a public tertiary centre between January 2008 and 2020. Results. 562 HLA-B27-positive subjects (834 eyes) had mean follow-up of 9.8 years (8173.2 eye-years). Median visual acuity at ten years was...
