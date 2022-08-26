Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
Getting Out From Under: Student Loans and Bankruptcy, Explained
President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive some federal student loan debt highlights the struggle that many borrowers endure to pay off the cost of higher education. Biden’s move to forgive $10,000 for borrowers under certain income thresholds, and $20,000 of debt held by Pell Grant recipients, makes only a small dent in the debt that some current and former students hold. Some borrowers may be tempted to turn to bankruptcy in hopes of eliminating that debt.
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Trump seized classified documents – but for Republicans the story is Hunter Biden’s laptop
In a Friday appearance on Newsmax, the rightwing media site, Ron Johnson blasted the FBI for not being aggressive enough in following the evidence. Was the great patriotic Republican senator from Wisconsin angry that the FBI had waited too long before searching Mar-a-Lago for illegally stashed documents critical to US national security? Hardly. What agitated Johnson was an alleged whistleblower’s complaint that the FBI had failed to take the “necessary investigative steps after receiving Hunter Biden’s laptop”.
bloomberglaw.com
Nursing Homes Win Fresh Reprieve From Training Requirement
The Biden administration plans to provide extra breathing room for nursing homes that can’t get their uncertified nursing aides to complete mandatory federal training requirements by the Oct. 7 deadline. The revised guidance, issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Monday and obtained by Bloomberg Law,...
bloomberglaw.com
Monkeypox Shot Effort to Get $11 Million in US Funding Deal
US production seen helping to secure country’s supply chain. The Biden administration signed an $11 million deal to support a Michigan company that’s helping make vaccine against. monkeypox. , another move to bolster prevention of the quickly spreading virus. The Health and Human Services Department’s Biomedical Advanced Research...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
Worker Bid to Block Vaccine Policy Meets Skeptical Appeals Court
Federal appeals court judges in New Orleans voiced strong reluctance against blocking a health-care company’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate because the workers lodging religious objections have already been fired, potentially mooting the case. An attorney for former workers at Caris Life Sciences Inc. and Caris MPI Inc. on Monday argued...
bloomberglaw.com
New York City Bar’s Trump Warning Highlights False Claims Issue
Report names lawyer who questioned search for Trump documents. The New York City Bar’s warning against lawyers making misleading statements related to the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is the most recent example of professional associations and disciplinary bodies cracking down on false claims by attorneys, legal ethics experts told Bloomberg Law.
bloomberglaw.com
N.Y. Businesses Stuck With $7.7 Billion Covid Unemployment Debt
New York’s $7.7 billion pandemic-era federal unemployment insurance loan is coming due next month, and employers will foot the bill despite the state’s plea to Washington to waive the debt. Private businesses in the state have until Sept. 30 to pay approximately $27.60 per employee to reimburse the...
bloomberglaw.com
Lawyers Fight Bill Forcing Them to Report Suspicious Client Acts
Lawyers are pushing back against anti-money laundering legislation that would require them to report suspicious transactions by clients, as banks already must do. US House lawmakers led by Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) and Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) are behind the provision in that body’s version of the defense authorization bill. The requirement would also apply to accountants, payment service providers and trust companies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Union Busting: What Employers Can and Cannot Legally Do (Video)
Unions are having a resurgence in the US, and some companies are not happy about it. But what can they do? The lines between anti-union advocacy and illegal union busting can get blurry. High profile actions by companies like Amazon and Starbucks have drawn renewed scrutiny over the laws around unionizing workers. What are the rules around organizing in the private sector? In this video, featuring Bloomberg Law labor reporter Ian Kullgren, we look at what companies can and cannot do when their employees are considering unionizing.
bloomberglaw.com
US Lacks Power to Kill Fraud Suit, Whistleblower Tells Justices
A whistleblower’s False Claims Act suit alleging that Executive Health Resources Inc. defrauded Medicare should be revived because the government failed to properly intervene in the case before it moved for dismissal, according to a brief filed with the US Supreme Court. The FCA says the Justice Department may...
bloomberglaw.com
ANALYSIS: What Lawyers Think of Their Employers’ Russia Response
In the wake of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, US law firms and corporations have made major operational changes in response, including closing offices and ending business operations in Russia. Bloomberg Law’s second State of Practice survey, conducted in June and July, gave attorneys the opportunity to weigh in on what (if anything) their employers did in response to the war.
bloomberglaw.com
Fate of Trump’s Bid to Register ‘Truth Social’ Trademark Is Murky
The preliminary rejection of a bid to register a trademark for Donald Trump’s “Truth Social” platform is a setback for the former president’s efforts to build his own social media brand—but it’s not clear whether the loss will be lasting. Trump Media Group Corp.'s...
bloomberglaw.com
Leading a Law Firm in Polarized Times
It’s a tough time to lead a law firm. On top of recession concerns, firm leaders in our increasingly polarized society must consider whether to take a position on controversial issues, or sidestep divisiveness. Firms should carefully explore how to respond to future legislation or court decisions that may...
bloomberglaw.com
Yeshiva University Asks Supreme Court to Block LGBTQ Club (1)
Refusal to recognize group violates anti-discrimination law, state court said. University argues forcing it to recognize group would violate school’s religious beliefs. Yeshiva University wants the US Supreme Court to intervene in a dispute over the establishment of a pride student group, in the latest national legal clash over LGBTQ protections and the free exercise of religion.
Comments / 0