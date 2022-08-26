Unions are having a resurgence in the US, and some companies are not happy about it. But what can they do? The lines between anti-union advocacy and illegal union busting can get blurry. High profile actions by companies like Amazon and Starbucks have drawn renewed scrutiny over the laws around unionizing workers. What are the rules around organizing in the private sector? In this video, featuring Bloomberg Law labor reporter Ian Kullgren, we look at what companies can and cannot do when their employees are considering unionizing.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 22 HOURS AGO