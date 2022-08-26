Read full article on original website
Investors Fly BlindWithout Public Country-by-Country Reports
Global tax and geopolitical developments are rattling investors. Without important changes in required financial disclosures for public country-by-country reporting (PCbCR) of key operational, revenue and tax related information, investors are essentially flying blind into potential financial storms. As a new report from our broad financial-transparency focused coalition shows, greater tax...
N.Y. Businesses Stuck With $7.7 Billion Covid Unemployment Debt
New York’s $7.7 billion pandemic-era federal unemployment insurance loan is coming due next month, and employers will foot the bill despite the state’s plea to Washington to waive the debt. Private businesses in the state have until Sept. 30 to pay approximately $27.60 per employee to reimburse the...
Businesses With Overseas Research Targeted by IRS Expense Rule
The change in tax treatment of research and experimental expenditures under Internal Revenue Code Section 174, effective for tax years beginning after Jan. 1, 2022, could have additional impacts on US taxpayers that incur research costs overseas. Under previous rules, businesses had the option of deducting these expenses in the year they’re incurred, or capitalizing the costs and amortizing them over five or 10 years. Starting in 2022, businesses lose the option to deduct these costs in the year they are incurred.
O’Melveny Adds Pharma IP Litigator Gregory Morris in New York
Gregory Morris has joined O’Melveny as a partner in its intellectual property and technology practice group in New York, the law firm announced Monday. Morris focuses on pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology patent litigation, according to the firm. He joins the firm from Honigman in Chicago, where he established...
Wake Up Call: Greenberg Associates Get Bonuses in Hot Miami
In today’s column, four firms advised in OpenText’s $6 billion buy of Micro Focus in an enterprise software deal; as their business slows and costs rise, Big Law firms will probably use “deliberate” performance reviews and transfers rather than layoffs to lower their headcounts, a report says; some partners say young lawyers working remotely are missing out on important experience.
US Lacks Power to Kill Fraud Suit, Whistleblower Tells Justices
A whistleblower’s False Claims Act suit alleging that Executive Health Resources Inc. defrauded Medicare should be revived because the government failed to properly intervene in the case before it moved for dismissal, according to a brief filed with the US Supreme Court. The FCA says the Justice Department may...
Monkeypox Shot Effort to Get $11 Million in US Funding Deal
US production seen helping to secure country’s supply chain. The Biden administration signed an $11 million deal to support a Michigan company that’s helping make vaccine against. monkeypox. , another move to bolster prevention of the quickly spreading virus. The Health and Human Services Department’s Biomedical Advanced Research...
‘Reality’ Brand Filings Hint Apple Has Name for AR/VR Headset (1)
Trademark filings suggest that Apple Inc. may be staking claim to potential names for its highly anticipated mixed-reality headset, part of the tech giant’s push into its first new product category in years. Applications were filed in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica...
New York City AI Bias Law Charts New Territory for Employers
New York Equal Employment Laws (Bloomberg Law subscription) A novel New York City law that penalizes employers for bias in artificial intelligence hiring tools is leaving companies scrambling to audit their AI programs before the law takes effect in January. The law, which requires employers to conduct an independent audit...
Baker McKenzie Moving Miami Office to 55-Floor Tower in City (1)
Baker McKenzie is moving its Miami operation to a 55-story tower under construction that is already drawing finance and tech companies descending on the city, the building’s developers said Monday. The firm plans 18,000 square feet of office space at 830 Brickell in the city’s financial district, developers OKO...
