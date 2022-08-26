ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

bloomberglaw.com

Leading a Law Firm in Polarized Times

It’s a tough time to lead a law firm. On top of recession concerns, firm leaders in our increasingly polarized society must consider whether to take a position on controversial issues, or sidestep divisiveness. Firms should carefully explore how to respond to future legislation or court decisions that may...
FLORIDA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Abatement Isn’t a Piggybank for Nuisance Plaintiffs

In courts across the US, parties are disputing whether the public nuisance doctrine should apply to the manufacture and sale of lawful products. In one such case, a federal judge in West Virginia awarded a decisive victory in July to three large opioid distributors—McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Corp. Judge David Faber said that to “apply the law of public nuisance to the sale, marketing, and distribution of products would invite litigation against any product with a known risk of harm.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

FTC Sues Mobile Data Broker Over Abortion Location Data Sale (2)

The US Federal Trade Commission sued Kochava Inc. , a data broker it alleges sells consumers’ mobile geolocation data that could be used to track visits to abortion providers, addiction recovery centers or other sensitive locations. The agency voted 4-1 to file the complaint in Idaho federal court, with...
IDAHO STATE
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Alabama prison officials block reporter from execution because her skirt was too short

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Liberal pundit Leigh McGowan, who hosts the program "Politics Girl" on YouTube, has argued that the "policing of women" — including what they're wearing — has been on the rise since the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. And McGowan isn't the only one who is concerned about this type of "policing" in 2022. The Alabama Media Group and others are complaining about the treatment that AL.com reporter Ivana Hrynkiw was subjected to on Thursday, July 28 when she covered an execution at an Alabama prison.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE

